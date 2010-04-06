Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver.

Why Fortune Pro Excels

Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and Take Profit

No trade is left unprotected—risk is clearly defined from entry.

2 Years of Real Results: 2024 to Now

Backtested on recent market behavior, not outdated historical data.

Long backtests can be misleading

Most EAs that look good over 10 years often fail in live conditions. Fortune Pro focuses on relevant performance.

Stress-Tested for Live Volatility

Fortune Pro is engineered to handle high spreads, slippage, and unpredictable price action—making it ideal for XAUUSD.

Built for Prop Firms

Includes all required protections like daily drawdown limits, session controls, and equity guards to meet funding requirements.

Backtesting optimization

Real-time info panel display

Trading modes: Hedge / Long-only / Short-only

Custom order comments & Magic Number tagging

Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

Adjustable per-trade risk via balance or equity

Fine-grained capital control

Optional trailing stop with custom logic

Target profit and loss stop features with timed trading resume

Flexible scheduling after profit/loss targets hit

Spread filters

Limits on max open trades and lot exposure

Position cap per bar to avoid over-trading

Daily loss cap and drawdown limit

Auto-reset for daily metrics

Minimum equity threshold protection

Equity drawdown and max profit caps

Day-specific open/close windows

Toggle Sunday trading

Auto-close trades on session or Friday ends

Full Feature Set General ConfigurationMoney ManagementTrade ManagementEntry ProtectionDaily & Account SafeguardsSession Control

Fortune Pro is more than just a gold-trading EA—it's a precision-built, risk-conscious system created for the challenges of today’s XAUUSD market. With deep protection, strategic intelligence, and proven performance, it’s your edge for serious trading or prop firm success.



