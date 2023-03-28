FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock

Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading.

With fully automated trading, the robot features an equity stop loss and intelligent, dynamic take profit and stop loss all automated. It operates according to trend prices and includes a smart stop loss trading system. The robot is easy to configure, test, and run, and it has a time filter.

Our tech team is available to provide you with the necessary setup and guidance to ensure that you are successful. We offer 24/7 customer support, and you can join our Telegram group @grizzly_traders for more information.

With FTMO Smart Trader EA  you can rest assured that you have a powerful tool in your trading arsenal that can help you pass the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges. The robot is fully automated, making it easy to use for both novice and experienced traders. The robot also features a smart stop loss system that limits losses and protects profits, ensuring that you can trade with confidence.

Recommended symbols include EURUSD,XAUUSD, and the recommended timeframe is M1\.

Please note that market conditions constantly change, which can make back testing less reliable. However, back testing can still be a useful tool for understanding how a strategy might perform in different market conditions. To improve the reliability of back testing, we recommend using a longer time period and including more historical data in the analysis. It is also important to remember that back testing is just one tool among many for evaluating a strategy's performance. Other tools, such as forward testing and live trading, can also be useful in evaluating a strategy's performance.

Parameters

    • The Expert Advisor is as easy to use as possible! Just set it on the chart in any time frame, and select the level of risk. 
    • Working symbol ), gold,nasdaq,M1
    • Take profit 100 on gold and Nasdaq 1000
    • Timeframe - any (not sensitive)
    • There are three risk levels to choose from: low, normal and high.
    • All parameters of the Expert Advisor are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product.   
    • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other challenges.
    • Absolutely not sensitive to broker conditions, works ok at all type of accounts.
    • pass ftmo
    • No averaging techniques
    • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit
    • deposit of more than 1,000 is required in order to use this EA on 1:30 leverage accounts)

The robot is available for purchase at $700. For this reasonable price you will get a very good robot, without any restrictions such as account number licenses or time limitations. You can use it with any broker and moreover you will receive all updates for free. We plan to update the robot every few months, so you can always check the latest version that has been added and download it accordingly. The current version is 1.01, and the next one will be 2.00. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.

THE ROBOT comes with an active community where traders can access set files and ask questions. The community is hosted on the popular trading platform, MQL5, and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tmotraderpro.

We strive to provide the best customer service and look forward to helping you achieve your trading goals. Get 20% off by visiting our website :

David
26
David 2023.04.14 21:50 
 

The bot is not working properly and apparently, it is being worked on. This is not the robot being advertised on the overview. I even asked telegram support and I was told the robots on the websites are much better than this one. The fault with this one is that it doesn't do any trades. Had it on for 2 days and it made 4 trades and made around 4$ profit haha. I am doubtful when it comes to investing over 500$ on their website for the bot they are using apparently. This pretty much broke my trust.

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
開発者からの返信 Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2023.04.15 22:55
I'm sorry to hear that you're experiencing issues with the bot. It sounds like you've already reached out to Telegram support and didn't receive a satisfactory response. I understand that this has caused you to lose trust in the product and you're hesitant to invest further. In regards to the issue with the bot not making trades, have you tried adjusting the settings as instructed? The steps you provided suggest that there may be some settings that need to be adjusted in order for the bot to function properly. It's possible that there was an error in the initial setup that is causing the bot to underperform. If you haven't already, I recommend following the instructions provided and restarting your MT4 platform. This may help to resolve the issue with the bot not making trades. Additionally, it may be worth reaching out to the company's customer support team to see if they can offer any further assistance or guidance in resolving the issue. I understand that this experience has been frustrating for you, but I hope that by following these steps, you'll be able to get the bot working as advertised. If you continue to have issues or have any further concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out for additional support. Set take profit to 100 on gold and 1000 on BTC and NASDAQ use one munites time frame
レビューに返信