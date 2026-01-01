Quantum Regime Matrix is a market-regime analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It helps traders objectively identify whether the current market environment is Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed, and provides contextual guidance on which type of strategy is more appropriate in each regime.

The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and long-term use, without repainting or future-looking logic.

Why Market Regimes Matter

Trading performance often depends more on market conditions than on the strategy itself.

Trend-following methods typically underperform in ranging markets, while mean-reversion approaches struggle during strong trends. Quantum Regime Matrix focuses on identifying the current regime, allowing traders to adapt their decision-making accordingly.

How Quantum Regime Matrix Works

The indicator evaluates market conditions using a weighted, multi-signal model:

EMA structure and slope (Fast / Mid / Slow) to assess directional bias

ADX strength filter to distinguish trend strength from low-energy ranges

Volatility compression analysis using: Bollinger Band Width ATR compression versus historical averages

Optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false regime classifications

All calculations use confirmed bars only to avoid repainting

Each component contributes to a composite regime score and a confidence value.

On-Chart Panel Output

The indicator displays a clean, auto-sizing panel directly on the chart showing:

Current regime: Bullish / Bearish / Sideways / Mixed

Confidence score (0–100)

Strategy context (trend-following vs range-based)

Breakdown of internal components (EMA structure, ADX state, volatility state)

Optional higher-timeframe alignment status

The panel is designed to remain readable on all chart themes and screen resolutions.

Who This Indicator Is For

Discretionary traders who want regime context before taking trades

System traders selecting which strategy to apply in current conditions

EA developers who need a stable regime filter

Traders who value non-repainting, confirmed-bar analysis

Who This Indicator Is NOT For

Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals

Users expecting predictions or future price forecasts

Fully automated trading without human decision-making

Practical Usage Examples

Strong trend environment: Favor trend-following strategies such as pullbacks or breakouts

Sideways environment: Favor range-based or mean-reversion approaches

Mixed regime: Reduce risk, wait for clarity, or avoid trading

The indicator does not tell you when to trade, but helps clarify how the market is behaving.

Technical Notes

Uses confirmed-bar logic only (non-repainting)

Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the broker

Optional multi-timeframe confirmation

No trading operations, no file access, no external dependencies

Designed for stable performance in live charts and strategy testing

Transparency Note

Quantum Regime Matrix is an analytical tool designed to support decision-making.

It does not replace risk management, strategy testing, or trader judgment. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.