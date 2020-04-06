Neural Hedge AI

Neural Hedge AI is a multi-currency correlation hedge engine designed to operate across three highly related symbols, such as AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD. The EA captures the natural price relationships among these pairs and constructs balanced hedge positions to achieve smoother equity curves and long-term stability. By combining correlation logic with smart grid management, dynamic distance control, weighted take-profit, and intelligent volatility-adaptive TP modules, the EA delivers a robust and efficient trading model suitable for both medium and large accounts.

Live account monitoring link: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2348417&nbsp

The core concept is based on cross-pair equilibrium. When one symbol deviates from its fair-value correlation, Neural Hedge AI automatically builds compensating positions on the other related pairs. Compared to single-symbol grid systems, this multi-pair hedge structure significantly reduces exposure to one-directional trends and improves resilience during high-volatility or news events. The strategy aims for continuous balance rather than aggressive directional forecasting, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent and controlled growth.

Risk management is tightly integrated. The EA includes maximum floating drawdown limits (percentage or money-based), maximum spread and slippage filters, symbol limits, intelligent lot sizing, deposit-load-based risk control, and full hedging support. Smart TakeProfit and OPO dynamic TP logic automatically adjust target levels based on volatility conditions, market structure, and grid level, ensuring higher accuracy and reducing unnecessary trade closures. Break-even, hidden TP/SL, grid-level start options, and dynamic distance modes further enhance control and adaptability.

Important Notice (Please Read First)

At the top of the EA parameters, there is a special test or verification switch （Turn off the switch in live and backtest ）.
For both backtesting and live trading, this switch MUST be turned OFF.
Leaving it enabled may trigger forced orders or non-standard logic intended only for validation environments. Turning it off ensures accurate backtest results and safe real-time performance.

Recommended Usage

  • Default basket: AUDNZD / AUDCAD / NZDCAD (or any strong correlation trio).

  • Works best on low-spread ECN accounts.

  • Suitable for long-term stable growth and diversified portfolios.

  • Can run 24/5 or operate within specific broker time windows.

  • Supports hedging, multi-symbol management, and intelligent scaling.

Neural Hedge AI is designed to provide stable, intelligent, and balanced trading through multi-currency correlation—delivering a smooth and reliable trading experience for professional users.


추천 제품
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
HFT KING EA를 소개합니다 - 트레이딩의 궁극적인 HFT KING! 이 완전 자동화된 고주파 거래 시스템은 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기능을 통해 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계되었습니다. HFT King은 기술 분석, 인공 지능, 고주파 거래 및 기계 학습의 독특한 조합을 활용하여 거래자에게 안정적이고 수익성 있는 거래 신호를 제공합니다. HFT King 최첨단 기술은 거래 기회 식별, 시장 동향 분석 및 정밀한 거래 실행에 매우 효과적입니다. EA의 강력한 진입 및 퇴출 로직은 Bar Close에서만 작동하여 시장 소음을 제거하고 속도를 최적화하며 손절매 헌팅을 방지하여 향후 안정적이고 안정적인 수익을 보장합니다. 고주파 트레이딩의 최고 수준으로 올라설 준비를 하세요! 최첨단 기술과 고급 거래 기능의 힘을 경험해보세요. 권장사항: 통화쌍: XAUUSD 기간: M15 최소 입금액 : $1000 브로커 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor를 사용하는 모
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 스마트 어드바이저입니다. 라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 지능형 어드바이저로, 점진적인 포지션 성장과 시장 상황에 대한 동적 적응을 통해 양방향 주문 잠금 전략을 구현하는 고급 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 라운드 잠금 의 장점 : 포지션 잠금을 통한 위험 관리 시장의 추세 영역에서 볼륨의 역동적인 성장, 제한에 따라 유연한 동작 설정 평면 및 추세 단계에 적합하며 각 상황에서 결과를 최적화합니다. 보호 메커니즘을 통한 평균화 전략 및 그리드 접근 방식의 자동화. MT5 version ->  HERE   / Problem solving ->  HERE 자문사는 반대 방향으로 두 개의 주문을 개시합니다. 그중 하나가 이익으로 마감되면 두 개의 주문이 다시 개시되고, 주문량은 Multiplier_Volume 배수의 볼륨과 자문사가 개시한 주문 수에 따라 증가합니다. 새로 개시된 각 쌍에서 주문은 동일한 볼륨으로 개시되며 서로 잠금됩니다.
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0 경제 뉴스가 발표되는 동안 가격은 발표 후 1분 만에 수십 포인트를 넘어설 수 있습니다. 급변하는 호가와 현재 보도자료 지표에 빠르게 대응하기 어렵기 때문에 변동성이 높은 시기에 수동으로 거래하는 것은 매우 위험합니다. 뉴스에서 거래하려면 사전에 시나리오를 준비하고 최대 위험을 규정해야 합니다. 특화된 전문 로봇을 사용하여 뉴스에서 거래하십시오. News Robot은 보류 중인 주문과 시장 주문을 모두 사용하여 뉴스 거래 전략을 구현합니다. 보류 중지 주문을 사용하는 전략은 뉴스에서 거래할 때 고전적입니다. 데이터 공개 직전에 buy-stop 및 sell-stop 주문이 이루어집니다. EA는 실제 데이터가 현재 가격에서 주어진 수준으로 출시될 때까지 주문을 보류할 수 있습니다. 거래는 1개의 주문 또는 주문 그리드로 수행됩니다. 시장가 주문 전략을 사용하면 최신 보도 자료 데이터를 기반으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 사전에 데이터를 분석하고 거래 시나리
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Experts
MicroTrend Scalping EA 는 MetaTrader 4 용으로 개발된 자동 Expert Advisor 이며, M1 타임프레임 에서 골드(XAUUSD) 거래를 대상으로 합니다. 마이크로 트렌드 기반 스캘핑 로직 과 명확하게 정의된 포지션 구조를 사용합니다.  사용 범위   거래 상품: XAUUSD(골드)   타임프레임: M1(1분)   거래 방식: Microtrend · Scalping · Tick Momentum   플랫폼: MetaTrader 4   최대 포지션 수: 정확히 2개 (1 BUY + 1 SELL)  거래 로직 EA는 새로 형성되는 각 M1 캔들을 분석하며 다음 규칙을 따릅니다:  각 신규 캔들에서 시장 움직임 분석  캔들 시가에서 직접 진입하지 않음  시가에서 정의된 되돌림 이후 진입  tick momentum을 통한 추가 확인  포지션 구조  동시에 최대 두 개의 포지션만 유지  항상 BUY와 SELL 포지션을 하나씩 유지  grid 사용 없음  mart
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 는 Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT4 신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위. 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. Matri
RNB Pass Ftmo
Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
1 (1)
Experts
PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en               (01) testing ............ https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en              (02) start date 21 Dec 2023   New and improved settings  https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en              (03)  start date  04/01/2024 https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
SuperGrid
ying liu
Experts
SupuerGrid EA   This  trading system trades during all the times of the trade days . Recommended timeframe: M 1 5 It runs on one  pair ,recommended EURUSD . Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. The EA already has a live track record of many months of stable trading with low drawdown. M ultiple safety techniques are implemented to minimize the risk and the maximize the profits. The EA runs fully automatically and does not r
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Btc ScalperT
Oleh Tretiak
Experts
Результаты торговли в Telegram https://t.me/BtcScalperTm https://studio.youtube.com/video/ET1NM1AdbYo/livestreaming Recommended timeframe M5 Протестировать советник невозможно, потому что: Сложная логика тренда основана на: Анализ изменения цен за последние 9 секунд Сравнение с пороговыми значениями (60-70 баллов) Использование этих данных для принятия решений о входах, выходах и управлении позициями Сочетание с техническими индикаторами (SAR, полосы Боллинджера) Это позволяет советнику ад
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Faa Trend EA
Arvin Arce Gatus -
Experts
Type:  Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account Strategy:  The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA TREND EA is a fully automated based on Trend Line breakouts.  Timeframe:  From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice  Symbols To Trade:  Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD...  Features:  Automatically calculates and draws trend line on your chart.  Full safety options. All trades are protected by Stop Loss with Trailing Stop. Each trade has
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
Dark Phoenix Scalper
Hossein Davarynejad
4.33 (6)
Experts
////  Dark Phoenix  Scalper  //// Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker  This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold) ( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )  This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading  Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart ) Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List 
FREE
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
듀얼그리드 전문가 자문 DualGrid는 유연한 위험 관리, 고급 그리드 로직 및 철저하게 검증된 실행 동작을 제공하도록 설계된 멀티 전략 그리드 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상호 작용에 대한 서로 다른 접근 방식을 기반으로 개발된 두 가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 위험 선호도와 거래 조건에 맞게 EA를 조정할 수 있도록 합니다. 구매 후 즉시 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설정 파일과 사용 방법을 안내해 드리겠습니다. 실시간 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 5회 판매 후 가격이 급격히 인상됩니다!! 최종 가격은 $1800입니다. 전략 아키텍처 EA One – 지연 그리드(설정 가능한 마팅게일) 첫 번째 전략은 마틴게일 사용을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 지연 그리드 시스템입니다. 트레이더는 입력값을 통해 마틴게일을 직접 활성화하거나 완전히 비활성화할 수 있습니다. "Lots Multiply EA One" 입력값을 1로 설정하면 전략은 자동으로
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342785 The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Live account link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343389 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when mark
Valkyrie Gold
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics. Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342786 Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Ares Quantum
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology. It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD , enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its
Thunder Breaker
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves tr
Vector AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Vector AI is an intelligent trading system built on multi-symbol structural analysis and mean-reversion principles. It is designed to provide stable, smooth, and sustainable long-term growth. The system continuously monitors price deviations, cross-pair behavior, and structural changes across multiple correlated instruments, identifying statistically favorable reversion opportunities and executing trades in a diversified manner to reduce single-point exposure. Live account monitoring link： https
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변