The Dominator EA – Trend and Momentum Expert Advisor

The Dominator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD and optimized for the M15 timeframe only.

The strategy is based on trend direction, momentum confirmation, and price action filtering.

Trading Logic

Trend Detection:

The EA analyzes higher and current timeframes to determine the prevailing market trend.

Momentum Confirmation:

Trades are opened only when momentum conditions support the identified trend direction.

Price Action Filter:

Entry signals are filtered to avoid low-quality or ranging market conditions.

Trading Conditions

Symbol: EURUSD only

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Trading Sessions:

Trades are opened only during predefined trading hours to reduce exposure during low-liquidity periods.

Risk Management

Risk Per Trade (%):

Adjustable risk based on account balance (default: 1.0%).

Dynamic Stop Loss:

Stop-loss levels are calculated dynamically based on market conditions.

Maximum Trades Per Day:

Limits the number of trades per day to control risk (default: 2 trades).

Strategy Characteristics

No martingale

No grid trading

No scalping

No averaging or recovery systems

Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is fully automated and does not require manual intervention.

The EA is designed only for the specified symbol and timeframe. Using it on other pairs or timeframes may lead to unexpected results.

Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before using the EA on a live account.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Strategy Tester

A sample Strategy Tester report for the last year is available here:

🔗 https://dominator-success-report-production.up.railway.app/strategy-test-result.html