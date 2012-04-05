XAU Sentinel - A Two-Factor Strategy Based on Level Breakouts and Momentum Confirmation

The advisor is a fully automated trading system whose logic is based on the synergy of two independent signal modules. The robot analyzes market structure in real time, using a combination of price levels and dynamic indicators to filter out false entries.



Operation logic (Signals):

The algorithm makes a decision to enter a position only when two signals are confirmed simultaneously or sequentially:



Signal A (Trend/Level): Identification of key support/resistance zones or determination of the global trend direction.

Signal B (Momentum/Confirmation): Filter the entry using oscillators or volatility to determine the optimal reversal or continuation point.



Key benefits:



No dangerous methods: The strategy does not use martingale, grids, or sitting out losses. Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss.

Adaptive algorithm: Signal parameters are automatically adjusted to current market volatility.

Risk Management: The built-in money management unit allows you to trade with a fixed lot or a percentage of your balance.



Technical specifications:



Working timeframe: [H1 or M15]

Recommended pairs: XAUUSD, any volatile, indices

Minimum deposit: $300

Execution type: Suitable for low spread accounts (ECN/Raw).



Parameters:



Magic Number: Unique identifier of transactions.

Lot Size: Fixed lot for trading.

Risk Percent: Percentage of risk per trade from balance.

Signal 1 Sensitivity: Adjust the sensitivity of the first signal.

Signal 2 Period: Filtering period of the second signal.

Stop Loss / Take Profit: Settings for profit and loss levels.



Installation recommendations:

For the expert advisor to function correctly, we recommend using a VPS server with minimal latency to the broker's server. Before using it on a live account, be sure to test it on a demo account or in the strategy tester with a 99% quote quality.