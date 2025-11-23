The Dominator EA
- Experts
- Erhan Karayigit
The Dominator EA – Trend and Momentum Expert Advisor
The Dominator EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD and optimized for the M15 timeframe only.
The strategy is based on trend direction, momentum confirmation, and price action filtering.
Trading Logic
-
Trend Detection:
The EA analyzes higher and current timeframes to determine the prevailing market trend.
-
Momentum Confirmation:
Trades are opened only when momentum conditions support the identified trend direction.
-
Price Action Filter:
Entry signals are filtered to avoid low-quality or ranging market conditions.
Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: EURUSD only
-
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
-
Trading Sessions:
Trades are opened only during predefined trading hours to reduce exposure during low-liquidity periods.
Risk Management
-
Risk Per Trade (%):
Adjustable risk based on account balance (default: 1.0%).
-
Dynamic Stop Loss:
Stop-loss levels are calculated dynamically based on market conditions.
-
Maximum Trades Per Day:
Limits the number of trades per day to control risk (default: 2 trades).
Strategy Characteristics
-
No martingale
-
No grid trading
-
No scalping
-
No averaging or recovery systems
Important Notes
-
This Expert Advisor is fully automated and does not require manual intervention.
-
The EA is designed only for the specified symbol and timeframe. Using it on other pairs or timeframes may lead to unexpected results.
-
Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before using the EA on a live account.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Strategy Tester
A sample Strategy Tester report for the last year is available here:
🔗 https://dominator-success-report-production.up.railway.app/strategy-test-result.html
