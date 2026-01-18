Miracle X
- エキスパート
- Raphael Schwietering
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for H1 Timeframe
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system developed for traders who value structure, risk control, and adaptability.
Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready
The EA is designed to operate on the H1 timeframe and supports the following symbols:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF
It has been built and tested with a focus on recent market behavior, combining rule-based logic with extensive protection features to help manage risk under different market conditions.Why Miracle X Excels
Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit
No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.
2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now
Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.
Long backtests can be misleading
Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Miracle X focuses on relevant performance.
The strategy focuses on:
-
Controlled market entries
-
Managed exposure per symbol and per session
-
Strict money and risk management
-
Multiple safety layers to protect trading capital
The EA does not rely on martingale, grid, or risky recovery techniques.
All trades are opened and managed according to predefined rules.
-
Backtesting and optimization support
-
Real-time information panel on the chart
-
Trading modes: Hedge / Long-only / Short-only
-
Custom order comments and Magic Number identification
-
Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing
-
Risk calculation based on balance or equity
-
Adjustable risk parameters for flexible capital control
-
Optional trailing stop with customizable logic
-
Profit and loss target controls
-
Automatic trading pause with scheduled resume after targets are reached
-
Spread filter
-
Maximum number of open trades
-
Maximum total lot exposure limit
-
Trade frequency limiter per bar to avoid over-trading
-
Daily loss limit
-
Equity drawdown control
-
Automatic daily statistics reset
-
Minimum equity protection
-
Maximum equity profit and drawdown caps
-
Day-specific trading schedules
-
Optional Sunday trading
-
Automatic position closing at session end
-
Optional Friday close protection
The EA supports strategy tester optimization, allowing traders to:
-
Adjust risk parameters
-
Fine-tune session timing
-
Adapt settings to broker conditions
Performance will vary depending on:
-
Broker execution
-
Spread and commission
-
VPS quality
-
Market conditions
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible
-
Proper risk settings are strongly recommended
-
Always test on a demo account before live trading