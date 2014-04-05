Smart Fair Value Gap Pro

Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clean.

This tool is perfect for trading ICT Concepts, Supply & Demand, and Price Action.

Key Features

  • 🚫 Auto-Cleaning (Smart Mitigation): The indicator monitors price action in real-time. Once an FVG is fully mitigated (filled) or invalidated by price, the box is automatically deleted from the chart. No more confusing "ghost zones."

  • 🛡️ Stop Hunt Tolerance: Unique "Validation Mode" allows you to choose between strict invalidation (touch-based) or tolerant invalidation (close-based), allowing for wick rejections and liquidity grabs without deleting the zone.

  • A.I. Filtering:

    • Trend Filter: Built-in EMA filter to show only Bullish FVGs in an uptrend and Bearish FVGs in a downtrend.

    • Volatility Filter (ATR): Ignores insignificant gaps that are too small relative to the current market volatility.

    • Size Filter: Ignores gaps smaller than a fixed point threshold.

  • 📊 Integrated Trend Visualizer: Optionally plots the EMA used for filtering directly on the chart.

How to Use

  1. Trend Trading: Look for Green Boxes when price is above the Red EMA line, and Red Boxes when price is below.

  2. Entry Confirmation: Wait for price to retrace into the FVG box. Look for a reaction (wick rejection) or a lower timeframe confirmation before entering.

  3. Target: Use opposing FVGs or liquidity pools as targets.

Input Parameters Explained

Here is a detailed guide to configuring the indicator to fit your trading style:

1. Validation Logic

  • Validation Mode ( InpExecType ):

    • Strict (Wick Invalidates): Use this for precision entry (Limit Orders). If any wick touches the invalidation level (the other side of the gap), the FVG is immediately deleted.

    • Tolerant (Accepts Stop Hunt): Recommended for manual trading. The FVG remains valid even if a wick pierces through it (liquidity grab), as long as the candle closes respecting the zone. It is only deleted if a candle closes beyond the invalidation level.

2. FVG Filters

  • History Lookback ( InpLookbackBars ): Defines how many bars back the indicator scans.

    • Default: 50. Increase to 200+ for higher timeframes or to see older zones. Keep it lower for day trading performance.

  • Min Height in Points ( InpMinFVGPoints ): Absolute size filter.

    • Example: Set to 50 on Indices to ignore tiny gaps that act as noise.

  • Trend Filter ( InpUseTrend ):

    • true : Only shows Buy FVGs above the EMA and Sell FVGs below the EMA.

    • false : Shows all detected FVGs regardless of trend.

  • EMA Period ( InpEMAPeriod ): The period of the Exponential Moving Average used for the trend filter (e.g., 200).

  • Volatility Filter ( InpUseATR ):

    • true : Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate minimum gap size dynamically.

  • ATR Settings ( InpATRPeriod / InpMinATRMult ):

    • Determines the minimum dynamic size. E.g., 0.30 means the gap must be at least 30% of the current candle's average size to be valid.

3. Visuals

  • Buy Color ( InpColorBull ): Color for Bullish Imbalances.

  • Sell Color ( InpColorBear ): Color for Bearish Imbalances.

  • Box Projection ( InpBoxExtend ): How far (in bars) the rectangle extends to the right for visibility.

  • Fill Background ( InpFillBox ): Set to true for solid boxes, or false for outlined boxes.

Take your Price Action trading to the next level with Smart FVG Pro.


