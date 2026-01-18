Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for H1 Timeframe

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system developed for traders who value structure, risk control, and adaptability.

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready



The EA is designed to operate on the H1 timeframe and supports the following symbols:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF

It has been built and tested with a focus on recent market behavior, combining rule-based logic with extensive protection features to help manage risk under different market conditions.

Why Miracle X Excels

Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit

No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.

2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now

Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.

Long backtests can be misleading

Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Miracle X focuses on relevant performance.

Core Concept

The strategy focuses on:

Controlled market entries

Managed exposure per symbol and per session

Strict money and risk management

Multiple safety layers to protect trading capital

The EA does not rely on martingale, grid, or risky recovery techniques.

All trades are opened and managed according to predefined rules.

Backtesting and optimization support

Real-time information panel on the chart

Trading modes: Hedge / Long-only / Short-only

Custom order comments and Magic Number identification

Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing

Risk calculation based on balance or equity

Adjustable risk parameters for flexible capital control

Optional trailing stop with customizable logic

Profit and loss target controls

Automatic trading pause with scheduled resume after targets are reached

Spread filter

Maximum number of open trades

Maximum total lot exposure limit

Trade frequency limiter per bar to avoid over-trading

Daily loss limit

Equity drawdown control

Automatic daily statistics reset

Minimum equity protection

Maximum equity profit and drawdown caps

Day-specific trading schedules

Optional Sunday trading

Automatic position closing at session end

Optional Friday close protection

Full Feature Set General ConfigurationMoney ManagementTrade ManagementEntry ProtectionDaily & Account SafeguardsSession ControlTesting & Optimization

The EA supports strategy tester optimization, allowing traders to:

Adjust risk parameters

Fine-tune session timing

Adapt settings to broker conditions

Performance will vary depending on:

Broker execution

Spread and commission

VPS quality

Market conditions

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible

Proper risk settings are strongly recommended

Always test on a demo account before live trading

Important Notes