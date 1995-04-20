Ultimate Trend Following Scanner

Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner

Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over.

Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the highest-probability trending instruments and provide you with a complete, actionable trade plan.

Our scanner doesn't rely on a single, flawed indicator. Instead, it derives its power from the confluence of four proven strategies: a classic EMA Crossover, ADX for trend strength, the dynamic SuperTrend, and a fast-reacting Hull Moving Average. A signal is only generated when these forces align, giving you the confirmation you need to trade with unparalleled confidence.

Why It's the Ultimate Tool for Trend Traders:

  •  Scan the Entire Market in Seconds: Effortlessly monitor 28 Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) from a single, organized dashboard. Stop clicking and start analyzing. Never miss a breakout on an overlooked pair again!

  •  High-Confidence Confluence Signals: Eliminate guesswork and emotional trading. The scanner's algorithm waits for agreement between the four built-in strategies before issuing a clear, color-coded BUY or SELL signal.

  •  Automated Trade Plan Generation: Go beyond simple alerts. For every signal, the scanner instantly provides a precise Entry Price, a strategically placed Stop Loss (based on market volatility), and a calculated Take Profit to lock in your gains.

  •  At-a-Glance Clarity: The clean, professional interface tells you everything you need to know in a single look. Instantly see which pairs are strongly Bullish, Bearish, or in a weak/neutral phase.

  •  Total Transparency: Unlike "black box" systems, our dashboard shows you the individual status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend). This allows you to understand the logic behind every signal and provides an extra layer of confirmation.

  •  Fully Customizable to Your Style: Take full control of your trading. Every parameter—from EMA periods to the ADX threshold and Risk/Reward Ratio—is fully adjustable in the input settings to perfectly match your personal strategy.

This tool is perfect for swing traders, position traders, and even day traders who want to align their trades with the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Whether you are a beginner looking for clear guidance or an experienced professional seeking to optimize your workflow, the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner will become an indispensable part of your trading arsenal.

Stop chasing the market. Let the best opportunities come directly to you. Add the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner to your chart today and transform your trading forever!


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is this an Expert Advisor (EA)? Does it place trades automatically? No, this is a manual trading indicator, not an automated EA. It is a powerful dashboard tool designed to scan the market and provide you with high-probability trade signals, including suggested Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. You have full control over which trades you decide to take.

2. Does this indicator repaint? Absolutely not. The signals and the status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, etc.) are calculated on the close of the candle and are confirmed. Once a signal appears for a closed bar, it will not change or disappear. Live data like the "Price" will update in real-time, but the historical signals are fixed.

3. On which timeframe does the scanner work best? The dashboard is designed to analyze the underlying trend on the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for swing and day traders. However, you can place the dashboard on any chart timeframe you prefer (e.g., M15, H4) and it will still perform its analysis based on its core H1 logic.

4. How are the BUY/SELL signals generated? A signal is only generated through a powerful "confluence" method. The indicator checks for agreement across four separate trend-following strategies: EMA Crossover, ADX Trend Strength, SuperTrend, and the Hull Moving Average. A signal is only shown when at least three of these strategies align, ensuring a higher degree of confirmation.

5. Can I change the list of symbols in the dashboard? In the current version, the dashboard comes pre-configured with a fixed list of 28 of the most popular Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) to ensure optimal performance and ease of use. This list cannot be changed in the user settings.

6. Does the indicator provide pop-up, push, or email alerts? This version is designed as a comprehensive visual scanner to give you a complete overview of the market at a glance. It does not currently include pop-up, push, or email alert functionalities.

7. How should I use the suggested Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels? The SL/TP levels are mathematically calculated suggestions based on market volatility (using the ATR) and a pre-set Risk/Reward Ratio. They provide an excellent starting point for a trade plan. We always recommend cross-referencing these levels with your own analysis of key support and resistance zones.

8. What do I receive after my purchase? After purchase, the indicator will be available for download and activation directly within your MT4 terminal under the "Market" tab. You will receive the compiled indicator file, and you can activate it on the number of PCs allowed by the MQL5 license rules.

9. Is the "Win %" a guarantee of future profits? No. The "Win %" displayed is a simplified historical calculation based on recent price action to provide context on a symbol's past trending behavior. It should be used as a supplementary piece of information only. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all trading involves significant risk.

10. What kind of support do you offer? We are committed to providing excellent customer support. If you have any questions about installation or the indicator's features, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system. We are happy to help you get the most out of the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner.


Produtos recomendados
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Descubra as Wolf Waves - Sua Ferramenta de Negociação Definitiva! Você está em busca de uma ferramenta poderosa para identificar facilmente as Wolf Waves em qualquer período de tempo? Não procure mais! Nosso indicador de Wolf Waves faz esse trabalho com facilidade. Veja por que ele é perfeito para você: Recursos Principais: Detecção Automática: Nosso
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicadores
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários tipos de estratégias e alert
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Scalping Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha verde, valores de sobrecompra: acima
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
No MetaTrader, traçar várias   linhas horizontais   e acompanhar seus respectivos níveis de preço pode ser uma tarefa trabalhosa. Este indicador desenha automaticamente várias linhas horizontais em intervalos iguais para configurar alertas de preço, marcar níveis de suporte e resistência e outros usos manuais. Este indicador é ideal para traders iniciantes no Forex que estão em busca de oportunidades para obter lucros rápidos comprando e vendendo. As linhas horizontais ajudam a identificar possí
Cross Period MA Map
Hong Zi Kian
Indicadores
The Cross Period Moving Average Support Resistant Map puts multiple latest updated MA value in the same window. Useful for trend and breakout traders to identify support and resistance at a glance. Highlighted with multiple line width for each period. MA type : SMA MA price : candle close price MA periods: H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , MN **if you have any enquiry, contact me at : pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicadores
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicadores
Guia de Uso do Candle Probability Scalper Este indicador torna o scalping fácil e 100% intuitivo. Candle Probability Scalper mostrará de forma instantânea os dados percentuais de força de compradores e vendedores em TEMPO REAL e na vela atual. Os percentuais são atualizados a cada tick, o que significa que você saberá, segundo a segundo, o que a maioria dos compradores e vendedores está fazendo, sem nenhum atraso. Isso ajudará imensamente a determinar ou confirmar a força de cada lado e, conseq
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
O KT Renko Patterns analisa o gráfico Renko tijolo por tijolo para identificar padrões gráficos conhecidos que são amplamente utilizados por traders em diversos mercados financeiros. Em comparação com gráficos baseados em tempo, os gráficos Renko tornam a identificação de padrões muito mais fácil e visualmente clara, graças à sua aparência limpa e objetiva. O KT Renko Patterns possui vários padrões Renko, muitos dos quais são explicados com profundidade no livro "Profitable Trading with Renko
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
FIBOChannels
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicadores
Fibonacci Channel What is a Fibonacci Channel? The Fibonacci channel is a technical analysis tool that is used to estimate support and resistance levels based on the Fibonacci numbers. It is a variation of the Fibonacci retracement tool, except with the channel the lines run diagonally rather than horizontally. It can be applied to both short-term and long-term trends, as well as to uptrend and downtrends. Lines are drawn at 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 100, 161.8, 200, 261.8, 361.8 and 423.6 p
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicadores
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Indicadores
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
FinArk Support and Resistance
Tai Kah Sing
Indicadores
FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong demand   on the current instrument. 
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicadores
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
KT Tether Line MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicadores
Escalpelador de Tendências Diárias (DTS) Este indicador faz parte dos sistemas RPTrade Pro Solutions. DTS é um indicador de tendência diária usando Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. Ele foi projetado para ser usado por qualquer pessoa, mesmo o iniciante absoluto na negociação pode usá-lo. NUNCA repinta. As indicações são dadas de perto para perto. Projetado para ser usado sozinho, nenhum outro indicador é necessário. Dá-lhe a tendência e potencial Take Profit no início do dia. Com
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicadores
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Indicadores
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Este indicador foca-se em dois níveis de take profit e um stoploss muito apertado; a ideia é escalpar o mercado em períodos de tempo mais altos a partir do m15, pois esses períodos não são muito afetados pelo spread e pela comissão do corretor; o indicador dá sinais de compra/venda baseados na estratégia de divergência de preço, onde traça uma seta de compra com níveis de tp/sl quando as condições de divergência de alta são totalmente cumpridas. O mesmo se aplica às setas de venda, a seta imprim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Indicadores
PUMPING STATION – Sua estratégia pessoal “tudo incluído” Apresentamos o PUMPING STATION — um indicador revolucionário para Forex que vai transformar sua maneira de operar em uma experiência empolgante e eficaz. Este não é apenas um assistente, mas sim um sistema de trading completo com algoritmos poderosos que vão te ajudar a operar de forma mais estável. Ao adquirir este produto, você recebe GRATUITAMENTE: Arquivos de configuração exclusivos: para uma configuração automática e desempenho máximo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador detecta reversões de preços em zigue-zague, usando apenas análise de ação de preços e um canal donchiano. Ele foi projetado especificamente para negociações de curto prazo, sem repintar ou retroceder. É uma ferramenta fantástica para traders astutos, com o objetivo de aumentar o tempo de suas operações. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Fornece valor em cada período de tempo Impleme
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicadores
Slayer Binary é um indicador de seta de uma vela com opções binárias. Esse indicador não é para quem busca o santo graal, pois é uma abordagem irrealista para o trading em geral. O indicador apresenta uma taxa de acerto constante e, se usado com gestão de dinheiro e uma meta diária, será ainda mais confiável. O indicador vem com muitos recursos listados abaixo: RECURSOS SEM REPINTURA: O indicador não repinta suas setas em tempo real;Uma vez que uma seta é dada, ela permanece lá mesmo que o pre
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicadores
Versão MT5 disponível aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Canal e grupo no Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Acesso ao grupo VIP: Envie o comprovante de pagamento para nossa caixa de mensagens Corretora recomendada: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Indicador poderoso para MT4 que identifica divergências OBV e ajuda a prever reversões de mercado O indicador BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence analisa o preço e o On-Balance Volume (OBV) para identif
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicadores
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Mais do autor
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário