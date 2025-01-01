- InitPhase
InitClose
「Close（終値）」時系列を初期化します。
|
bool InitClose(
パラメータ
指標
[in] 指標と時系列の集合へのポインタ
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false
注意事項
「Close（終値）」時系列は、エキスパートアドバイザーが、初期化時に定義されたのとは異なるシンボルまたは時間軸を使用する場合にのみ初期化され、使用されます。