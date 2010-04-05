Close Partial MT5
- ユーティリティ
- Nabil Oukhouma
- バージョン: 1.1
- アクティベーション: 10
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart:
- Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).
- Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned.
Key Features:
- Close Partial
- Close Half
- Close All
Input-Settings:
------ Close Partial Settings ------
- Close Partial: The value of the Partial close (10%, 20%, 50%,60% ...)
------ Magic Number ---------------
- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)