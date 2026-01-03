Clonify PRO
- ユーティリティ
- Andrej Hermann
- バージョン: 2.63
- アクティベーション: 20
Clonify PRO - Local Trade Copier for MT5 and MT4
Professional tool for copying trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts (via the shared "Common" folder).
FEATURES:
1. SENDER:
- Exports trades in real-time
- Sends everything (no filters)
- Requires no additional settings
2. RECEIVER: Copies trades.
- Magic Number: Uses the sender's account ID (default) or a custom number.
- Lot Modes:
- Analogous: Exactly the same volume as the sender. The Lot Multiplier allows you to decrease or increase the transmitted lot.
- Proportional: Proportional to the risk percentage of Equity.
- Fixed: Fixed lot.
- Max Deviation (Points): Maximum price deviation for opening a trade.
- Retry System: Retries order opening attempts on error up to 'Max Retries' and blocks problematic tickets.
- Symbol Mapping: Automatic suffix search (EURUSD -> EURUSD.m). Manual mapping (S1=R1, S2=R2).
- Notifications: For notifications to work, two things need to be configured in the MetaTrader 5 terminal:
- For Push notifications: go to Tools -> Options -> Notifications. Enable "Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID (can be found in the MT5 mobile app under Settings -> Chat and Messages).
- For Telegram: go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable "Allow WebRequest for the following URL" and add https://api.telegram.org.
- MT5 Push: uses the built-in SendNotification function. Note the limit of 10 messages per minute.
- Telegram: requires a bot (created via @BotFather). You send data via WebRequest as a POST request to Telegram API endpoints.
- SYNC Button: Sends a one-time request to copy all orders, including blocked ones.