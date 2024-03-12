Prop Firm Master Pro
- エキスパート
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
- バージョン: 2.0
- アクティベーション: 15
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.
Why This EA Stands Out
-
Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown).
-
Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging periods.
-
Proven Reliability: Verified backtests since 2011 on 99.9% quality tick data show stable profitability across different market cycles.
-
Safe Trading Logic: No martingale, grid, or risky averaging. Every trade uses hard stop-loss and take-profit.
-
Multi-Broker Compatible: Broker independent, runs seamlessly on major ECN/STP MT5 brokers.
-
Optimized Instruments: Specially tuned for XAUUSD (Gold) and AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe.
Key Features
-
Fast prop firm challenge passing with strict risk controls
-
Multiple optimized presets (AUDCAD & Gold)
-
Strict SL/TP ensures capital protection
-
Supports small accounts ($100+) and large funded accounts ($10k+)
-
Flexible leverage (1:10 – 1:50)
-
Designed for professional traders targeting funded status
Optimized Presets (AUDCAD Examples)
-
MA_Signal=95, MA_Trend=87, TP_pips=2, Lots_Max=0.47
-
MA_Signal=53, MA_Trend=51, TP_pips=572, Lots_Max=2.81
-
MA_Signal=11, MA_Trend=95, TP_pips=22, Lots_Max=1.87
-
MA_Signal=27, MA_Trend=25, TP_pips=267, Lots_Max=3.49
Package Includes
-
EA file (.ex5)
-
Preset files (.set) for AUDCAD (Gold presets provided in updates)
-
Installation & Backtesting Guide (PDF)
-
Lifetime free updates & premium support
Price & Licensing
-
Current price: $565 (limited offer)
-
Future price: $1700
-
Only 25 copies per year to ensure exclusive support
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs carries risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future profits. Always use proper money management.
