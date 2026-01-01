Quantum Market State
- 指标
- Guad Bibar
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 1 一月 2026
Quantum Regime Matrix is a market-regime analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It helps traders objectively identify whether the current market environment is Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed, and provides contextual guidance on which type of strategy is more appropriate in each regime.
The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and long-term use, without repainting or future-looking logic.
Why Market Regimes Matter
Trading performance often depends more on market conditions than on the strategy itself.
Trend-following methods typically underperform in ranging markets, while mean-reversion approaches struggle during strong trends. Quantum Regime Matrix focuses on identifying the current regime, allowing traders to adapt their decision-making accordingly.
How Quantum Regime Matrix Works
The indicator evaluates market conditions using a weighted, multi-signal model:
-
EMA structure and slope (Fast / Mid / Slow) to assess directional bias
-
ADX strength filter to distinguish trend strength from low-energy ranges
-
Volatility compression analysis using:
-
Bollinger Band Width
-
ATR compression versus historical averages
-
-
Optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false regime classifications
-
All calculations use confirmed bars only to avoid repainting
Each component contributes to a composite regime score and a confidence value.
On-Chart Panel Output
The indicator displays a clean, auto-sizing panel directly on the chart showing:
-
Current regime: Bullish / Bearish / Sideways / Mixed
-
Confidence score (0–100)
-
Strategy context (trend-following vs range-based)
-
Breakdown of internal components (EMA structure, ADX state, volatility state)
-
Optional higher-timeframe alignment status
The panel is designed to remain readable on all chart themes and screen resolutions.
Who This Indicator Is For
-
Discretionary traders who want regime context before taking trades
-
System traders selecting which strategy to apply in current conditions
-
EA developers who need a stable regime filter
-
Traders who value non-repainting, confirmed-bar analysis
Who This Indicator Is NOT For
-
Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals
-
Users expecting predictions or future price forecasts
-
Fully automated trading without human decision-making
Practical Usage Examples
-
Strong trend environment: Favor trend-following strategies such as pullbacks or breakouts
-
Sideways environment: Favor range-based or mean-reversion approaches
-
Mixed regime: Reduce risk, wait for clarity, or avoid trading
The indicator does not tell you when to trade, but helps clarify how the market is behaving.
Technical Notes
-
Uses confirmed-bar logic only (non-repainting)
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the broker
-
Optional multi-timeframe confirmation
-
No trading operations, no file access, no external dependencies
-
Designed for stable performance in live charts and strategy testing
Transparency Note
Quantum Regime Matrix is an analytical tool designed to support decision-making.
It does not replace risk management, strategy testing, or trader judgment. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.