The Dominator EA – Trend and Momentum-Based Strategy

it is designed exclusively for the EURUSD pair and operates only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe. It combines trend direction, momentum, and price action analysis to identify the most reliable trading opportunities.

Key Features

Trend and Momentum Detection: Uses multi-timeframe analysis to detect price movement in the trend direction.

Time-Aware Trading: Opens trades only during specific time windows to avoid unnecessary positions.

Risk Management: Calculates position size based on balance and includes a dynamic stop-loss mechanism.

Positive Expectation Strategy: Aims to deliver consistent results based on tested logic.

Technical Parameters

Risk Ratio Per Position (%) : Risk per trade based on account balance (default: 1.0)

Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades per day (default: 2)

Additional Notes

Fully automated; no manual intervention required.

Does not use scalping, grid, or martingale strategies.

Backtesting and demo testing are recommended before live use.





Strategy Tester Report for the Last 1 Year ↓ ↓