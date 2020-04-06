Vector AI is an intelligent trading system built on multi-symbol structural analysis and mean-reversion principles. It is designed to provide stable, smooth, and sustainable long-term growth. The system continuously monitors price deviations, cross-pair behavior, and structural changes across multiple correlated instruments, identifying statistically favorable reversion opportunities and executing trades in a diversified manner to reduce single-point exposure.

Live account monitoring link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2348419

Unlike traditional systems that rely on aggressive entries or single-pair signals, Vector AI focuses on balance, stability, and controlled distribution of trading activity. It includes multiple environment-filtering mechanisms that evaluate account load, symbol activity, market conditions, and execution quality before opening new positions. If the environment is not suitable for stable operation, the system automatically reduces its activity to avoid unnecessary risk.

In live trading, Vector AI behaves as a “smooth-curve strategy,” avoiding dependence on extreme market moves or high-volatility bursts. Instead, it leverages the natural probability characteristics of mean-reversion and distributes its entries and exits to maintain consistent equity behavior. This makes the system suitable for traders who prefer steady long-term performance over short-term fluctuations.

Vector AI is recommended to be attached to M15 charts of correlated cross-pairs such as AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, and similar non-trending instruments, where it achieves optimal stability and consistency between backtesting and live trading.

The EA includes a verification-mode switch used only for special purposes.

Disable this for backtest and live trading to ensure the system operates under its normal logic.

Whether you seek stable growth, multi-pair diversification, or a low-volatility automated framework, Vector AI provides a robust and reliable structure for long-term performance.