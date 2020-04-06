Valkyrie Gold

Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe.
It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics.

Live Account Link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342786

Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every trade.
Each position is independent, ensuring transparent and fully managed risk at all times.
This design philosophy enables the EA to maintain stability and consistency even during extreme volatility in the gold market.

The core engine of Valkyrie Gold integrates adaptive volatility analysis, trend acceleration detection, and structure-based entry confirmation.
It identifies high-probability opportunities within gold’s unique rhythm — entering with precision and exiting with logic, not emotion.

Comprehensive safety modules include automatic lot validation, stop-level protection, and margin control,
preventing trade execution errors and ensuring smooth performance across brokers and market conditions.

Supporting both fixed-lot and compound growth modes, Valkyrie Gold dynamically adjusts position size according to market volatility and account equity,
delivering sustainable profitability with controlled drawdown.

In essence, Valkyrie Gold is more than a trading algorithm — it is a disciplined, intelligent, and resilient system that defends your capital and captures opportunity.
A true “Valkyrie” in the battlefield of gold trading — sharp, adaptive, and unwavering.

おすすめのプロダクト
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT4 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリズム取
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
エキスパート
HFT KING EA のご紹介 - トレーディングの究極の HFT KING!この完全に自動化された高頻度取引システムは、高度なアルゴリズムと最先端の機能により、お客様の取引体験に革命をもたらすように設計されています。 HFT King は、テクニカル分析、人工知能、高頻度取引、機械学習を独自に組み合わせて、トレーダーに信頼性が高く収益性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 HFT King の最先端テクノロジーは、取引機会の特定、市場動向の分析、取引の正確な実行に非常に効果的です。 EA の強力なエントリーおよびエグジット ロジックはバークローズのみで動作し、市場ノイズを排除し、スピードを最適化し、ストップロスハンティングを回避し、将来的に信頼性が高く安定した利益を保証します。 高頻度取引の究極の王様の次の高レベルに挑戦する準備をしてください!最先端のテクノロジーと高度な取引機能のパワーを体験してください。 推奨事項: 通貨ペア: XAUUSD 時間枠: M15 最低入金額 : $1000 ブローカー アカウント タイプ: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い Razor を
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
エキスパート
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold tendance
Hamady Yacouba Diallo
エキスパート
GOLD Tendance est un robot de trading 100 % automatique spécialement développé pour le marché de l’or ( XAUUSD ). Il analyse en continu les conditions du marché afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading sur des phases de volatilité maîtrisée. Le robot est conçu pour fonctionner de manière autonome, sans intervention humaine, tout en intégrant des règles strictes de protection du capital. ️ Fonctionnalités principales Trading entièrement automatique Spécialisé XAUUSD (Gold) Analyse de la ten
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
MACDインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、手動取引または他の専門家によって開かれた取引のために、アカウントの負けたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバ
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
エキスパート
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
エキスパート
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
エキスパート
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
エキスパート
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
エキスパート
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
エキスパート
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
エキスパート
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XGen Scalper MT4 - プロフェッショナル自動取引システム XGen Scalperは、高度なアルゴリズム構造と実証済みのテクニカル分析を組み合わせ、あらゆる市場で一貫した結果を提供する最先端のエキスパートアドバイザーです。この強力な取引システムは、外国為替ペア、金や銀などの貴金属、暗号通貨、商品指数で問題なく動作します。 高度なアルゴリズム技術 独自の波動スキャンアルゴリズムは、市場データをリアルタイムで処理し、手動の投資家が見逃しがちな、可能性の高い取引機会を特定します。このシステムは、変化する市場の状況に絶えず適応し、トレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティの高い環境でも効果的に機能します。 ユニバーサルな互換性 特定のペア向けに設計された従来の EA とは異なり、XGen はすべての商品で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 プロフェッショナルなコントロールパネル リアルタイムの口座指標、詳細な取引統計、システムステータスを表示する洗練されたインターフェースで、取引パフォーマンスを監視します。統合された波形視覚化により、システムが市場の状況をどのように解釈し
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 Live Signal この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジッ
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
エキスパート
ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック 本EAは初期段階の特別価格で提供されています。販売数の増加に伴い価格は段階的に上昇し、将来的に値下げされることはありません。早期購入者ほど有利な価格で導入できます。 KT Gold Drift EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Drift EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に使用している現実的な取引手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さではなく、長期的な安定性と一貫性を重視しています。 本EAは長期運用を前提としています。最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロの取引と同様に、損失週や損失月が発生することもありますが、それは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは長期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッドやマーチンゲール型EAは初期に利益を出しますが、最終的に口座破綻に至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを避け、安定した成長を目的として設計されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Drift EAは、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のH4時間
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
エキスパート
この価格での在庫は残り 1/5 点のみ ---> 次回の価格 250$ // MT5バージョン Gold King AIは、強化学習を活用して堅牢な取引アルゴリズムの構築、トレーニング、評価、展開に特化したオープンソースのPythonフレームワーク「TensorTrade」を使用して作成されました。 このアルゴリズムはニューヨーク取引セッション中に動作します。市場を数時間分析して注目すべき領域を特定した後、価格が到達した際に実行される待機注文を配置します。これにより、利益を確定するためのトレーリングプロフィットが迅速に活性化されます。また、損失が発生した後に活性化される「スマートリカバリー」という第2の戦略も備えています。この戦略では、損失の一部を補填するためにやや大きな注文を実行します。 ご注意ください：ニューラルネットワークは、AIを最新状態に保つため、4～5ヶ月ごとに最新の歴史的データを使用してトレーニングされます。 このロボットは、マーチンゲールやヘッジングのような有害なリスク管理手法を使用しません。代わりに、すべての取引はトレーリングテイクプロフィットとストップロスで保護さ
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
エキスパート
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
エキスパート
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 完全に自動化されたマルチペア取引システム - 非常に安全で着実に成長しています。 この収益性の高いスキャルピング EA は、現在市場で最も安定したシステムの 1 つです - 1 か月あたり約 70 ～ 100 回の取引が必要です。 テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA の機能: - 追加のスプレッド設定。 - 調整可能なボラティリティ適応ストップロス。 - ロング/ショートの SWAP 表示。 - 固定 SL オプション。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な方法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護用の独自の SL があります。 - この EA は非常にユーザーフレンドリーで、Forex のプロと初心者の両方が
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
エキスパート
Golden Scalper PRO：私たちのテクノロジーがあなたのために働きます！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、完全なマニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします。 価格：販売ライセンスが増えるごとに価格は上がります。 残りライセンス数：3 ゴールド取引は非常に高いボラティリティとリスクが伴うため、金融市場の中でも最も難しい分野の一つです。 Golden Scalper PRO は、この課題を克服するために設計されています。高度なテクノロジーと効果的な戦略を組み合わせ、利益を最大化します。初心者からプロのトレーダーまで、安全かつ安定した取引をサポートします。 Golden Scalper は、適応型インテリジェントシステム、マルチタイムフレーム分析、自動ロット調整、高度なリスク管理を搭載し、市場の変化に迅速に対応し、常に資金を守ります。 取引銘柄 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間足 M5 最低入金額 500 USD 対応ブローカー 全てのブローカー 口座タイプ 全て（低スプレッド口座推奨） レバレッジ 1:500以上推奨 VPS 推奨（必須ではない） 取引銘柄
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
エキスパート
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
エキスパート
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XAU FLUX - プロフェッショナル金スキャルピング専門アドバイザー XAU FLUXは、金市場における迅速かつ規律ある取引のために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。日々の小さな価格変動から安定した利益を得ようとするトレーダー向けに開発されています。 主な特徴: XAU FLUXは、M1およびM5時間足で動作する高度なスキャルピングシステムを採用し、市場における微細な機会を評価します。EAは市場状況を継続的に分析し、適切なエントリーポイントを特定して自動的に取引を開始します。 リスク管理と資本保護: EAはダイナミックなトレーリングストップ機構で全てのオープンポジションを保護します。これにより、不利な相場変動時の損失を最小限に抑えつつ利益を確保します。スプレッド制御とボラティリティフィルターにより、適切な市場条件下でのみ取引が実行されます。 口座成長の可能性: XAU FLUXは少額ロットから始め、口座を着実に成長させるのに最適です。日々の小さな利益を積み重ねることで持続可能な長期リターンを目指します。口座の安全性を優先し、攻撃的なマーチンゲールやグリッドシステ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342785 The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Live account link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343389 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when mark
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Ares Quantum
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology. It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD , enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its
Thunder Breaker
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves tr
Neural Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Neural Hedge AI is a multi-currency correlation hedge engine designed to operate across three highly related symbols, such as AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD . The EA captures the natural price relationships among these pairs and constructs balanced hedge positions to achieve smoother equity curves and long-term stability. By combining correlation logic with smart grid management, dynamic distance control, weighted take-profit, and intelligent volatility-adaptive TP modules, the EA delivers a robust
Vector AI
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Vector AI is an intelligent trading system built on multi-symbol structural analysis and mean-reversion principles. It is designed to provide stable, smooth, and sustainable long-term growth. The system continuously monitors price deviations, cross-pair behavior, and structural changes across multiple correlated instruments, identifying statistically favorable reversion opportunities and executing trades in a diversified manner to reduce single-point exposure. Live account monitoring link： https
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
エキスパート
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信