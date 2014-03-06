MQL5 中艾略特波浪自动分析的实施

艾略特波浪理论是最流行的市场分析方法之一。然而，这个过程非常复杂，从而导致我们使用额外的工具。自动标记器是其中一种工具。



本文描述用 MQL5 语言创建艾略特波浪的自动分析程序。假定读者已经熟悉波浪理论；如果不熟悉，则需要参考适当的资料。

艾略特波浪 - 市场行为的一种理论模型，由拉尔夫•.纳尔逊•.艾略特 (Ralph Nelson Elliott) 发明，依据该理论，市场中的所有价格变动受人的心理作用影响，是推动波到调整波以及调整波到推动波的一种循环变化过程。



推动波是一系列的五个价格波动，调整波是一系列的三个或五个价格波动。推动波在其形态、结构和适用的规则方面，具有以下类型：

以上描述的波浪模型和规则仅对应于波浪分析的经典概念。



还有在对 Forex 市场进行研究期间形成的现代概念。例如，建立了一种新的倾斜（滑动）三角形模型，识别出第二波中的带有三角形的推动波，等等。

如图 1-11 所示，每个推动波和调整波由若干相同但幅度较小的推动波和调整波（用虚线表示）构成。这就是所谓的艾略特波浪的分形（嵌套）：大幅度的波浪由若干小幅度的波浪构成，小幅度的波浪又由更小幅度的波浪构成，依此类推。

通过这种说明，我们就完成了艾略特波浪理论的简短介绍，并能够前往波浪的自动标记这一主题。

您或许已经意识到，艾略特波浪分析是一个复杂和多面的过程。因此，人们一开始就寻找和应用能够对其进行简化的工具。



其中一种工具成为艾略特波浪的自动标记的机制。

我们可以辨别自动标记的两个原则：

图 12 说明了艾略特波浪自动分析的流程图。



图 12. 艾略特波浪自动分析的流程图

依据推动波自动标记示例，更加详细地考虑算法（参见图 13）。

在第一阶段，在价格图需要的时间区间上，使用 "Zigzag"（锯齿），突出显示了进行标记所需的点数。点数取决于我们要分析哪类波浪。因此，要分析推动波，需要六个点 - 5 个顶点和一个起点。如果我们分析锯齿波，则需要的点数为 4 - 3 个顶点和一个起点。

如果 "Zigzag" 在价格图上找到了六个点，则我们可以立即生成一个推动波的标记：第一个点 - 第一波的起点，第二个点 - 第一波的顶点，第三个点 - 第二波的顶点，第四个点 - 第三波的顶点，第五个点 - 第四波的顶点，第六个点 - 第五波的顶点。

然而，在图 13 上，"Zigzag" 找出了 8 个点。在这种情况下，必须按这些点枚举所有可能的选项和波浪的标记。并且将有五个（以不同的颜色标记）。必须依据规则检查每一种标记。



图 13. 推动波的标记选项



在依据规则进行检查之后，如果按照所有参数确定波浪的标志是推动波，则以相同的方式分析其全部子波浪。

所有其他推动波和调整波的分析都采用相同的方式。



如前文所述，分析将从上到下进行，指示程序在一定的区间内找出某些波浪。然而，在最大的区间内，不可能确定波浪的状态、起点与终点。我们将这种波浪称为未开始和未结束。



所有波浪都可分为以下组别：

波浪编号后面的符号 "<" 表示未开始。波浪编号后面的符号 ">" 表示未结束。

在图 14 中，我们可以看到下波浪：



图 14. 未开始和未结束波浪

函数 FindWaveInWaveDescription 在分析以下波浪的函数中使用：NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves、NotStartedWaves、NotFinishedWaves 和 FinishedWaves。

5.9. Already

用于检查已经分析了指定图表部分的函数：

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves)

因为艾略特波浪的自动分析采用枚举法，可能会出现已经针对一个波浪或一组波浪的存在分析了指定图表部分的情形。要知道这种情形，需要将节点的链接保存到已经分析过的波浪的波浪树中，之后才输出链接。所有这些都发生在函数 Already 中。

函数 Already 查找全局数组 NodeInfoArray，该数组存储 TNodeInfo 类的对象、图表区间，对应于第 NumWave 波，名为 Wave.Name，具有子波浪的形态，并且将图表中已经标记的部分的节点的地址记录到 Node 中。如果此部分不存在，则创建并填写一个 TNodeInfo 类的新对象，并且记录到 NodeInfoArray 数组中。

如果已经分析了图表的区间，则函数返回 true，否则返回 false。

按以下方式声明 NodeInfoArray 数组：

CArrayObj NodeInfoArray;

5.10. 按规则检查波浪的函数



它包括函数 VertexAAboveB、WaveAMoreWaveB 和 WaveRules（从这个函数调用前两个函数）。在测试时请记住，波浪可以是未开始和（或）未结束的，例如对于具有形态 "1<-2-3>" 的波浪，无法确定第四波是否超过第一波的范围，因为尚不存在第四波。

5.10.1. WaveRules



按规则检查波浪的函数：

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

如果名为 Wave.Name 的波浪是“正确”的，则函数 WaveRules 返回 true，否则返回 false。在其运行期间，函数 WaveRules 被函数 VertexAAboveVertexB 和 WaveAMoreWaveB 调用。

5.10.2. VertexAAboveVertexB



检查一个顶点是否超过另一个顶点的函数：

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints)

如果 A 波的顶点超过 B 波的顶点，则函数 VertexAAboveVertexB 返回一个 > = 0 的数字，否则返回 -1。如果 InternalPoints = true，则考虑波浪的内部点（波浪的最高值和（或）最低值）。

5.10.3. WaveAMoreWaveB



检查一个波浪的长度是否超过另一个波浪的长度的函数：

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B)

如果 A 波长于 B 波，则函数 WaveAMoreWaveB 返回一个 >=0 的数字，否则返回-1。

11. 清除内存的函数

5.11.1. ClearTree

清除具有顶部节点 Node 的波浪树的函数：

void ClearTree(TNode *Node)

5.11.2. ClearNodeInfoArray

清除数组 ClearNodeInfoArray 的函数：

void ClearNodeInfoArray()

5.11.3. ClearZigzagArray

清除数组 ZigzagArray 的函数：

void ClearZigzagArray()

5.12. 绕过波浪树并将分析结果发送到图表的函数

完成艾略特波浪的自动分析之后，我们得到一个波浪树。

其例子如下图所示：



图 16. 波浪树的一个例子

现在，为了在图表上显示分析结果，我们需要绕过指定的树。如图 16 所示，有相当多的选项（因为有几个波浪选项），并且绕过的每个选项导致不同的标记。

我们可以区分两类树节点。



第一类 - 含有波浪名称的节点（"Impulse"、"Zigzag" 等）。第二类 - 含有波浪编号的节点（"1"、"1<" 等）。有关波浪参数的所有信息都存储在第一类节点中。因此，当访问这些节点时，为了在图表上显示波浪，我们需要获取和记录有关波浪的信息。

为了简单起见，我们将绕过波浪树，仅访问波浪的第一类型。



图 17 显示了一个绕过波浪树的例子，并且以红色突出显示。



图 17. 绕过波浪树的例子

5.12.1. FillLabelArray

绕过波浪树的例子：

void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node)

函数 FillLabelArray 绕过具有根节点的波浪树，仅注意树中波浪的第一类型，并用图表上的指定索引填充全局数组 LabelArray，该数组的索引存储到顶点数组的链接（TLabel 类的对象数组）。

数组 LabelArray 的定义如下：

CArrayObj *LabelArray[];

5.12.2. CreateLabels

在图表上显示分析结果的函数：

void CreateLabels()

函数 CreateLabels 对应于图表上的波浪标记创建图形对象 "Text"。波浪标记是依据数组 LabelArray 创建的。

5.12.3. CorrectLabel

在图表上（纠正）波浪顶部的更新函数：

void CorrectLabel()

函数 CorrectLabel 在图表滚动时或在其限制期间纠正图表上的波浪标记。

6. 艾略特波浪的自动划分的实施



6.1. Zigzag 函数：

int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) { bool Up= true ; double dH=H* Point (); int j= 0 ; int TempMaxBar = Start; int TempMinBar = Start; double TempMax = rates[Start].high; double TempMin = rates[Start].low; for ( int i=Start+ 1 ;i<=Finish;i++) { if (Up== true ) { if (rates[i].high>TempMax) { TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } else if (rates[i].low<TempMax-dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMax); IndexVertex.Add(TempMaxBar); j++; Up= false ; TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } } else { if (rates[i].low<TempMin) { TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } else if (rates[i].high>TempMin+dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMin); IndexVertex.Add(TempMinBar); j++; Up= true ; TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } } } return (j); }

6.2. FillZigzagArray 函数：

CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) { ZigzagArray= new CArrayObj; CArrayInt *IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; TZigzag *Zigzag; int H= 1 ; int j= 0 ; int n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; } H++; while ( true ) { IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(j- 1 ); CArrayInt *PrevIndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; bool b= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=n- 1 ;i++) { if (PrevIndexVertex.At(i)!=IndexVertex.At(i)) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; b= true ; break ; } } if (b== false ) { delete IndexVertex; delete ValueVertex; } } if (n<= 2 ) break ; H++; } }

6.3. FindPoints 函数：

bool FindPoints( int NumPoints, int IndexStart, int IndexFinish, double ValueStart, double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) { int n= 0 ; for ( int i=ZigzagArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); CArrayInt *IndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex=Zigzag.ValueVertex; int Index1=- 1 ,Index2=- 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<IndexVertex.Total();j++) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)>=IndexStart) { Index1=j; break ; } } for ( int j=IndexVertex.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)<=IndexFinish) { Index2=j; break ; } } if ((Index1!=- 1 ) && (Index2!=- 1 )) { n=Index2-Index1+ 1 ; } if (n>=NumPoints) { if (((ValueStart!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1)!=ValueStart)) || ((ValueFinish!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1+n- 1 )!=ValueFinish))) continue ; Points.NumPoints=n; ArrayResize (Points.ValuePoints, n); ArrayResize (Points.IndexPoints, n); int k= 0 ; for ( int j=Index1; j<Index1+n;j++) { Points.ValuePoints[k]=ValueVertex.At(j); Points.IndexPoints[k]=IndexVertex.At(j); k++; } return ( true ); }; }; return ( false ); };

6.4. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves 函数：

void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,pos= 0 ,start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,start,pos-start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; start=pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 1 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 1 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 1 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 1 ; } v4= 0 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 1 ; } }

6.5. NotStartedWaves 函数：

void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 1 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 2 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 1 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 3 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 2 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } }

6.6. NotFinishedWaves 函数：

void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.7. FinishedWaves 函数：

void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v3 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v3- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v3- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave;; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3" ; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 6 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v5 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v5- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v5- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=v5- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=v5- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.8. FindWaveInWaveDescription 函数：

int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 );i++) if (WaveDescription[i].NameWave==NameWave) return (i); return (- 1 ); }

6.9. Already 函数：

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves) { int IndexStart=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if (NodeInfo.Subwaves==Subwaves && (NodeInfo.ValueStart==ValueStart) && (NodeInfo.ValueFinish==ValueFinish) && (NodeInfo.IndexStart==IndexStart) && (NodeInfo.IndexFinish==IndexFinish)) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<NodeInfo.Node.Child.Total();j++) Node.Child.Add(NodeInfo.Node.Child.At(j)); return ( true ); } } TNodeInfo *NodeInfo= new TNodeInfo; NodeInfo.IndexStart=IndexStart; NodeInfo.IndexFinish=IndexFinish; NodeInfo.ValueStart=ValueStart; NodeInfo.ValueFinish=ValueFinish; NodeInfo.Subwaves=Subwaves; NodeInfo.Node=Node; NodeInfoArray.Add(NodeInfo); return ( false ); }

6.10. WaveRules 函数：

int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; double ValueVertex[ 6 ],Maximum[ 6 ],Minimum[ 6 ]; string Trend; string Formula; int FixedVertex[ 6 ]; bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave) { Formula=Wave.Formula; bool Result= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 5 ;i++) { IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i]; ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i]; FixedVertex[i]=- 1 ; } int Pos1= StringFind (Formula, "<" ); string Str; if (Pos1> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos1- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 1 ; FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ]= 0 ; Pos1= StringToInteger (Str)+ 1 ; } else Pos1= 0 ; int Pos2= StringFind (Formula, ">" ); if (Pos2> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 0 ; Pos2= StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ; } else { Pos2= StringLen (Formula); Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); Pos2= StringToInteger (Str); } for ( int i=Pos1;i<=Pos2;i++) FixedVertex[i]= 1 ; double High[],Low[]; ArrayResize (High, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); ArrayResize (Low, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); for ( int i= 1 ; i<= 5 ; i++) { Maximum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i]].high; Minimum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i- 1 ]].low; for ( int j=IndexVertex[i- 1 ];j<=IndexVertex[i];j++) { if (rates[j].high>Maximum[i])Maximum[i]=rates[j].high; if (rates[j].low<Minimum[i])Minimum[i]=rates[j].low; } } if ((FixedVertex[ 0 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 0 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 0 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 1 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 1 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 1 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 2 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 2 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 2 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 3 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 3 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 3 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 4 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 4 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 4 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 5 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 5 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 5 ]].high)) Trend= "Up" ; else Trend= "Down" ; if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 1 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Flat" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 3 , false ) && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 2 , 3 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 4 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 4 , 5 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } return (Result); }

6.11. VertexAAboveVertexB 函数：

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints) { double VA= 0 ,VB= 0 ,VC= 0 ; int IA= 0 ,IB= 0 ; int Result= 0 ; if (A>=B) { IA = A; IB = B; } else if (A<B) { IA = B; IB = A; } if (InternalPoints== true ) { if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && (IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 ))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } VB=ValueVertex[IB]; } else { VA = ValueVertex[IA]; VB = ValueVertex[IB]; } if (A>B) { A = IA; B = IB; } else if (A<B) { A = IB; B = IA; VC = VA; VA = VB; VB = VC; } if (((FixedVertex[A]== 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) &&(A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) & (A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 ))) { if (((Trend== "Up" ) && (VA>=VB)) || ((Trend== "Down" ) && (VA<=VB))) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.12. WaveAMoreWaveB 函数：

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B) { int Result= 0 ; double LengthWaveA= 0 ,LengthWaveB= 0 ; if (FixedVertex[A]== 1 && FixedVertex[A- 1 ]== 1 && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 || FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 )) { LengthWaveA= MathAbs (ValueVertex[A]-ValueVertex[A- 1 ]); if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-ValueVertex[B- 1 ]); else if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 0 ) { if (Trend== "Up" ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Minimum[B]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Maximum[B]); } else if (FixedVertex[B]== 0 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) { if (Trend== "Up" )LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Minimum[B- 1 ]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Maximum[B- 1 ]); } if (LengthWaveA>LengthWaveB) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.13. ClearTree 函数：

void ClearTree(TNode *Node) { if ( CheckPointer (Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<Node.Child.Total();i++) ClearTree(Node.Child.At(i)); delete Node.Child; if ( CheckPointer (Node.Wave)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Node.Wave; delete Node; } }

6.14. ClearNodeInfoArray 函数：

void ClearNodeInfoArray() { for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if ( CheckPointer (NodeInfo.Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete NodeInfo.Node; delete NodeInfo; } NodeInfoArray.Clear(); }

6.15. ClearZigzagArray 函数：

void ClearZigzagArray() { for ( int i= 0 ;i<ZigzagArray.Total();i++) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); delete Zigzag.IndexVertex; delete Zigzag.ValueVertex; delete Zigzag; } ZigzagArray.Clear(); }

6.16. FillLabelArray 函数：

CArrayObj *LabelArray[]; int LevelMax= 0 ; void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node) { if (Node.Child.Total()> 0 ) { TNode *ChildNode=Node.Child.At( 0 ); TWave *Wave=ChildNode.Wave; string Text; if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "1" ; else if (Wave.Name== " Zigzag " || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "A" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "W" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "2" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "B" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "X" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "3" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "C" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Y" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "4" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "D" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "XX" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "5" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "E" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Z" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<ChildNode.Child.Total();j++) FillLabelArray(ChildNode.Child.At(j)); } }

6.17. CreateLabels 函数：

double PriceInPixels; CArrayObj ObjTextArray; void CreateLabels() { double PriceMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); PriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { if ( CheckPointer (LabelArray[i])!= POINTER_INVALID ) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; for ( int j=ArrayObj.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); int Level=LevelMax-Label.Level; string Text=Label.Text; double Value=Label.Value; color Color; int Size= 8 ; if ((Level/ 3 )% 2 == 0 ) { if (Text== "1" ) Text= "i" ; else if (Text == "2" ) Text = "ii" ; else if (Text == "3" ) Text = "iii" ; else if (Text == "4" ) Text = "iv" ; else if (Text == "5" ) Text = "v" ; else if (Text == "A" ) Text = "a" ; else if (Text == "B" ) Text = "b" ; else if (Text == "C" ) Text = "c" ; else if (Text == "D" ) Text = "d" ; else if (Text == "E" ) Text = "e" ; else if (Text == "W" ) Text = "w" ; else if (Text== "X" ) Text= "x" ; else if (Text == "XX" ) Text = "xx" ; else if (Text == "Y" ) Text = "y" ; else if (Text == "Z" ) Text = "z" ; } if (Level% 3 == 2 ) { Color= Green ; Text= "[" +Text+ "]" ; } if (Level% 3 == 1 ) { Color= Blue ; Text= "(" +Text+ ")" ; } if (Level% 3 == 0 ) Color= Red ; int Anchor; if (Value==rates[i].high) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value+ 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_UPPER ; } else if (Value==rates[i].low) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value- 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_LOWER ; } CChartObjectText *ObjText= new CChartObjectText; ObjText.Create( 0 , "wave" + IntegerToString (n), 0 ,rates[i].time,Value); ObjText.Description(Text); ObjText.Color(Color); ObjText.SetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjText.FontSize( 8 ); ObjText.Selectable( true ); ObjTextArray.Add(ObjText); n++; } } } ChartRedraw (); }

6.18. CorrectLabel 函数：



void CorrectLabel() { double PriceMax= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double CurrentPriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ObjTextArray.Total();i++) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); double PriceValue=ObjText.Price( 0 ); datetime PriceTime=ObjText.Time( 0 ); int j; for (j= 0 ;j< ArrayRange (rates, 0 );j++) { if (rates[j].time==PriceTime) break ; } double OffsetInPixels; if (rates[j].low>=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(rates[j].low-PriceValue)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].low-OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } else if (rates[j].high<=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(PriceValue-rates[j].high)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].high+OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } } PriceInPixels=CurrentPriceInPixels; }





7. 初始化、去供应和事件处理函数



在 OnInit 函数中创建艾略特波浪自动分析程序的控制按钮。



创建了以下按钮：



"Begin Analysis"（开始分析） -开始自动分析波浪。

"Show results"（显示结果） - 在图表上显示波浪标记。

"Clear chart"（清除图表） - 清除内存，并从图表删除波浪标记。

"Correct the marks"（纠正标记） -在图表上纠正波浪标记。

按这些按钮时发生的事件在事件处理函数 OnChartEvent 中处理。

在函数 OnDeinit 中，从图表删除所有图形对象，包括控制按钮。

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Data structures.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Analysis functions.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Rules functions.mqh> CChartObjectButton *ButtonStart,*ButtonShow,*ButtonClear,*ButtonCorrect; int State; int OnInit () { State= 0 ; ButtonStart= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonStart.Create( 0 , "Begin analysis" , 0 , 0 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonStart.Description( "Begin analysis" ); ButtonShow= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonShow.Create( 0 , "Show results" , 0 , 150 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonShow.Description( "Show results" ); ButtonClear= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonClear.Create( 0 , "Clear chart" , 0 , 300 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonClear.Description( "Clear chart" ); ButtonCorrect= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonCorrect.Create( 0 , "Correct the marks" , 0 , 450 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonCorrect.Description( "Correct the marks" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); delete ObjText; } ObjTextArray.Clear(); delete ButtonStart; delete ButtonShow; delete ButtonClear; delete ButtonCorrect; ChartRedraw (); } MqlRates rates[]; TNode *FirstNode; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State!= 0 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Clear char\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State!= 1 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Begin analysis\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the mark" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State== 0 ) { CopyRates ( NULL , 0 , 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ),rates); FillZigzagArray( 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ); TWave *Wave= new TWave; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; FirstNode= new TNode; FirstNode.Child= new CArrayObj; FirstNode.Wave=Wave; FirstNode.Text= "First node" ; string NameWaves= "Impulse,Leading Diagonal,Diagonal,Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag, Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding triangle" ; NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(Wave, 1 ,FirstNode,NameWaves, 0 ); MessageBox ( "Analysis is complete" ); State= 1 ; ButtonStart.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State== 1 ) { ArrayResize (LabelArray, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); FillLabelArray(FirstNode); CreateLabels(); State= 2 ; ButtonShow.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State== 2 ) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); ObjText.Delete(); } ObjTextArray.Clear(); State= 0 ; ButtonClear.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the marks" && State== 2 ) { CorrectLabel(); ButtonCorrect.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

我们已经回顾了艾略特波浪自动分析程序的所有函数。

8. 改进程序的方式



用 MQL5 编写的艾略特波浪自动标记程序有几个缺点：

检查标记规则的系统有缺点。例如，在按规则进行检查时，未依据时间和价格考虑波浪之间的斐波纳契关系。 在图表上存在未划分的部分（标记中的空隙）。这意味着不能依据从指定时间区间采取的点建立正确的波浪。解决这个问题的方法是增加点数以识别具体的波浪。例如，要寻找推动波，查找 8 个或更多的点，而不是 6 个点。 标记结果不显示任何附加信息，例如未自动构建通道，未评估目标等。 本文未提供波浪树的实施方法（您不能选择具体的标记类型），因此图表仅显示标记很多选项中的一个（标记的第一个类型）。 尽管图表仅显示波浪的一种形态，所有其他选项都存储在内存中并占用内存空间。 程序着重于月线到日线图表的标记，因为在有很大数量的柱时，运行会非常缓慢（标记一个小时图可能需要几个小时）。图 18 显示了 EURUSD 月线图的标记示例。



图 18. 以 MQL5 编写的自动分析程序识别的艾略特波浪