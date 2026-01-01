Quantum Market State
- 지표
- Guad Bibar
- 버전: 1.10
- 업데이트됨: 1 1월 2026
How It Works
Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes:
-
EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow)
-
ADX-based strength filtering
-
Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR
-
Optional higher-timeframe alignment
Each component contributes to an internal regime classification.
On-Chart Panel
The indicator displays an informational panel showing:
-
Current market regime
-
Internal state summary
-
Volatility and trend condition status
-
Optional higher-timeframe alignment
Intended Use
This indicator is designed to provide market-state context for discretionary analysis, strategy selection, or system development.
It does not generate trade signals and does not execute trades.
Technical Notes
-
Non-repainting (confirmed bars only)
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
-
No trading operations
-
No external dependencies
Disclaimer
Quantum Regime Matrix is an analytical classification tool.
It does not provide predictions or guarantees. Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.
