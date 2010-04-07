FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4

Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand

ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly.

Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity.

Main Features

  • Instant Notifications: Sends open and close trade alerts to your Telegram group or channel in real time.

  • Clean & Professional Format: Alerts include Pair, Direction, Entry, SL, TP, Lot Size, Profit/Loss, and Pips Gained/Lost.

  • Custom Advertisement Text: Add a unique promotional message to each alert (e.g., “Join VIP at @YourGroup”).

  • Open/Close Alert Control: Choose to enable/disable alerts for trade openings or closings.

  • Works with Manual or EA Trades: Automatically tracks and reports any trading activity on the account.

  • Lightweight Utility: Minimal system usage – does not interfere with other EAs or strategies.

  • Compatible with Any Broker: Works on any MT4 account (live or demo).

  • Fast Communication: Uses MT4 WebRequest for direct Telegram API integration.

  • Group & Channel Support: Send alerts to either a Telegram group or channel

  • Who Is This For?

  • Forex Signal Providers

  • Trading Mentors

  • Account Managers

  • Prop Firm Traders

  • Individual Traders Logging Trades

⚙️ How to Set Up

  1. Create a bot via @BotFather and copy the Bot Token.

  2. Add the bot as an Admin in your target group or channel.

  3. Get your Telegram Chat ID.

  4. In MT4, go to: Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest and add:

  5. Attach the EA to any chart, input your settings, and enable AutoTrading.

Please Note

  • This EA does not place, modify, or close trades.

  • It only reports trading activity already performed manually or by other EAs.

  • MT4 terminal must be running and connected to the internet.

  • This product cannot be tested in Strategy Tester (due to WebRequest dependency).

Support & Updates

Full support is provided via MQL5 messages. Future updates are included free of charge.

Ready to Professionalize Your Signal Service?

Buy ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) today and streamline your signal delivery – while building brand trust and maximizing your audience engagement.



おすすめのプロダクト
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
エキスパート
M5 タイムフレームのロボット スカルパー。 GBPUSD 通貨ペアでの取引。このロボットは、英ポンドの取引のためにプロのトレーダーの会社によって特別に開発されました。ロボットは、毎日約 5 ～ 15 の取引を開始します。 GBPUSD のスプレッドが最大 10 ピップスまでの低いブローカーと取引するのが最善です。開始するための推奨最低入金額は $500 以上です。 利点: マーチンゲールは使いません。 ネットではありません。 すべての取引にはストップロスがあります。 GBPUSDペア専用のプロボット。 ロボットスキャルパー、M5 期間の日中取引。 このロボットはどのように取引しますか? 市場を分析するために、ロボットは 2 つの指標の価格モデルと戦略的な市場パターンを使用します: パラボリック ストップとリバース システムとボリンジャー バンド。ロボットは最初に、価格エントラポレーション統計を使用して価格の動きについて市場を分析します。次に、ロボットはこれらの指標を読み取り、現在と過去の動きの傾向を比較します。市場の反転またはロールバックを示すパターンが一致した場合、ロボットは取
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
エキスパート
これは、Swinger（Pendulum、Cheburashka）と呼ばれる有名な戦略のモデルを使用しています。 戦略は、2つの反対の保留中の注文を出すことにあります。価格が特定の方向に移動すると、一方の保留中の注文がトリガーされ、もう一方の注文のロットサイズが増加します。 EAは3種類のオープン保留中の注文を提供します（TypeofTrade） 配置後の自動オープン（インスタントオープンAutoTrade） 手動開封後の開封と管理（手動開封ManualTrade） 高/低レベルで開く（過去のバーTFTradeの高低） OCO（One-Cancels-the-Other）注文は、2つの注文で構成される条件付き注文の一種です。2つ目の注文が約定すると、1つ目の注文は自動的にキャンセルされます。 スイング-完全な説明 MT5 version 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 使い方？ 開始時に、エキスパートアドバイザーは2つの注文を出します-現在の価格から StopOrderDe
FREE
MRKD Vector
Jay Benedict Alfaras
ユーティリティ
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface. Key Features: Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders. Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust sto
Richestcousin EA
Vicent Osman Kiboye
エキスパート
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
エキスパート
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us
Super Night Scalper
Md Raohanul Haque
エキスパート
Super Night    Scalper  is the advanced  scalping system  which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-b
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
エキスパート
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
インディケータ
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
エキスパート
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
BladeRunner
Kiril Spiridonov
1 (1)
エキスパート
主な特徴： EMAと価格アクションを使用して主要な通貨ペアを取引する革新的な方法。アルゴリズムはトレンドをキャッチし、定義された出口までスキャルピングトレードを配置します。 さらに、自分のペースでEAを使用してください。トレンドをスカルピングするときに、配置した瞬間に現在のトレンドを識別し、潜在的な取引の分析を開始します。 このEAは、最も人気のある取引戦略の1つであるブレードランナーの最適化されたバージョンです。 4H、1H、および30Mに完全に最適化されていますが、他の時間枠でも優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 タイムフレームが短いほど、より多くの取引が行われます（トレンドフォロワーよりも多くのスキャルピング手法を使用しています） 重要な最適化ポイント： 次の設定での4Hでの最大期待利益： 4H入力-StopLoss = 15; TakeProfit = 105; TrailingStop = 25; Slippage = 6; EMA_Period = 14; firstClose = 15; MA_Shift = 1; lastClose = 1 30Mと1Hで
Signal Alert BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer
I Made Amertayasa
ユーティリティ
EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to automatically detect Momentum (CSM) and Reentry setups. This EA helps traders follow BBMA setups without constantly watching the chart — as all signals are sent directly to Telegram in a clean and organized format. My products : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156008?source=Site +Profile+Seller   : https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
FREE
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Quantum Signum
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
**Quantum Signal** is a professional Expert Advisor engineered for fully automated trading on Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crafted to meet MQL5 Market standards, it combines cutting-edge algorithms, flexible risk controls and an intuitive settings interface to deliver consistent profits and minimal drawdown. A minimum deposit of **10 000 USD** unlocks trading on most major and minor currency pairs as well as crypto symbols. --- ## Overview & Purpose * Automates trade entries and exits u
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
エキスパート
EA TOUMED ****** Only     10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed は、 リスクの低いプロのスキャルピングエキスパートです。 専門家が最適なエントリポイントを選択し、価格分析が使用されます。 専門家はグリッド、マルチンゲール、アービトラージを使用しません。 すべての位置は視覚的なストップロスによって保護されています。 すべてのオープントランザクションには、トレーリングストップとトレーリングステップの利益確定システムに基づく制御アルゴリズムが付属しています。 エキスパートはまた、スレッページ、NFPニュース、デイトレードフィルターに対する保護を備えており、固定ロットでの取引や、MMモジュールに基づく自動ロット計算の使用を可能にします。   ********非常に重要********  ：  デモでエキスパートをテストする前に、スプレッド（最大0.3ピップ）を確認し  スプレッドは0.3ピップを超えてはなりません（ECNまたはRawスプレッ
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality
Nikolay Shorin
エキスパート
Holiday Space Reliability and Quality  は完全自動取引システムです。 この取引システムは、公正な価格のレベルに基づいて古典的な戦略に従って取引されます。 このシステムは、2008年と2018年の危機、COVID-19パンデミックを通過したことで積極的に証明されており、現在成功した結果を示しています。 セールスアドバイザーを購入する前にこの取引戦略の歴史を読む実際のアカウントでそして、取引信号を購読してください! 実際の口座でのこの取引システムでの取引の監視 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1731444 重要な情報！   EAを購入した後、私にプライベートメッセージを書いてください、私はあなたをプライベートテレグラムグループに追加します。 グループの加入者は、金融の世界から貴重な情報を学ぶために最初になります,ニュースについて Holiday Space Capital、そしてまた贈り物を受け取ります！   アドバイザとシグナル Holiday Space 最も正確なエントリと最小ドローダウンを目
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
エキスパート
HFT Dominator – 超高速市場執行システム この エキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、 高速 かつ 低遅延 の市場操作のために設計されています。 タイトなスプレッド内で正確なエントリー を実行し、貴金属、インデックス、外国為替ペアなどの 高速市場 に最適で、最適化されたスリッページ制御を備えています。 プロモーション： EAを 30日間30ドル でレンタル — 期間限定オファー。 このシステムは、 複数の資金管理モード 、適応的な取引タイミング、および保護的なトレーリングロジックをサポートし、ペースの速い取引に対する 最大限の制御 を保証します。 入力パラメーターの概要 ( Input Overview ) 一般設定 ( General Settings ) Magic Number – EAの取引に対する一意の識別子。 Slippage (スリッページ) – 注文執行中に許容される最大価格偏差（ポイント単位）。 時間設定 ( Time Settings ) Start Hour / End Hour – ブローカーサーバー時間での取引時間枠を定義します。 secs –
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
インディケータ
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
ユーティリティ
This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
エキスパート
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
ユーティリティ
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
ユーティリティ
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
ユーティリティ
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネル（プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルを含む）からのシグナルを、直接あなたのMT4にコピーします。 このツールは、ユーザーを念頭に置いて設計されており、取引を管理および監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しています。 この製品は、使いやすく視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5版 | Discord版 デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドを参照してください。 Telegram To MT5レシーバーは、ストラテジーテスターでは機能しません！ Telegram To MT4の特長 一度に複数のチャンネルからシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンやチャットIDは不要です（必要な場合は引き続き使用できます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認識するため
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
ユーティリティ
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
ユーティリティ
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
作者のその他のプロダクト
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
エキスパート
FTMO Smart Trader EA – The Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenge Success Achieve funded trader status with confidence. The FTMO Smart Trader EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This fully automated Forex robot is engineered for consistency, stability, and compliance — built to meet strict prop firm rules and risk parameters with precision. Adva
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
エキスパート
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
エキスパート
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信