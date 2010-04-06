ADR und Daily box
- インディケータ
- Andrej Hermann
- バージョン: 3.22
- アクティベーション: 20
本インジケーターは過去の価格レンジを日次ボックスとして表示し、
各取引日の内部構造を詳細に分析できるよう設計されています。各日ごとに個別の色を設定できます。
ボックス内には始値と終値のレンジが方向別の色で描画され、蓄積ゾーンやレンジ形成を効率的に把握できます。
