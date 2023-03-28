FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock

Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time:

Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading.

With fully automated trading, the robot features an equity stop loss and intelligent, dynamic take profit and stop loss all automated. It operates according to trend prices and includes a smart stop loss trading system. The robot is easy to configure, test, and run, and it has a time filter.

Our tech team is available to provide you with the necessary setup and guidance to ensure that you are successful. We offer 24/7 customer support, and you can join our Telegram group @grizzly_traders for more information.

With FTMO Smart Trader EA  you can rest assured that you have a powerful tool in your trading arsenal that can help you pass the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges. The robot is fully automated, making it easy to use for both novice and experienced traders. The robot also features a smart stop loss system that limits losses and protects profits, ensuring that you can trade with confidence.

Recommended symbols include EURUSD,XAUUSD, and the recommended timeframe is M1\.

Please note that market conditions constantly change, which can make back testing less reliable. However, back testing can still be a useful tool for understanding how a strategy might perform in different market conditions. To improve the reliability of back testing, we recommend using a longer time period and including more historical data in the analysis. It is also important to remember that back testing is just one tool among many for evaluating a strategy's performance. Other tools, such as forward testing and live trading, can also be useful in evaluating a strategy's performance.

Parameters

    • The Expert Advisor is as easy to use as possible! Just set it on the chart in any time frame, and select the level of risk. 
    • Working symbol ), gold,nasdaq,M1
    • Take profit 100 on gold and Nasdaq 1000
    • Timeframe - any (not sensitive)
    • There are three risk levels to choose from: low, normal and high.
    • All parameters of the Expert Advisor are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product.   
    • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other challenges.
    • Absolutely not sensitive to broker conditions, works ok at all type of accounts.
    • pass ftmo
    • No averaging techniques
    • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit
    • deposit of more than 1,000 is required in order to use this EA on 1:30 leverage accounts)

The robot is available for purchase at $700. For this reasonable price you will get a very good robot, without any restrictions such as account number licenses or time limitations. You can use it with any broker and moreover you will receive all updates for free. We plan to update the robot every few months, so you can always check the latest version that has been added and download it accordingly. The current version is 1.01, and the next one will be 2.00. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you.

THE ROBOT comes with an active community where traders can access set files and ask questions. The community is hosted on the popular trading platform, MQL5, and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tmotraderpro.

We strive to provide the best customer service and look forward to helping you achieve your trading goals. Get 20% off by visiting our website :

David
26
David 2023.04.14 21:50 
 

The bot is not working properly and apparently, it is being worked on. This is not the robot being advertised on the overview. I even asked telegram support and I was told the robots on the websites are much better than this one. The fault with this one is that it doesn't do any trades. Had it on for 2 days and it made 4 trades and made around 4$ profit haha. I am doubtful when it comes to investing over 500$ on their website for the bot they are using apparently. This pretty much broke my trust.

Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
OmisScalper
Simone Scime
Experts
OmisScalper – Expert Advisor per XAUUSD OmisScalper è un Expert Advisor progettato per operare esclusivamente su XAUUSD, combinando scalping e trend following per sfruttare le migliori opportunità di mercato. Include un indicatore integrato e un filtro news opzionale, che può essere disattivato durante i backtest. Gestisce automaticamente il rischio, protegge da drawdown ed equity limit e calcola la size delle posizioni in base al capitale disponibile. Non utilizza martingala o griglia, affidan
Rango Gold MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
