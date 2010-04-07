Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator

RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR

RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria.

This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency.

This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers

List of Inputs

__________GENERAL SETTINGS__________

  • Show HH LH LL HL
  • Line color
  • Line style
  • Line width
  • Background line
  • Highlight to move
  • Line's continuation to the right
  • Hidden in the object list
  • Priority for mouse click


_______ RSI SETTINGS ________

  • rsi timeframe
  • rsi period
  • rsi OverBought Level
  • rsi OverSold Level


__________ALERT SETTINGS__________

  • Allow Alert
  • Allow Notification
  • Allow Email


Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
インディケータ
SuperTrend Alert MT5で市場トレンドをマスターしましょう。この強力なインジケーターは、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引向けに正確なトレンド追従シグナルを提供するために設計されています。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもその堅牢なトレンド検出能力で高く評価されており、信頼性の高いエントリーとエグジットを求めるトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、SuperTrendのシグナルをプライスアクションと組み合わせることで、トレンド方向を最大90%の精度で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してトレンドの変化を捉えることで、取引タイミングが25-35%向上したと報告しています。主な利点には、高度なトレンド分析、カスタマイズ可能な設定によるパーソナライズされた戦略、チャートを常に監視せずに意思決定を向上させる軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 SuperTrend Alert MT5は、独自のアルゴリズ
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
取引の精度を高めるCandlestick Pattern Alert MT5インジケーターは、主要なキャンドルパターンを迅速に検出し、リアルタイムアラートを提供する強力なツールで、高確率のセットアップにトレーダーが対応できるようにします。1990年代にスティーブ・ニソンによって普及した日本キャンドルチャートの原則に基づくこのインジケーターは、ハンマー、ドージ、エンガルフィングなどのパターンで市場のセンチメントを解読する能力から、外汇、暗号、株式トレーダーに愛されています。手動分析を簡素化し、時間を節約し、精度を高め、機会の逸失を減らします—EURUSD、BTCUSD、XAUUSDなどのボラティル市場でトレンド反転や継続を活用しようとするスカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5は、即時パターン認識のためにチャートに緑（買い）と赤（売り）の矢印をオーバーレイし、クリアなテキストラベル（デフォルトサイズ7、オフセット20%）をカスタマイズ可能。14の主要パターンをサポート—ハンマー、インバースハンマー、ハンギングマ
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
グリッド取引戦略を最適化するために、Grid Trade Manager MT5を使用してください。これは、グリッド注文の配置と管理を自動化するための多用途の無料ユーティリティEAで, 2000年代に外汇コミュニティで普及したグリッド取引アプローチから派生し, レンジ条件での市場振動から利益を抽出する能力で人気です。MQL5やForex Factoryなどのプラットフォームで数千のトレーダーに採用され, 堅牢なリスクコントロールとカスタマイズで評価されるこのツールは, 外汇ペアや暗号通貨などのボラティル資産で優れ, ユーザーは動的グリッド調整を通じて収益性を向上させた報告—cost-averaging TP/SLやロット進展モードを通じてドローダウンを20-30%削減することが多いです。その人気は複雑なグリッドセットアップを簡素化し, 無制限グリッドに関連するリスクを軽減しながらハンズフリー操作を可能にする点にあり, martingaleスタイル戦略をテストする初心者やサイドウェイ市場でヘッジを微調整する専門家に理想的です。 Grid Trade Manager MT5は, ユーザー定
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
ユーティリティ
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、ソースMT4またはMT5アカウントから同一PC上の複数のMT4またはMT5アカウントに取引をコピーします。このユーティリティは、クライアントアカウントやポートフォリオに取引を複製するのに最適で、ロットサイズ、ストップロス/テイクプロフィット、逆コピーオプションなど、カスタマイズ可能なパラメータを備えています。市場ロジックに基づく取引実行を行わず、柔軟な同期を提供し、多様なトレーディングニーズに対応します。 注 ：MT4 Local Trade Copier Proのデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 完全なユーザーガイドと入力設定 機能： 宛先アカウントでのロットサイズのカスタマイズ、比例コピー対応（例：分数乗数：ソースロット0.2、乗数0.5、宛先ロット0.1）。 宛先アカウントでの
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Hedge Trade Manager MT5でヘッジ戦略を強化しましょう。この洗練されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、逆行する価格変動に対抗するためにヘッジ取引を自動化するように設計されており、2010年代にフォレックスブローカーが反対ポジションを許可することで利益を固定または不確実なトレンド中の損失を制限するヘッジ技術に根ざしています。MQL5やForex Factory、Redditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングフォーラムでその柔軟な設定と強固なリスク保護が評価されており、このEAはフォレックス主要ペア、インデックス、暗号通貨のようなボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパーやスイングトレーダーに好まれています。ユーザーは、潜在的なドローダウンを管理可能なシナリオに変える能力を称賛し、ダイナミックなロット進行とエクイティベースの出口により全体のリスクを25-40%削減することが多く、回復戦略を試みる初心者ヘッジャーや、多EA設定を統合して多様なポートフォリオを構築する経験豊富なプロに最適です。 Hedge Trade Manager MT5は、取引が指定された損失距離（
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンド戦略EA MT5 は、ボリンジャーバンドの反転条件に基づいて取引機会を捉えるために設計された自動取引ツールです。下バンド付近での強気反転（前のローソク足が下バンド以下で終わり、現在のローソク足が下バンド以上で終わり、赤から緑のローソク足に変化する場合）に買い取引を、上バンド付近での弱気反転（その逆の場合）に売り取引を実行します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、正確なエントリー方法、柔軟な出口ルール、高度なリスク管理を提供し、システムリソースを最小限に抑えながら効率的な取引実行を行います。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロ
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
価格アクション取引を強化するHigher Highs and Lows MT4インジケーターは、フラクタル分析を活用して重要なスイングポイントを特定し、Higher Highs (HH)、Lower Highs (LH)、Lower Lows (LL)、Higher Lows (HL) などのトレンド定義パターンを識別し、市场方向の明確な洞察を提供します。1900年代初頭のダウ理論に根ざした価格アクションの基礎原則に基づき、現代取引でAl Brooksの "Trading Price Action" シリーズのような専門家により普及したこのインジケーターは、トレンド継続と反転を検出するトレーダーの必需品となっています。特に外汇、株式、暗号通貨トレーダー間で人気があり、上昇トレンド (HH/HL) または下降トレンド (LL/LH) を確認する能力により、ノイズをフィルタリングし、プルバック中のエントリータイミングを決め、偽ブレイクを避ける—ボラティルセッションでの精度を高め、感情的な決定を減らし、スカルピングからポジショントレーディングまでの戦略で全体的な収益性を向上させます。 Hig
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 は、MetaTrader 5専用に設計された高度な自動取引ツールで、移動平均線のクロスオーバーを活用してトレンドの反転や潜在的なエントリーポイントを捉えます。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、トレーダーにカスタマイズ可能な設定を備えた多用途のソリューションを提供し、正確な取引実行と堅牢なリスク管理を保証します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、効率的なエントリー方法、柔軟なエグジットルール、そして最小限のシステムリソース消費でスムーズな取引を実現します。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT4バージョンはこちらでダ
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
取引の精度を高めるCandlestick Pattern Alert MT4インジケーターは、主要なキャンドルパターンを迅速に検出し、リアルタイムアラートを提供する強力なツールで、高確率のセットアップにトレーダーが行動できるようにします。1990年代にスティーブ・ニソンによって普及した日本キャンドルチャートの原則に基づくこのインジケーターは、ハンマー、ドージ、エンガルフィングなどのパターンで市場のセンチメントを解読する能力から、外汇、暗号、株式トレーダーに愛されています。手動分析を簡素化し、時間を節約し、精度を高め、機会の逸失を減らします—EURUSD、BTCUSD、XAUUSDなどのボラティル市場でトレンド反転や継続を活用するスカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4は、即時パターン認識のためにチャートに緑（買い）と赤（売り）の矢印を重ね、クリアなテキストラベル（デフォルトサイズ7、オフセット20%）をカスタマイズ可能。14の主要パターンをサポート—ハンマー、インバースハンマー、ハンギングマン、シューティング
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
取引戦略を向上させる Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 は、非パラメトリックカーネル回帰を活用した最先端のインジケーターで、スムーズで適応性の高いトレンド分析を提供します。Nadaraya-Watson推定器に着想を得たこのツールは、価格データにガウスカーネル平滑化を適用し、市場のボラティリティに適応するダイナミックなエンベロープを作成しますが、伝統的な移動平均の過度のラグはありません。TradingViewなどのプラットフォームで広く称賛され、世界中のトレーダーから反転の検出精度で評価されているNadaraya Watson Envelopeは、2022年以来人気急上昇で、Bollinger Bandsの優れた代替品です。非再描画モードはリアルタイムの信頼性のあるシグナルを保証し、再描画オプションは詳細分析のためのウルトラスムーズなビジュアルを提供します。 トレーダーは、Brilliant Reversal Indicatorをトレンドの強さ、オーバーバイ/オーバーソールド状態、潜在的な反転ポイントを驚くべき精度で強調する能力で愛しています。基礎的な価
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
SuperTrend Alert MT4で市場トレンドをマスターしましょう。この強力なインジケーターは、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引向けに正確なトレンド追従シグナルを提供するために設計されています。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもその堅牢なトレンド検出能力で高く評価されており、信頼性の高いエントリーとエグジットを求めるトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、SuperTrendのシグナルをプライスアクションと組み合わせることで、トレンド方向を最大90%の精度で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してトレンドの変化を捉えることで、取引タイミングが25-35%向上したと報告しています。主な利点には、高度なトレンド分析、カスタマイズ可能な設定によるパーソナライズされた戦略、チャートを常に監視せずに意思決定を向上させる軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 SuperTrend Alert MT4は、独自のアルゴリズ
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5で取引管理を最適化しましょう。この堅牢なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、手動または他のEAによって開かれた取引のストップロスを自動調整するために設計されており、利益の保護とリスク管理を保証します。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやMQL5フォーラムでの議論でもトレイリングストップとブレークイーブンレベルの管理における精度で注目されており、効率的に利益を確保しようとするトレーダーの間で人気のツールです。ユーザーは、トレンド中に利益を固定することで取引の収益性が20-30%向上し、多くの人が手動取引監視時間が40%削減されたと報告しています。主な利点には、ブレークイーブンとトレイリングストップの柔軟な設定、MT5の任意のシンボルとの互換性、スキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの取引戦略を強化する軽量設計が含まれます。 Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5は、ユーザー
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、ソースMT5アカウントから同一PC上の複数のMT5またはMT4アカウントに取引をコピーします。このユーティリティは、クライアントアカウントやポートフォリオに取引を複製するのに最適で、ロットサイズ、ストップロス/テイクプロフィット、逆コピーオプションなど、カスタマイズ可能なパラメータを備えています。市場ロジックに基づく取引実行を行わず、柔軟な同期を提供し、多様なトレーディングニーズに対応します。 注 ：MT5 Local Trade Copier Proのデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 完全なユーザーガイドと入力設定 機能： 宛先アカウントでのロットサイズのカスタマイズ、比例コピー対応（例：分数乗数：ソースロット0.2、乗数0.5、宛先ロット0.1）。 宛先アカウントでのストップロス
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Close Manager MT5で取引のクローズプロセスを効率化しましょう。この強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 5上で手動または他のEAによって開かれた取引の出口を自動化するように設計されており、トレーダーに出口戦略の精密な制御を提供します。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexで多様でカスタマイズ可能なクローズ基準が高く評価されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの間で人気があります。ユーザーは、手動取引管理時間が30〜50％削減され、リスク管理が向上したと報告しており、多くの人が規律ある出口ルールに従うことで収益性が向上したと指摘しています。Close Manager MT5は、継続的なモニタリングなしでリスク管理と出口効率を最適化しようとするトレーダーに最適で、初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで多様な取引戦略をサポートします。 Close Manager MT5は、利益/損失金額（PROFIT_AMOUNT: 0, LOSS_AMOU
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5でトレンド発見の能力を高めましょう。このダイナミックなツールは、連続する強気または弱気キャンドルの連鎖を特定し、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品市場でのトレンド確認や潜在的な反転のためのタイムリーなアラートを提供します。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどの取引コミュニティで高く評価され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもそのモメンタム分析を簡素化する能力が称賛されており、ボラティルな市場で明確なシグナルを求めるトレーダーのお気に入りです。ユーザーは、より高いキャンドル数（例：3～5本の連続キャンドル）を使用した場合、持続的なトレンドの検出精度が最大80%に達し、早すぎるエントリーを避け、確認されたモメンタムの変化に焦点を当てることで取引タイミングが15～25%向上したと報告しています。利点には、トレンドの強さの正確な特定、ハンズフリー監視のためのカスタマイズ可能なアラート、追加のツールを必要としないスケルピング、デイトレード、スイングトレーダーの意思決定を強化するユーザーフレ
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Day and Week Separator MT4で取引分析を効率化しましょう。カスタマイズ可能な日次および週次の分離線をプロットする直感的なツールで、ブローカーのタイムゾーンの違いに直面するトレーダーにとって最適です。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどの取引コミュニティでそのシンプルさと効果が高く評価されており、InvestopediaやTradingViewなどのプラットフォームでの議論で強調されている、チャートの時間枠をローカルまたは市場特有の時間に合わせるという一般的な課題に対応します。トレーダーはそのチャートの明確さを向上させる能力を称賛し、セッションベースの分析が改善され、取引セッションを明確にマークすることで取引計画が最大20%向上したと報告しています。特に、大きなタイムゾーンのずれがある地域（例：ヨーロッパのブローカーを使うアジア太平洋地域のトレーダー）に有効です。利点には、日次および週次の市場移行の正確な視覚化、ローカルまたは戦略的な時間に合わせたカスタマイズ可能な時間オフセット、あらゆる取引セットアップにシームレスに統合される軽量設計が含
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5でポートフォリオのリスク管理を強化しましょう。この強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 5上でアカウント全体または特定のマジックナンバーの取引の総利益を自動的に追跡し、トレイリングストップのように管理し、現在の利益が最後のピーク利益を下回った場合にすべての取引をクローズするように設計されています。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexでそのダイナミックな利益ロックメカニズムが称賛されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの間で人気があります。ユーザーは、好ましいトレンド中に利益を確保することで利益保持率が20〜35％向上し、多くの人が手動モニタリング時間が40％削減されたと報告しています。自動化されたリスク管理を求める初心者トレーダーや、複数の戦略ポートフォリオを管理するプロフェッショナルに最適で、このEAは多様な取引スタイルで規律ある利益保護を保証します。 Account Trail
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4は、MetaTrader 4向けの高度な取引ツールで、ADX、ボリンジャーバンド、CCI、MACD、移動平均、RSI、ストキャスティクス、Awesome Oscillator、RVIの9つのテクニカルインジケーターを使用して、取引のエントリーとエグジットを自動化します。複数のエントリー/エグジット戦略とAND/OR/NA組み合わせモードを含む広範なカスタマイズオプションを提供し、トレーダーに比類のない柔軟性を提供します。広範なバックテスト済みで、正確なシグナル生成、堅牢なリスク管理、低リソース使用によるスムーズな実行を保証します。 MT5バージョンはこちらからダウンロードできます： Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT5 詳細なドキュメントについては： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル 主要機能の概要： ADX、ボリンジャーバンド、CCI、MACD、移動平均、RSI、ストキャスティクス、Awesome Oscillator、RVI用のカスタマイズ
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Pip Movement Alert MT4で市場のモメンタムを先取りしましょう。この多通貨対応の汎用インジケーターは、複数のシンボルにおける正確なピップの動きを追跡し、トレーダーにアラートを提供するために設計されており、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引に最適です。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でも急激な市場変動を検出する能力で注目されており、価格の急激な変動を活用しようとするトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、ピップベースの重要な動き（例：10ピップ単位）を最大95%の信頼性で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してボラティリティの急上昇を捉えることで、取引タイミングが20-30%改善したと報告しています。主な利点には、多通貨モニタリング、カスタマイズ可能なピップ閾値、チャートを常に分析せずに追跡を簡素化する軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 Pip Movement Alert MT4は、ユーザー定義の
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
GG TrendBar Indicator MT5   で取引の精度を高めましょう。このマルチタイムフレームの強力なツールは、ADXとパラボリックSARを活用して、最大9つのタイムフレームにわたる統合されたトレンドシグナルを提供します。2010年代初頭にForex FactoryやMQL5などのプラットフォームで人気を博した高度なトレンド分析コンセプトから生まれたこのインジケーターは、選択したタイムフレーム間でのアライメントを要求することでノイズをフィルタリングする能力で支持を集め、ボラティリティの高い市場で単一タイムフレームのインジケーターをしばしば上回ります。非再描画でカスタマイズ可能なこのインジケーターは、カラーアイコンでトレンド方向を視覚化し、チャートを頻繁に切り替えることなく確認されたモメンタムを求めるトレーダーの定番となっています。 トレーダーは、GG TrendBarを上昇トレンドには緑、下降トレンドには赤、フラットな状態には黄色で、トレンドの強さ、潜在的な反転、アライメントの機会を強調するそのスキルで高く評価しています。ADXの+DI/-DIとPSARのポジショニングを
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、MQL4プラットフォーム上でのトレーダーの効率を向上させ、取引活動を合理化します。このツールは使いやすい機能で日々の取引タスクを簡素化し、特定の取引ロジックに依存せずに取引管理の信頼できるパートナーとして機能します。競争優位性を求めるトレーダーのために開発され、自動化とリスク管理ツールを提供して取引体験を最適化します。 注 ：Ultimate Trade Panel MT4のデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 設定と入力ガイド 機能： インジケーターマネージャー：入力で指定されたテンプレートに基づいてインジケーターをロードし、ツールバーからインジケーターを変更する手間を省き、迅速な意思決定を
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
STM Trade Panel MT4で取引を簡素化しましょう。このユーザーフレンドリーなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 4での取引実行と管理を効率化するために設計されており、ワンクリックでの注文配置とカスタマイズ可能な利益および損失閾値に基づく自動取引クローズを提供します。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexで直感的なインターフェースと効率的な取引管理により高く評価されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの主要なツールです。ユーザーは、取引実行時間が40〜60％削減され、リスク管理が改善されたと報告しており、多くの人が迅速な設定と利益ロック機能を持つシンプルなパネルを称賛しています。使いやすさを求める初心者トレーダーや複数の取引を管理するプロフェッショナルに最適なSTM Trade Panel MT4は、さまざまな取引戦略において効率と規律を向上させます。 STM Trade Panel MT4は、ワンクリックの購入/売却ボタン（ButtonB
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
インディケータ
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Angle of Moving Average MT4   で取引の意思決定を向上させましょう。この革新的なインジケーターは、移動平均の傾きを定量化し、トレンドの方向と勢いについて明確な洞察を提供します。指定されたバー数にわたる移動平均の角度傾斜を測定する原理に基づくこのツールは、2010年頃のトレーディングコミュニティでの概念化以来、テクニカル分析の柱となっています。Forex Factoryなどのフォーラムで広く議論され、市場ダイナミクスの直接的な視覚化で称賛されているAngle of Moving Averageは、複雑なオシレーターに代わる堅牢な代替品として、過剰に複雑な公式のノイズなしに強気または弱気のバイアスを直接測定します。 トレーダーは、Angle of Moving Averageを、トレンドの強さ、潜在的な反転、最適なエントリー/エグジットポイントを直感的なヒストグラム表示—上昇モメンタムは緑、下落シフトは赤—で示す卓越した能力で高く評価しています。現在の移動平均とNバー前の値との角度を計算することで、市場が加速している（大きなヒストグラム）か平坦化している（小さ
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
