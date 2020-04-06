Neural Hedge AI

Neural Hedge AI is a multi-currency correlation hedge engine designed to operate across three highly related symbols, such as AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD. The EA captures the natural price relationships among these pairs and constructs balanced hedge positions to achieve smoother equity curves and long-term stability. By combining correlation logic with smart grid management, dynamic distance control, weighted take-profit, and intelligent volatility-adaptive TP modules, the EA delivers a robust and efficient trading model suitable for both medium and large accounts.

Live account monitoring link: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2348417&nbsp

The core concept is based on cross-pair equilibrium. When one symbol deviates from its fair-value correlation, Neural Hedge AI automatically builds compensating positions on the other related pairs. Compared to single-symbol grid systems, this multi-pair hedge structure significantly reduces exposure to one-directional trends and improves resilience during high-volatility or news events. The strategy aims for continuous balance rather than aggressive directional forecasting, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent and controlled growth.

Risk management is tightly integrated. The EA includes maximum floating drawdown limits (percentage or money-based), maximum spread and slippage filters, symbol limits, intelligent lot sizing, deposit-load-based risk control, and full hedging support. Smart TakeProfit and OPO dynamic TP logic automatically adjust target levels based on volatility conditions, market structure, and grid level, ensuring higher accuracy and reducing unnecessary trade closures. Break-even, hidden TP/SL, grid-level start options, and dynamic distance modes further enhance control and adaptability.

Important Notice (Please Read First)

At the top of the EA parameters, there is a special test or verification switch （Turn off the switch in live and backtest ）.
For both backtesting and live trading, this switch MUST be turned OFF.
Leaving it enabled may trigger forced orders or non-standard logic intended only for validation environments. Turning it off ensures accurate backtest results and safe real-time performance.

Recommended Usage

  • Default basket: AUDNZD / AUDCAD / NZDCAD (or any strong correlation trio).

  • Works best on low-spread ECN accounts.

  • Suitable for long-term stable growth and diversified portfolios.

  • Can run 24/5 or operate within specific broker time windows.

  • Supports hedging, multi-symbol management, and intelligent scaling.

Neural Hedge AI is designed to provide stable, intelligent, and balanced trading through multi-currency correlation—delivering a smooth and reliable trading experience for professional users.


