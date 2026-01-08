Stocks US AI

Stocks US AI  is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for stock trading ( Amazon, tesla , Apple and google … ) on MetaTrader 4.

The strategy focuses on momentum continuation trades using a robust combination of:

  • Multi-Timeframe trend alignment

  • ADX directional strength

  • RSI mid-zone momentum

  • MACD impulse confirmation

This EA is not a scalping robot, not a grid, and not a martingale.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

  • Trend Detection

    • EMA 50 / EMA 200 (MTF)

    • ADX strength confirmation

  • Entry Timing

    • RSI momentum zone (default 45 / 55)

    • MACD impulse filter

    • Price structure validation

  • Risk Management

    • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit

    • Partial profit taking

    • Break-even activation after 1.2R

    • ATR-based trailing stop

  • Safety Filters

    • Spread control (stock-specific)

    • Volatility filter (ATR minimum)

    • Trading hours filter

    • Consecutive loss protection

    • Pause after winning streaks

📊 Trade Management Features

✔ Adaptive lot sizing (no martingale)
✔ Partial close logic
✔ Break-even protection
✔ ATR trailing stop
✔ Max positions control
✔ Automatic loss recovery protection

🔒 Risk Disclaimer

This EA does not use:

  • Martingale

  • Grid

  • Hedging

  • Arbitrage

  • Tick scalping

Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

🧪 Recommended Settings

Parameter Value
Timeframe M5
Symbols Stocks / CFD Shares
RSI Levels 45 / 55
Max Positions 1–3
Risk Low to Medium

❗ Important Notes

  • This EA is not designed for Forex or Crypto

  • Best performance during active stock market sessions

  • Avoid low-volatility stocks


作者のその他のプロダクト
Expert Advisor CRYPTO
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
EXPERT CRYPTO est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour le trading des cryptomonnaies sur MetaTrader 4 . Il combine une analyse multi-timeframe de la tendance (EMA + ADX) avec des signaux de momentum (RSI & MACD), tout en intégrant une gestion avancée du risque basée sur l’ATR. Le robot adapte automatiquement ses entrées et sorties aux conditions de marché, avec trailing stop dynamique, break-even intelligent et prises de profits partielles. EXPERT CRYPTO est destiné aux traders souhaitant au
Gold tendance
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
GOLD Tendance est un robot de trading 100 % automatique spécialement développé pour le marché de l’or ( XAUUSD ). Il analyse en continu les conditions du marché afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading sur des phases de volatilité maîtrisée. Le robot est conçu pour fonctionner de manière autonome, sans intervention humaine, tout en intégrant des règles strictes de protection du capital. ️ Fonctionnalités principales Trading entièrement automatique Spécialisé XAUUSD (Gold) Analyse de la ten
Stock Momentum EA
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
Stock Momentum EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for stock trading ( Amazon, tesla , Apple and google … ) on MetaTrader 4. The strategy focuses on momentum continuation trades using a robust combination of: Multi-Timeframe trend alignment ADX directional strength RSI mid-zone momentum MACD impulse confirmation This EA is not a scalping robot , not a grid , and not a martingale . ️ Core Strategy Logic Trend Detection EMA 50 / EMA 200 (MTF) ADX strength confirmation
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信