The MT5 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar) currency pair.

The advantages of the Black Gold EA M5 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, quick decision-making, and the ability to backtest. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve optimal results.



Analyzes the global trend: Opens trades strictly in the direction of the trend.

Safe Methods: Aggressive strategies such as martingale, grids or locking are excluded.

Fixed Stops: Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit, without cumbersome stop parameters.

Easy to install: Works with basic settings, requiring only the selection of the trade volume or activation of automatic risk calculation.

Suitable for prop companies: Meets strict risk management criteria.



Requirements for Black Gold EA M5:



Currency pair: XAU/USD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum deposit: $500 (recommended).

Broker: Any reputable broker will do.

Account type: Any (standard, ECN, etc.).

VPS: Optionally, to ensure uninterrupted operation of the advisor.





Important:

Trading with expert advisors is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. We recommend using the advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.