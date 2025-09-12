QuotesSections
Currencies / EURPLN
EURPLN: Euro vs Zloty

4.24763 PLN 0.00170 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Zloty

EURPLN exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 4.23783 PLN and at a high of 4.24956 PLN per 1 EUR.

Follow US Dollar vs Poland Zloty dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EURPLN News

Daily Range
4.23783 4.24956
Year Range
4.12657 4.37505
Previous Close
4.2459 3
Open
4.2469 0
Bid
4.2476 3
Ask
4.2479 3
Low
4.2378 3
High
4.2495 6
Volume
1.892 K
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
-0.05%
6 Months Change
1.41%
Year Change
-0.88%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev