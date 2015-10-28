MQL5のエリオット波動の自動分析の実装

市場分析の最も人気なメソッドの一つとして、エリオット波動法則があります。しかし、このプロセスは、かなり複雑であり、追加ツールを使用せざるをえません。その一つとして、自動マーカーがあります。



この記事は、MQL5言語でのエリオット波動の自動分析ツールの作成を紹介します。読者はすでにそのエリオット波動理論に親しみがあると想定し、そうでなければ、適切な情報源を参照する必要があります。

エリオット波動 - は、 Ralph Nelson Elliottにより提唱された市場行動の理論モデルであり、それによると、市場での価格の動きの全ては、人間心理の影響を受け、衝撃波の変化の周期的プロセスです。



その衝撃波は、５つの価格変動、矯正波動 - 一連の３つから５つの価格変動です。それらに適用されるルールや形式での衝撃波は、以下の種類です：

その波動モデルやルールは、波動分析の古典的な観念に飲み適応します。



Forex市場の研究にて形成された現代版のコンセプトもあります。例えば、直角を持たない三角形の新しいモデルが見つかり、２番目の波動の衝撃波が特定されます。

図1-11で分かるとおり、それぞれの衝撃波、矯正波動は、（ダッシュ線で示されている通り）同じ衝撃、矯正波動から成り立ちますが、程度は小さめです。これは、いわゆるエリオット波動のフラクタルです：大きい波動は小さい波動から成り立っています。

この記述にて、エリオット波動の原則についての簡単な導入を終了し、波動の自動マークアップのトピックへ移ります。

すでに気づかれたかと思いますが、エリオット波動は、複雑で多面的なプロセスです。したがって、人々は、簡単にするような手段を探し、適用し始めました。



そのようなツールの一つが、エリオット波動の自動マークアップのためのメカニズムです。

自動マークアップについて二つの原則を区別することができます：

エリオット波動の自動分析の図式は図12にて示されています。



図12. エリオット波動の自動分析の図式

衝撃波の自動マークアップの例をもとに、詳しくそのアルゴリズムを見ていきましょう（図13をご覧ください。）

その最初のステージでの価格チャートの必要な時間のインターバルにて、「ジグザグ」を用いてマークアップの作成に必要なポイントの量がハイライトで表示されています。ポイントの数は、どの種類の波動を分析したいかに依存します。衝撃波の分析において、必要な6つのポイント - 5頂点と一つの開始点があります。もしジグザグを分析しているなら、必要なポイント数は、4つ - 3つの頂点と、一つの開始点です。

もしその「ジグザグ」が価格チャートにて６つの点を特定すると、即座に衝撃波のマークアップを生成することができます：最初のポイント-最初の波動の開始点、２番目のポイント-最初の波動の頂点、３番目のポイント-２番目の波動の頂点、４番目の波動-さんばんめの波動の頂点、５番目のポイント-４番目の波動の頂点、６番目のポイント-５番目の波動の頂点

しかし、図13では、その「ジグザグ」は８つの点を特定しました。この場合、これらの点によってすべての可能なオプションや波動のマークアップを列挙する必要があります。そして、（異なる色でマークされた）５つがあります。マークアップの各バージョンは、ルールによってチェックされる必要があります。



図13. 衝撃波のマークアップの作成におけるオプション



ルールをチェックしたのち、その波動のマークアップが、すべてのパラメーターによる衝撃波である場合、すべての副波動は、同じ方法で分析されます。

同じことが、その他衝撃波と強制波動の分析が適用されます。



以前述べられた通り、その分析は、上から下までプログラムに特定の期間での波動を見つけるよう指示を与えることで、行われます。しかし、最も長いインターバルで、波動の状態や始まりや終わりを決定することは不可能です。そのような波動を非開始・非停止と呼びます。



すべての波動は、以下のグループに分類されます。

波動数の後のその "<"という記号は、開始していないということを示しています。波動数の後のその ">"という記号は、終了していないということを示しています。

図14では、以下の波動を見ることができます：



図14. 非開始・非停止波動

FindWaveInWaveDescription function関数は以下の波動の分析関数にて使用されます: NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves, NotStartedWaves, NotFinishedWaves、FinishedWaves.

5.9. Already

チャートの特定の部分がすでに分析されているかをチェックする関数：

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves)

エリオット波動の自動分析が列挙型メソッドにより起こるので、特定のチャートのセクションがすでに分析されて居る状況が発生します。これを知るために、そのリンクをすでに分析されて居る波動ツリーのノードに保存する必要があります。このすべてはAlready関数にて行われます。

Already関数は、グローバル配列NodeInfoArrayを探します。それは、TNodeInfoクラスのオブジェクト、NumWave波動に一致するチャートのインターバルを保持します。サブ波動の形であるものを列挙し、すでにマークアップされて居るノードのアドレスをNodeに記録します。もしこのセクションが存在しない場合、TNodeInfoの新しいオブジェクトは、作成・格納され、NodeInfoArray配列に記録されます。

この関数はもしチャートのインターバルがすでに分析されていればtrueを返し、さもなければFalseを返します。

NodeInfoArray配列は、以下の方法で宣言されます；

CArrayObj NodeInfoArray;

5.10. そのルールにおいて波動をチェックする関数



それは、VertexAAboveB, WaveAMoreWaveBやWaveRulesなどの関数を含み、その最初の二つの関数が呼ばれます。テストの際に、その波動は開始されず、非停止状態であり、例えば、その公式 "1<-2-3>"の波動において、まだ４つ目の波動がないため、４つ目の波動が最初の波動の領域を超えるか否かは決定されません。

5.10.1. WaveRules



ルールにおける波動のチェックを行う関数；

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

WaveRules関数は、Wave,Nameという名前の波動が「正しい」のであれば、trueを、そうでなければfalseを返します。その作業においては、関数WaveRulesがVertexAAboveVertexB、WaveAMoreWaveB関数により呼ばれます。

5.10.2. VertexAAboveVertexB



そのほかの頂点からある頂点の超過をチェックする関数です。

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints)

VertexAAboveVertexB 関数は、もし波動Aの頂点がBの頂点を越えていれば、0以上の数字を返し、そうでなければ、-1を返します。もしInternalPoints = trueであれば、波動の内部ポイント（波動の最大値と最小値）は考慮されます。

5.10.3. WaveAMoreWaveB



ある波動の長さの別の波動の長さの超過をチェックする関数

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B)

WaveAMoreWaveB関数は、もし波動Aが波動Bよりも大きければ、0以上の数字を返し、さもなければ-1を返します。

11. メモリ除去の関数

5.11.1. ClearTree

Nodeの波動ツリーの除去用関数：

void ClearTree(TNode *Node)

5.11.2. ClearNodeInfoArray

その関数は配列ClearNodeInfoArrayを除去します:

void ClearNodeInfoArray()

5.11.3. ClearZigzagArray

ZigzagArray配列の除去のための関数:

void ClearZigzagArray()

5.12. ツリー波動を迂回し、チャートに分析結果を発行する関数

エリオット波動の自動分析終了後、波動ツリーを持ちます。

その例は、以下の図に示されています：



図16. 波動ツリーの例

チャートの分析結果を表示するために、特定のツリーを迂回する必要があります。図16にて示されているように、（波動のオプションが幾つかあるので、）少数のオプションがあり、迂回のそれぞれのオプションは、異なるマークアップにつながります。

３つのノードにおいて二つの種類に区別することができます。



最初の種類 - 波動名("Impulse", "Zigzag" など)を持つノード. ２番目の種類 - 波動数("1", "1<", "etc.)を持つノードその波動のパラメーターについてのすべての情報は、ノードの最初の種類に保存されています。したがって、これらのノードを訪れる際、チャートに表示するためにその波動について情報を取得し、記録します。

単純さにおいて、波動の最初のバージョンを訪れ、そのツリーを迂回します。



迂回例は図17にて示され、赤色でハイライト表示されています。



図17. 波動ツリーの迂回例

5.12.1. FillLabelArray

波動ツリーの迂回関数：

void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node)

FillLabelArray関数は、Nodeルートを持つ波動ツリーを迂回し、ツリーの波動の最初のバージョンに到達し、グローバル配列LabeLArrayに格納し、そのインデックスは頂点の配列へのリンクを保存するgあ、チャートの特定のインデックスを持ちます。

LabelArray配列は、以下のように定義されます；

CArrayObj *LabelArray[];

5.12.2. CreateLabels

分析結果をチャート上に表示する関数：

void CreateLabels()

CreateLabels関数は、グラフィカルオブジェクト「Text」を作成し、チャートの波動タグに一致します。その波動のタグは、LabelArray配列に基づき作成されます.

5.12.3. CorrectLabel

チャートの波動の頂点の関数

void CorrectLabel()

CorrectLabel 関数は、スクロールされた際にチャートの波動タグを訂正します。

6. エリオットはどうの自動パーティション分割の実装



6.1. ジグザグ関数:

int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) { bool Up= true ; double dH=H* Point (); int j= 0 ; int TempMaxBar = Start; int TempMinBar = Start; double TempMax = rates[Start].high; double TempMin = rates[Start].low; for ( int i=Start+ 1 ;i<=Finish;i++) { if (Up== true ) { if (rates[i].high>TempMax) { TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } else if (rates[i].low<TempMax-dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMax); IndexVertex.Add(TempMaxBar); j++; Up= false ; TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } } else { if (rates[i].low<TempMin) { TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } else if (rates[i].high>TempMin+dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMin); IndexVertex.Add(TempMinBar); j++; Up= true ; TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } } } return (j); }

6.2. FillZigzagArray 関数:

CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) { ZigzagArray= new CArrayObj; CArrayInt *IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; TZigzag *Zigzag; int H= 1 ; int j= 0 ; int n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; } H++; while ( true ) { IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(j- 1 ); CArrayInt *PrevIndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; bool b= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=n- 1 ;i++) { if (PrevIndexVertex.At(i)!=IndexVertex.At(i)) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; b= true ; break ; } } if (b== false ) { delete IndexVertex; delete ValueVertex; } } if (n<= 2 ) break ; H++; } }

6.3. FindPoints 関数:

bool FindPoints( int NumPoints, int IndexStart, int IndexFinish, double ValueStart, double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) { int n= 0 ; for ( int i=ZigzagArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); CArrayInt *IndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex=Zigzag.ValueVertex; int Index1=- 1 ,Index2=- 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<IndexVertex.Total();j++) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)>=IndexStart) { Index1=j; break ; } } for ( int j=IndexVertex.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)<=IndexFinish) { Index2=j; break ; } } if ((Index1!=- 1 ) && (Index2!=- 1 )) { n=Index2-Index1+ 1 ; } if (n>=NumPoints) { if (((ValueStart!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1)!=ValueStart)) || ((ValueFinish!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1+n- 1 )!=ValueFinish))) continue ; Points.NumPoints=n; ArrayResize (Points.ValuePoints, n); ArrayResize (Points.IndexPoints, n); int k= 0 ; for ( int j=Index1; j<Index1+n;j++) { Points.ValuePoints[k]=ValueVertex.At(j); Points.IndexPoints[k]=IndexVertex.At(j); k++; } return ( true ); }; }; return ( false ); };

6.4. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves 関数:

void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,pos= 0 ,start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,start,pos-start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; start=pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 1 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 1 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 1 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 1 ; } v4= 0 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 1 ; } }

6.5. NotStartedWaves 関数:

void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 1 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 2 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 1 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 3 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 2 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } }

6.6. NotFinishedWaves 関数:

void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.7. FinishedWaves 関数:

void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v3 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v3- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v3- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave;; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3" ; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 6 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v5 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v5- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v5- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=v5- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=v5- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.8. FindWaveInWaveDescription 関数:

int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 );i++) if (WaveDescription[i].NameWave==NameWave) return (i); return (- 1 ); }

6.9. Already 関数:

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves) { int IndexStart=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if (NodeInfo.Subwaves==Subwaves && (NodeInfo.ValueStart==ValueStart) && (NodeInfo.ValueFinish==ValueFinish) && (NodeInfo.IndexStart==IndexStart) && (NodeInfo.IndexFinish==IndexFinish)) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<NodeInfo.Node.Child.Total();j++) Node.Child.Add(NodeInfo.Node.Child.At(j)); return ( true ); } } TNodeInfo *NodeInfo= new TNodeInfo; NodeInfo.IndexStart=IndexStart; NodeInfo.IndexFinish=IndexFinish; NodeInfo.ValueStart=ValueStart; NodeInfo.ValueFinish=ValueFinish; NodeInfo.Subwaves=Subwaves; NodeInfo.Node=Node; NodeInfoArray.Add(NodeInfo); return ( false ); }

6.10. WaveRules 関数:

int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; double ValueVertex[ 6 ],Maximum[ 6 ],Minimum[ 6 ]; string Trend; string Formula; int FixedVertex[ 6 ]; bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave) { Formula=Wave.Formula; bool Result= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 5 ;i++) { IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i]; ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i]; FixedVertex[i]=- 1 ; } int Pos1= StringFind (Formula, "<" ); string Str; if (Pos1> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos1- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 1 ; FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ]= 0 ; Pos1= StringToInteger (Str)+ 1 ; } else Pos1= 0 ; int Pos2= StringFind (Formula, ">" ); if (Pos2> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 0 ; Pos2= StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ; } else { Pos2= StringLen (Formula); Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); Pos2= StringToInteger (Str); } for ( int i=Pos1;i<=Pos2;i++) FixedVertex[i]= 1 ; double High[],Low[]; ArrayResize (High, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); ArrayResize (Low, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); for ( int i= 1 ; i<= 5 ; i++) { Maximum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i]].high; Minimum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i- 1 ]].low; for ( int j=IndexVertex[i- 1 ];j<=IndexVertex[i];j++) { if (rates[j].high>Maximum[i])Maximum[i]=rates[j].high; if (rates[j].low<Minimum[i])Minimum[i]=rates[j].low; } } if ((FixedVertex[ 0 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 0 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 0 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 1 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 1 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 1 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 2 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 2 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 2 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 3 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 3 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 3 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 4 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 4 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 4 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 5 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 5 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 5 ]].high)) Trend= "Up" ; else Trend= "Down" ; if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 1 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Flat" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 3 , false ) && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 2 , 3 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 4 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 4 , 5 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } return (Result); }

6.11. VertexAAboveVertexB 関数:

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints) { double VA= 0 ,VB= 0 ,VC= 0 ; int IA= 0 ,IB= 0 ; int Result= 0 ; if (A>=B) { IA = A; IB = B; } else if (A<B) { IA = B; IB = A; } if (InternalPoints== true ) { if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && (IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 ))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } VB=ValueVertex[IB]; } else { VA = ValueVertex[IA]; VB = ValueVertex[IB]; } if (A>B) { A = IA; B = IB; } else if (A<B) { A = IB; B = IA; VC = VA; VA = VB; VB = VC; } if (((FixedVertex[A]== 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) &&(A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) & (A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 ))) { if (((Trend== "Up" ) && (VA>=VB)) || ((Trend== "Down" ) && (VA<=VB))) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.12. WaveAMoreWaveB 関数:

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B) { int Result= 0 ; double LengthWaveA= 0 ,LengthWaveB= 0 ; if (FixedVertex[A]== 1 && FixedVertex[A- 1 ]== 1 && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 || FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 )) { LengthWaveA= MathAbs (ValueVertex[A]-ValueVertex[A- 1 ]); if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-ValueVertex[B- 1 ]); else if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 0 ) { if (Trend== "Up" ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Minimum[B]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Maximum[B]); } else if (FixedVertex[B]== 0 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) { if (Trend== "Up" )LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Minimum[B- 1 ]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Maximum[B- 1 ]); } if (LengthWaveA>LengthWaveB) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.13. ClearTree 関数:

void ClearTree(TNode *Node) { if ( CheckPointer (Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<Node.Child.Total();i++) ClearTree(Node.Child.At(i)); delete Node.Child; if ( CheckPointer (Node.Wave)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Node.Wave; delete Node; } }

6.14. ClearNodeInfoArray 関数:

void ClearNodeInfoArray() { for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if ( CheckPointer (NodeInfo.Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete NodeInfo.Node; delete NodeInfo; } NodeInfoArray.Clear(); }

6.15. ClearZigzagArray 関数:

void ClearZigzagArray() { for ( int i= 0 ;i<ZigzagArray.Total();i++) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); delete Zigzag.IndexVertex; delete Zigzag.ValueVertex; delete Zigzag; } ZigzagArray.Clear(); }

6.16. FillLabelArray 関数:

CArrayObj *LabelArray[]; int LevelMax= 0 ; void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node) { if (Node.Child.Total()> 0 ) { TNode *ChildNode=Node.Child.At( 0 ); TWave *Wave=ChildNode.Wave; string Text; if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "1" ; else if (Wave.Name== " Zigzag " || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "A" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "W" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "2" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "B" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "X" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "3" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "C" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Y" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "4" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "D" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "XX" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "5" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "E" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Z" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<ChildNode.Child.Total();j++) FillLabelArray(ChildNode.Child.At(j)); } }

6.17. CreateLabels 関数:

double PriceInPixels; CArrayObj ObjTextArray; void CreateLabels() { double PriceMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); PriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { if ( CheckPointer (LabelArray[i])!= POINTER_INVALID ) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; for ( int j=ArrayObj.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); int Level=LevelMax-Label.Level; string Text=Label.Text; double Value=Label.Value; color Color; int Size= 8 ; if ((Level/ 3 )% 2 == 0 ) { if (Text== "1" ) Text= "i" ; else if (Text == "2" ) Text = "ii" ; else if (Text == "3" ) Text = "iii" ; else if (Text == "4" ) Text = "iv" ; else if (Text == "5" ) Text = "v" ; else if (Text == "A" ) Text = "a" ; else if (Text == "B" ) Text = "b" ; else if (Text == "C" ) Text = "c" ; else if (Text == "D" ) Text = "d" ; else if (Text == "E" ) Text = "e" ; else if (Text == "W" ) Text = "w" ; else if (Text== "X" ) Text= "x" ; else if (Text == "XX" ) Text = "xx" ; else if (Text == "Y" ) Text = "y" ; else if (Text == "Z" ) Text = "z" ; } if (Level% 3 == 2 ) { Color= Green ; Text= "[" +Text+ "]" ; } if (Level% 3 == 1 ) { Color= Blue ; Text= "(" +Text+ ")" ; } if (Level% 3 == 0 ) Color= Red ; int Anchor; if (Value==rates[i].high) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value+ 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_UPPER ; } else if (Value==rates[i].low) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value- 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_LOWER ; } CChartObjectText *ObjText= new CChartObjectText; ObjText.Create( 0 , "wave" + IntegerToString (n), 0 ,rates[i].time,Value); ObjText.Description(Text); ObjText.Color(Color); ObjText.SetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjText.FontSize( 8 ); ObjText.Selectable( true ); ObjTextArray.Add(ObjText); n++; } } } ChartRedraw (); }

6.18. CorrectLabel 関数:



void CorrectLabel() { double PriceMax= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double CurrentPriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ObjTextArray.Total();i++) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); double PriceValue=ObjText.Price( 0 ); datetime PriceTime=ObjText.Time( 0 ); int j; for (j= 0 ;j< ArrayRange (rates, 0 );j++) { if (rates[j].time==PriceTime) break ; } double OffsetInPixels; if (rates[j].low>=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(rates[j].low-PriceValue)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].low-OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } else if (rates[j].high<=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(PriceValue-rates[j].high)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].high+OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } } PriceInPixels=CurrentPriceInPixels; }





7. 初期化、非プロビジョニンング、イベント処理の関数



OnInit関数にて、その自動エリオット波動分析ツールんコントロールボタンは作成されます。



以下のボタンは作成されます:



"Begin Analysis" - その波動の自動分析が発生されます。

"Show results" - チャートの波動のマーク表示が行われます、

"Clear chart" - チャートの波動マークの除去とメモリ削除が起こります。

"Correct the marks" - チャートの波動マークを訂正します。

これらのボタンを押す処理は、OnChartEventイベント処理関数にて起こります。

OnDeinit関数にて、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトは、コントロールボタンを含めてチャートから除去されます。

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Data structures.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Analysis functions.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Rules functions.mqh> CChartObjectButton *ButtonStart,*ButtonShow,*ButtonClear,*ButtonCorrect; int State; int OnInit () { State= 0 ; ButtonStart= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonStart.Create( 0 , "Begin analysis" , 0 , 0 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonStart.Description( "Begin analysis" ); ButtonShow= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonShow.Create( 0 , "Show results" , 0 , 150 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonShow.Description( "Show results" ); ButtonClear= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonClear.Create( 0 , "Clear chart" , 0 , 300 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonClear.Description( "Clear chart" ); ButtonCorrect= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonCorrect.Create( 0 , "Correct the marks" , 0 , 450 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonCorrect.Description( "Correct the marks" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); delete ObjText; } ObjTextArray.Clear(); delete ButtonStart; delete ButtonShow; delete ButtonClear; delete ButtonCorrect; ChartRedraw (); } MqlRates rates[]; TNode *FirstNode; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State!= 0 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Clear char\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State!= 1 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Begin analysis\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the mark" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State== 0 ) { CopyRates ( NULL , 0 , 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ),rates); FillZigzagArray( 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ); TWave *Wave= new TWave; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; FirstNode= new TNode; FirstNode.Child= new CArrayObj; FirstNode.Wave=Wave; FirstNode.Text= "First node" ; string NameWaves= "Impulse,Leading Diagonal,Diagonal,Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag, Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding triangle" ; NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(Wave, 1 ,FirstNode,NameWaves, 0 ); MessageBox ( "Analysis is complete" ); State= 1 ; ButtonStart.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State== 1 ) { ArrayResize (LabelArray, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); FillLabelArray(FirstNode); CreateLabels(); State= 2 ; ButtonShow.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State== 2 ) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); ObjText.Delete(); } ObjTextArray.Clear(); State= 0 ; ButtonClear.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the marks" && State== 2 ) { CorrectLabel(); ButtonCorrect.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

エリオット波動の自動分析機能の全てを紹介しました。

8. プログラムの改善方法



MQL5にて書かれたエリオット波動プログラムの自動マークアップは幾つかの欠点を持ちます：

マークアップルールの不完全なチェックシステム例えば、ルールによりチェックする際、波動のフィボナチ関係は、時間と価格に沿って考慮されません。 チャートのパーティション分割されていないセクションの存在（マークアップの隙間）これは、矯正波動が特定のインターバルにて取得されたポイントに基づき作成できないということです。この状況の打開策は、特定の波動を認識するためのポイント数を向上させることです。例えば、６ではなく８かそれ以上のポイントを探し、衝撃波を探すことです。 そのマークアップの結果は、追加の情報を表示せず、例えば、チャネルは自動的に構築されず、ゴールは評価されません。 その波動ツリーを扱う実装は、この記事では提供されていません。（そのマークアップの特定のバージョンを選択できません）したがって、そのチャートは、幾つかのオプションのうち一つのみを表示します。 そのチャートは、その波動のうちのバリアント一つのみを表示するという事実にもかかわらず、その他のオプションはメモリに保存され、スペースを占めます。 そのプログラムは、Monthly to Dailyチャートのマークアップに焦点を当て、その処理はたくさんのバーがあるととても遅くなります（一時間ごとのグラフをマークアップするのに何時間もかかります。）EURUSDの月ごとのチャートのマークアップ例は、図18に示されています。



図18. MQL5の自動分析ツールによって特定されるエリオット波動