Close Partial MT5

Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart:

- Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).
  
- Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned.

Key Features:
  • Close Partial 
  • Close Half
  • Close All
Input-Settings:

------ Close Partial Settings ------ 
- Close Partial: The value of the Partial close (10%, 20%, 50%,60% ...)

------ Magic Number ---------------
- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)

