MQL5에서의 엘리엇 파동(Elliot Waves) 자동 분석 도입

시장 분석에서 가장 인기 좋은 방법 중 하나는 엘리엇 파동(Elliot Wave) 이론입니다. 하지만 이 과정은 꽤나 복잡하기때문에 다른 툴을 사용해야합니다. 그런 툴 중 하나는 자동 마커입니다.



본 문서에서는 MQL5 로 엘리엇 파동 자동 분석기를 만드는 법에 대해서 다뤄보겠습니다.. 이 문서에서는 독자들이 파동 이론에 이미 익숙하다고 가정하고 시작할 것입니다. 만약 그렇지 않은 경우 적절한 소스를 참조하십시오.

엘리엇의 파동 - 랄프 넬슨 엘리엇이 개발한 시장 행동의 이론적 모델로서, 이 모델에 따르면 시장에서의 모든 가격 움직임은 심리학으로 설명할 수 있으며, 충동 파동의 순환적 변화 과정이며, 그 반대의 경우도 마찬가지입니다.



충격파는 5번의 가격 변동의 시퀀스이며, 교정파는 3번 혹은 5번의 가격 변동 시퀀스입니다. 형태, 구조 및 적용 가능한 규칙의 충격파는 다음과 같은 유형입니다.

위에서 설명한 파동 모델과 규칙은 파동 분석의 고전적 개념에만 해당합니다.



외환 시장을 연구하면서 형성된 현대적인 개념도 있습니다. 예를 들어, 경사(슬라이딩) 삼각형의 새로운 모델이 발견되었고, 두 번째 파동에서 삼각형이 있는 충격파가 식별되는 등이 있습니다

그림 1-11에서 볼 수 있듯이, 각 충격파 또는 교정파는 동일한 충격파 및 교정파(파선으로 표시됨)로 구성되지만 정도가 낮습니다. 엘리엇의 파동의 이른바 프랙탈(둥지)인데, 큰 도수의 파동은 작은 도수의 파동으로 구성되며, 그 도수가 훨씬 적은 파동으로 구성됩니다.

이에 엘리엇 파동 이론에 대한 간략한 소개를 마치고 파도의 자동 표시 주제에 대해 알아보겠습니다.

이미 알고 있겠지만 엘리엇 파동 분석은 복잡하고 다면적인 프로세스입니다. 그래서 처음부터 사람들은 난이도를 낮출 도구를 찾아 헤멨습니다.



그 중 하나는 엘리엇 파동의 자동 강조 메카니즘입니다.

자동 강조에는 두가지 기본 이론이 있습니다.

엘리엇 파동의 자동 분석 블록 다이어그램을 12번 그림에서 보실 수 있습니다.



12번 그림. 엘리엇 파동의 자동 분석 블록 다이어그램

충격파의 자동 표시의 예에 기초하여 알고리즘을 좀 더 자세히 고려합니다(13번 그림 참조).

첫 번째 단계에서는 가격 차트의 필요한 시간 간격에 "지그재그"를 사용하여 강조를 하는 데 필요한 포인트 양을 강조합니다. 어떤 종류의 파동을 분석하느냐에 따라 포인트 수가 달라집니다. 따라서 충격파 분석에는 꼭짓점 5개와 시작점 1개 등 6개의 점이 필요합니다. 만약 우리가 지그재그를 분석한다면, 필요한 점의 수는 4 - 3개의 꼭짓점과 1개의 시작점이었을 것입니다.

만약 "지그재그"가 가격 차트에서 6개의 포인트를 식별했다면, 충격파 마크를 바로 생성할 수 있습니다. 첫 포인트 - 첫 파동의 시작점, 두번째 포인트 - 첫 파동의 꼭짓점, 세번째 포인트 - 두번째 파동의 꼭짓점, 네번째 포인트 - 세번째 파동의 꼭짓점, 다섯번째 포인트 - 네번째 파동의 꼭짓점, 여섯번째 포인트 - 다섯번째 포인트의 꼭짓점.

하지만 13번 그림에서 보듯이 "지그재그"에 8개 포인트가 식별되었습니다. 이 경우에서는 파동에서 모든 가능한 선택지와 강조내용을 포인트로 삼아 셀 필요가 있습니다. 총 다섯개 입니다 (각기 다른 색으로 강조된). 각 강조내용은 규칙에 따라 점검해보아야합니다.



13번 그림. 충격파 강조 마킹 옵션



규칙에 대해 확인한 후 모든 파라미터에 의해 파형의 표시가 충격파일 경우 모든하위 파동이 동일한 방식으로 분석됩니다.

다른 모든 충격파 및 교정파의 분석에도 동일하게 적용됩니다.



앞서 언급한 것처럼 프로그램은 주어진 간격에 따라 일부 파동을 찾도록 위에서 아래로 분석을 수행합니다. 그러나 가장 큰 간격에서는 파동의 상태, 시작 및 끝을 확인할 수 없습니다. 우리는 그런 파동을 시작하지않은 파동(unbegun)과 끝나지않은 파동(unfinished)이라고 부릅니다.



모든 파동은 아래의 카테고리로 분류할 수 있습니다.

파동 번호 뒤의 "<" 마크는 해당 파동이 시작되지않은 파동이라는 의미입니다. 파동 번호 뒤의 ">" 마크는 해당 파동이 끝나지않은 파동이라는 의미입니다.

14번 그림에서 그런 파동들을 볼 수 있습니다.



14번 그림. 시작되지 않고 끝나지 않은 파동들

FindWaveInWaveDescription 함수는 이하의 파동 분석 함수에서 사용됩니다. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves, NotStartedWaves, NotFinishedWaves, 및 FinishedWaves.

5.9. Already

주어진 차트 부분이 이미 분석되었는지 확인하는 함수입니다.

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves)

엘리엇 파동 자동 분석은 순서대로 이루어지기 때문에, 이미 분석된 파트가 다시 주어지는 경우가 있습니다. 이걸 미리 알기 위해서는 파동 트리의 노드로의 링크를 저장하고 나서야 링크를 빼야 합니다. 일련의 작업은 Already 함수 안에서 이루어집니다.

Already 함수는 TNodeInfo 클래스 객체, 파동 NumWave에 대응하는 차트 인터벌을 보관하는 글로벌 어레이 NodeInfoArray 에서 Wave라고 이름지어진 파동을 찾습니다. Name은 하위 파동의 형태로 Node에 노드의 주소와 차트 내 이미 강조된 부분의 주소를 기록합니다. 만약 이 섹션이 존재하지않는다면 새로운 TNodeInfo 클래스 객체가 생성되어 메워지며, NodeInfoArray 어레이에 기록됩니다.

이 함수는 만약 차트의 해당 인터벌이 분석되었다면 true를 아니면 false를 리턴합니다.

NodeInfoArray 어레이는 다음과 같이 선언되어있습니다.

CArrayObj NodeInfoArray;

5.10. 파동의 규칙을 확인하는 함수



VertexAAboveB, WaveAMoreWaveB 및 WaveRules 함수를 포함하며 앞의 두개가 호출됩니다. 시험 시 파동이 시작되지 않거나 (또는) 불완전할 수 있으며, 예를 들어 공식 "1<-2-3>"인 파동의 경우, 아직 네번째 파동이 없기 때문에 네번째 파동이 첫번째 파동의 영역을 벗어났는지 여부를 판단할 수 없습니다.

5.10.1. WaveRules



파동 규칙을 확인하는 함수

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

WaveRules 함수는 Wave.Name 이라고 이름지어진 파동이 "올바름"이면 true를, 아닌 경우 false를 리턴합니다. WaveRules 함수가 VertexAAboveVertexB 및 WaveAMoreWaveB 함수에서 호출됩니다.

5.10.2. VertexAAboveVertexB



다른 꼭지점에 대한 다른 꼭지의 초과를 확인하는 함수:

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints)

VertexAAboveVertexB 함수는 만약 A 파동이 B 파동 위로 지나가면 number > = 0,를 아니면 -1를 리턴합니다. 만약 InternalPoints = true인 경우 파동의 내부 포인트 수 (최대값 과(혹은) 최소값)을 고려합니다.

5.10.3. WaveAMoreWaveB



한 파장이 다른 파장에 겹치는지 확인하는 함수.

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B)

WaveAMoreWaveB 함수는 만약 A 파동이 B 파동보다 크다면 number >=0 를, 아니라면 -1을 리턴합니다.

11. 메모리를 비우는 함수

5.11.1. ClearTree

최상단 노드 Node를 이용하여 파동 트리를 초기화하는 함수

void ClearTree(TNode *Node)

5.11.2. ClearNodeInfoArray

ClearNodeInfoArray 어레이를 비우기 위한 함수.

void ClearNodeInfoArray()

5.11.3. ClearZigzagArray

ZigzagArray 어레이를 비우기 위한 함수.

void ClearZigzagArray()

5.12. 트리 파동을 바이패스하고 분석 결과를 차트에 붙이는 함수

엘리엇 파동 자동 분석이 종료된 이후에 파동 트리를 얻게됩니다..

이 예시는 아래와 같습니다.



16번 그림. 파동 트리 예시

차트 분석 결과를 표시하자면, 해당 트리를 체크해야합니다. 16번 그림에서 볼 수 있듯이, (파동의 여러 옵션이 있으므로) 몇 가지 옵션이 있으며, 바이패스의 각 옵션은 서로 다른 강조로 이어집니다.

두가지 다른 트리 노드 타입으로 구분할 수 있습니다.



첫번째 타입은 파동의 이름이 담긴 노드 ("Impulse", "Zigzag" 등). 두번째 타입은 파동 번호가 담긴 노드 ("1", "1<", 등). 파동의 패러미터들에 대한 모든 정보는 첫번째 타입의 노드에 담깁니다. 따라서 이러한 노드를 방문할 때 파동에 대한 정보를 검색 및 기록하여 차트에 표시합니다

간단하게하기 위해 트리를 우회할 것이며, 파동의 첫 버전만을 확인할 것입니다.



우회 예시는 17번 그림에 있으며 빨갛게 강조되어 있습니다.



17번 그림. 파동 트리 우회 예시

5.12.1. FillLabelArray

파동 트리 우회 함수

void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node)

FillLabelArray 함수는 루트 노드가 있는 웨이브 트리를 바이패스하고 트리의 첫 번째 파동 버전에만 있는 글로벌 어레이 LabelArray를 채웁니다. 여기서 인덱스는 지정된 인덱스를 사용하여 정점 배열(클래스 TLabel의 개체 배열)에 대한 링크를 저장합니다.

LabelArray 함수는 다음과 같이 정의되어있습니다.

CArrayObj *LabelArray[];

5.12.2. CreateLabels

분석 결과를 차트에 게시하는 함수

void CreateLabels()

CreateLabels 함수는 차트 상 파동 태그에 해당되는 그래픽 객체 "Text"를 생성합니다. 생성된 파동 태그는 LabelArray 어레이에 저장됩니다.

5.12.3. CorrectLabel

차트 상 파동들을 교정하거나 업데이트하는 함수

void CorrectLabel()

CorrectLabel 함수는 스크롤중이나(혹은) 정지 중 차트 상의 파동 태그를 수정합니다.

6. 엘리엇 파동 자동 파티셔닝 구현



6.1. Zigzag 함수:

int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) { bool Up= true ; double dH=H* Point (); int j= 0 ; int TempMaxBar = Start; int TempMinBar = Start; double TempMax = rates[Start].high; double TempMin = rates[Start].low; for ( int i=Start+ 1 ;i<=Finish;i++) { if (Up== true ) { if (rates[i].high>TempMax) { TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } else if (rates[i].low<TempMax-dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMax); IndexVertex.Add(TempMaxBar); j++; Up= false ; TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } } else { if (rates[i].low<TempMin) { TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } else if (rates[i].high>TempMin+dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMin); IndexVertex.Add(TempMinBar); j++; Up= true ; TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } } } return (j); }

6.2. FillZigzagArray 함수:

CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) { ZigzagArray= new CArrayObj; CArrayInt *IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; TZigzag *Zigzag; int H= 1 ; int j= 0 ; int n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; } H++; while ( true ) { IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(j- 1 ); CArrayInt *PrevIndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; bool b= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=n- 1 ;i++) { if (PrevIndexVertex.At(i)!=IndexVertex.At(i)) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; b= true ; break ; } } if (b== false ) { delete IndexVertex; delete ValueVertex; } } if (n<= 2 ) break ; H++; } }

6.3. FindPoints 함수:

bool FindPoints( int NumPoints, int IndexStart, int IndexFinish, double ValueStart, double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) { int n= 0 ; for ( int i=ZigzagArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); CArrayInt *IndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex=Zigzag.ValueVertex; int Index1=- 1 ,Index2=- 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<IndexVertex.Total();j++) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)>=IndexStart) { Index1=j; break ; } } for ( int j=IndexVertex.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)<=IndexFinish) { Index2=j; break ; } } if ((Index1!=- 1 ) && (Index2!=- 1 )) { n=Index2-Index1+ 1 ; } if (n>=NumPoints) { if (((ValueStart!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1)!=ValueStart)) || ((ValueFinish!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1+n- 1 )!=ValueFinish))) continue ; Points.NumPoints=n; ArrayResize (Points.ValuePoints, n); ArrayResize (Points.IndexPoints, n); int k= 0 ; for ( int j=Index1; j<Index1+n;j++) { Points.ValuePoints[k]=ValueVertex.At(j); Points.IndexPoints[k]=IndexVertex.At(j); k++; } return ( true ); }; }; return ( false ); };

6.4. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves 함수:

void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,pos= 0 ,start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,start,pos-start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; start=pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 1 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 1 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 1 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 1 ; } v4= 0 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 1 ; } }

6.5. NotStartedWaves 함수:

void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 1 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 2 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 1 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 3 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 2 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } }

6.6. NotFinishedWaves 함수:

void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.7. FinishedWaves 함수:

void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v3 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v3- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v3- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave;; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3" ; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 6 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v5 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v5- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v5- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=v5- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=v5- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.8. FindWaveInWaveDescription 함수:

int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 );i++) if (WaveDescription[i].NameWave==NameWave) return (i); return (- 1 ); }

6.9. Already 함수:

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves) { int IndexStart=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if (NodeInfo.Subwaves==Subwaves && (NodeInfo.ValueStart==ValueStart) && (NodeInfo.ValueFinish==ValueFinish) && (NodeInfo.IndexStart==IndexStart) && (NodeInfo.IndexFinish==IndexFinish)) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<NodeInfo.Node.Child.Total();j++) Node.Child.Add(NodeInfo.Node.Child.At(j)); return ( true ); } } TNodeInfo *NodeInfo= new TNodeInfo; NodeInfo.IndexStart=IndexStart; NodeInfo.IndexFinish=IndexFinish; NodeInfo.ValueStart=ValueStart; NodeInfo.ValueFinish=ValueFinish; NodeInfo.Subwaves=Subwaves; NodeInfo.Node=Node; NodeInfoArray.Add(NodeInfo); return ( false ); }

6.10. WaveRules 함수:

int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; double ValueVertex[ 6 ],Maximum[ 6 ],Minimum[ 6 ]; string Trend; string Formula; int FixedVertex[ 6 ]; bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave) { Formula=Wave.Formula; bool Result= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 5 ;i++) { IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i]; ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i]; FixedVertex[i]=- 1 ; } int Pos1= StringFind (Formula, "<" ); string Str; if (Pos1> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos1- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 1 ; FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ]= 0 ; Pos1= StringToInteger (Str)+ 1 ; } else Pos1= 0 ; int Pos2= StringFind (Formula, ">" ); if (Pos2> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 0 ; Pos2= StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ; } else { Pos2= StringLen (Formula); Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); Pos2= StringToInteger (Str); } for ( int i=Pos1;i<=Pos2;i++) FixedVertex[i]= 1 ; double High[],Low[]; ArrayResize (High, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); ArrayResize (Low, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); for ( int i= 1 ; i<= 5 ; i++) { Maximum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i]].high; Minimum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i- 1 ]].low; for ( int j=IndexVertex[i- 1 ];j<=IndexVertex[i];j++) { if (rates[j].high>Maximum[i])Maximum[i]=rates[j].high; if (rates[j].low<Minimum[i])Minimum[i]=rates[j].low; } } if ((FixedVertex[ 0 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 0 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 0 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 1 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 1 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 1 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 2 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 2 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 2 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 3 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 3 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 3 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 4 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 4 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 4 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 5 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 5 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 5 ]].high)) Trend= "Up" ; else Trend= "Down" ; if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 1 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Flat" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 3 , false ) && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 2 , 3 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 4 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 4 , 5 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } return (Result); }

6.11. VertexAAboveVertexB 함수:

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints) { double VA= 0 ,VB= 0 ,VC= 0 ; int IA= 0 ,IB= 0 ; int Result= 0 ; if (A>=B) { IA = A; IB = B; } else if (A<B) { IA = B; IB = A; } if (InternalPoints== true ) { if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && (IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 ))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } VB=ValueVertex[IB]; } else { VA = ValueVertex[IA]; VB = ValueVertex[IB]; } if (A>B) { A = IA; B = IB; } else if (A<B) { A = IB; B = IA; VC = VA; VA = VB; VB = VC; } if (((FixedVertex[A]== 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) &&(A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) & (A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 ))) { if (((Trend== "Up" ) && (VA>=VB)) || ((Trend== "Down" ) && (VA<=VB))) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.12. WaveAMoreWaveB 함수:

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B) { int Result= 0 ; double LengthWaveA= 0 ,LengthWaveB= 0 ; if (FixedVertex[A]== 1 && FixedVertex[A- 1 ]== 1 && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 || FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 )) { LengthWaveA= MathAbs (ValueVertex[A]-ValueVertex[A- 1 ]); if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-ValueVertex[B- 1 ]); else if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 0 ) { if (Trend== "Up" ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Minimum[B]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Maximum[B]); } else if (FixedVertex[B]== 0 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) { if (Trend== "Up" )LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Minimum[B- 1 ]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Maximum[B- 1 ]); } if (LengthWaveA>LengthWaveB) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.13. ClearTree 함수:

void ClearTree(TNode *Node) { if ( CheckPointer (Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<Node.Child.Total();i++) ClearTree(Node.Child.At(i)); delete Node.Child; if ( CheckPointer (Node.Wave)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Node.Wave; delete Node; } }

6.14. ClearNodeInfoArray 함수:

void ClearNodeInfoArray() { for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if ( CheckPointer (NodeInfo.Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete NodeInfo.Node; delete NodeInfo; } NodeInfoArray.Clear(); }

6.15. ClearZigzagArray 함수:

void ClearZigzagArray() { for ( int i= 0 ;i<ZigzagArray.Total();i++) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); delete Zigzag.IndexVertex; delete Zigzag.ValueVertex; delete Zigzag; } ZigzagArray.Clear(); }

6.16. FillLabelArray 함수:

CArrayObj *LabelArray[]; int LevelMax= 0 ; void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node) { if (Node.Child.Total()> 0 ) { TNode *ChildNode=Node.Child.At( 0 ); TWave *Wave=ChildNode.Wave; string Text; if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "1" ; else if (Wave.Name== " Zigzag " || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "A" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "W" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "2" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "B" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "X" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "3" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "C" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Y" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "4" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "D" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "XX" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "5" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "E" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Z" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<ChildNode.Child.Total();j++) FillLabelArray(ChildNode.Child.At(j)); } }

6.17. CreateLabels 함수:

double PriceInPixels; CArrayObj ObjTextArray; void CreateLabels() { double PriceMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); PriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { if ( CheckPointer (LabelArray[i])!= POINTER_INVALID ) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; for ( int j=ArrayObj.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); int Level=LevelMax-Label.Level; string Text=Label.Text; double Value=Label.Value; color Color; int Size= 8 ; if ((Level/ 3 )% 2 == 0 ) { if (Text== "1" ) Text= "i" ; else if (Text == "2" ) Text = "ii" ; else if (Text == "3" ) Text = "iii" ; else if (Text == "4" ) Text = "iv" ; else if (Text == "5" ) Text = "v" ; else if (Text == "A" ) Text = "a" ; else if (Text == "B" ) Text = "b" ; else if (Text == "C" ) Text = "c" ; else if (Text == "D" ) Text = "d" ; else if (Text == "E" ) Text = "e" ; else if (Text == "W" ) Text = "w" ; else if (Text== "X" ) Text= "x" ; else if (Text == "XX" ) Text = "xx" ; else if (Text == "Y" ) Text = "y" ; else if (Text == "Z" ) Text = "z" ; } if (Level% 3 == 2 ) { Color= Green ; Text= "[" +Text+ "]" ; } if (Level% 3 == 1 ) { Color= Blue ; Text= "(" +Text+ ")" ; } if (Level% 3 == 0 ) Color= Red ; int Anchor; if (Value==rates[i].high) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value+ 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_UPPER ; } else if (Value==rates[i].low) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value- 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_LOWER ; } CChartObjectText *ObjText= new CChartObjectText; ObjText.Create( 0 , "wave" + IntegerToString (n), 0 ,rates[i].time,Value); ObjText.Description(Text); ObjText.Color(Color); ObjText.SetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjText.FontSize( 8 ); ObjText.Selectable( true ); ObjTextArray.Add(ObjText); n++; } } } ChartRedraw (); }

6.18. CorrectLabel 함수:



void CorrectLabel() { double PriceMax= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double CurrentPriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ObjTextArray.Total();i++) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); double PriceValue=ObjText.Price( 0 ); datetime PriceTime=ObjText.Time( 0 ); int j; for (j= 0 ;j< ArrayRange (rates, 0 );j++) { if (rates[j].time==PriceTime) break ; } double OffsetInPixels; if (rates[j].low>=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(rates[j].low-PriceValue)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].low-OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } else if (rates[j].high<=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(PriceValue-rates[j].high)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].high+OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } } PriceInPixels=CurrentPriceInPixels; }





7. 초기화, 프로비저닝 해제 및 이벤트 처리 함수



OnInit 함수 안에서 엘리엇 파동 자동 분석기의 조작 버튼이 만들어집니다.



이하의 버튼이 생성됩니다.



"분석 개시" - 파동 자동 분석 개시

"결과 표시" - 차트 상의 파동 마크들이 표시됩니다.

"차트 초기화" - 차트 상의 파동 마크가 삭제되고 메모리가 비워집니다,

"마크 수정" - 차트 상의 파동 강조를 수정합니다

이들 버튼을 누르는 이벤트는 OnChartEvent 이벤트 처리 함수에서 이루어집니다.

OnDeinit 함수 안에서 조작 버튼을 비롯한 모든 그래픽 객체가 차트 상에서 제거됩니다.

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Data structures.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Analysis functions.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Rules functions.mqh> CChartObjectButton *ButtonStart,*ButtonShow,*ButtonClear,*ButtonCorrect; int State; int OnInit () { State= 0 ; ButtonStart= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonStart.Create( 0 , "Begin analysis" , 0 , 0 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonStart.Description( "Begin analysis" ); ButtonShow= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonShow.Create( 0 , "Show results" , 0 , 150 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonShow.Description( "Show results" ); ButtonClear= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonClear.Create( 0 , "Clear chart" , 0 , 300 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonClear.Description( "Clear chart" ); ButtonCorrect= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonCorrect.Create( 0 , "Correct the marks" , 0 , 450 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonCorrect.Description( "Correct the marks" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); delete ObjText; } ObjTextArray.Clear(); delete ButtonStart; delete ButtonShow; delete ButtonClear; delete ButtonCorrect; ChartRedraw (); } MqlRates rates[]; TNode *FirstNode; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State!= 0 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Clear char\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State!= 1 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Begin analysis\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the mark" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State== 0 ) { CopyRates ( NULL , 0 , 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ),rates); FillZigzagArray( 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ); TWave *Wave= new TWave; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; FirstNode= new TNode; FirstNode.Child= new CArrayObj; FirstNode.Wave=Wave; FirstNode.Text= "First node" ; string NameWaves= "Impulse,Leading Diagonal,Diagonal,Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag, Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding triangle" ; NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(Wave, 1 ,FirstNode,NameWaves, 0 ); MessageBox ( "Analysis is complete" ); State= 1 ; ButtonStart.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State== 1 ) { ArrayResize (LabelArray, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); FillLabelArray(FirstNode); CreateLabels(); State= 2 ; ButtonShow.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State== 2 ) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); ObjText.Delete(); } ObjTextArray.Clear(); State= 0 ; ButtonClear.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the marks" && State== 2 ) { CorrectLabel(); ButtonCorrect.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

지금까지 엘리엇 파동 자동 분석기의 모든 함수를 살펴보았습니다.

8. 프로그램을 향상시키는 방법



MQL5 엘리엇 파동 자동 강조 프로그램에는 몇가지 보완필요점이 있습니다.

강조 규칙을 확인하는 불완전 시스템 예를 들어, 규칙으로 확인할 때 시간과 가격 모두에 따라 파동 간의 피보나치 관계는 고려되지 않습니다. 차트에 분할되지 않은 섹션의 존재(표시 간격)입니다. 즉, 주어진 시간 간격에서 취해진 점을 기준으로 올바른 파형을 작성할 수 없습니다. 이 상황에서 벗어나는 방법은 특정 파장을 식별하기 위해 포인트 수를 늘리는 것입니다. 예를 들어, 충격파를 찾으려면 6 포인트보다는 8 이상의 포인트를 찾으십시오. 강조 결과에는 채널이 자동으로 구성되지 않거나 목표가 평가되지 않는 등의 추가 정보가 표시되지 않습니다. 파동 트리로 작업하는 구현은 이 문서에는 제공되지 않으므로(특정 버전의 강조를 선택할 수 없음), 차트에는 강조에 대한 여러 옵션 중 하나만 표시됩니다(강조 첫 번째 버전). 차트에 파동의 변종 하나만 표시되더라도 다른 모든 옵션은 메모리에 저장되어 공간을 차지한다는 점도 있습니다. 이 프로그램은 월간에서 일간 차트 강조에 초점을 두어 만약 막대 수가 매우 많은 경우 처리 속도가 몹시 느립다. (시간 그래프 강조에 수 시간 소요) EURUSD 월간차트의 강조 예시를 18번 그림에서 볼 수 있습니다.



18번 그림. 엘리엇 파동, MQL5 자동 분석기를 통해 확인한 것

마치며

