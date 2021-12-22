MQL5'te Elliott Dalgalarının Otomatik Analizini Uygulama

Piyasa analizinin en popüler yöntemlerinden biri Elliott Dalga Prensibi'dir. Ancak, bu süreç oldukça karmaşıktır; bu da bizi ek enstrümanların kullanımına götürür. Bu enstrümanlardan biri otomatik işaretleyicidir.



Bu makalede, MQL5 dilinde Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik bir analizörünü oluşturma süreci anlatılmaktadır. Okuyucunun dalga teorisi hakkında halihazırda bilgi sahibi olduğu varsayılır; bu konuda bilgi sahibi değilseniz uygun kaynaklara başvurmanız gerekir.

Elliott Dalgaları - Ralph Nelson Elliott tarafından geliştirilen, piyasadaki tüm fiyat hareketlerinin insan psikolojisine tabi olduğu ve dürtü dalgalarının döngüsel bir değişim süreci, düzeltme ve bunun tersi olduğu teorik bir piyasa davranışı modelidir.



Dürtü dalgaları, beş fiyat dalgalanmasından oluşan bir dizi, düzeltme dalgaları üç veya beş fiyat dalgalanmasından oluşan bir dizidir. Biçimleri, yapıları ve bunlara uygulanabilecek kurallar bakımından dürtü dalgaları aşağıdaki türlerdendir:

Yukarıda sunulan dalga modelleri ve kuralları, yalnızca dalga analizinin klasik kavramına karşılık gelir.



Ayrıca, Forex piyasasının incelenmesi sırasında oluşan modern anlayışı da vardır. Örneğin, yeni bir eğik (kayan) üçgen modeli bulunur, ikinci dalgadaki üçgen ile dürtüler tanımlanır, vb.

Şekil 1-11'den görülebileceği gibi, her bir dürtü veya düzeltme dalgası, aynı dürtü ve düzeltme dalgalardan (kesik çizgi ile gösterilmiştir) oluşur; ancak bu, daha az derecededir. Bu, Elliott dalgalarının sözde fraktal (yuvalanma) halidir: Büyük dereceli dalgalar, daha düşük dereceli dalgalardan oluşur; bu da sırayla, çok daha az dalgalardan oluşur, vb.

Bu notta, Elliott Dalga Prensibi'ne kısa girişi tamamlayabilir ve dalgaların otomatik olarak işaretlenmesi konusuna geçebiliriz.

Muhtemelen halihazırda fark etmiş olduğunuz gibi, Elliott Dalga Analizi karmaşık ve çok yönlü bir süreçtir. Bu nedenle, insanlar daha en baştan, onu kolaylaştırmaya yardımcı olacak enstrümanları aramaya ve uygulamaya başladılar.



Böyle bir araç, Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik olarak işaretlenmesi için mekanizma haline geldi.

Otomatik işaretlemenin iki prensibini ayırt edebiliriz:

Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik analizinin bir blok diyagramı Şekil 12'de gösterilmiştir.



Şekil 12. Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik analizinin blok diyagramı

Dürtünün otomatik işaretleme örneğine dayanarak algoritmayı daha ayrıntılı olarak düşünün (bkz. Şekil 13).

İlk aşamada, fiyat grafiğinin gerekli zaman aralığında, "Zigzag" kullanılarak, işaretleme yapmak için gerekli olan nokta miktarı vurgulanır. Nokta sayısı, ne tür bir dalgayı analiz etmek istediğimize bağlıdır. Dolayısıyla, Dürtünün analizi için altı nokta gereklidir - 5 tepe noktası ve bir başlangıç noktası. Zigzag'ı analiz ediyor olsaydık, gerekli noktaların sayısı 4 - 3 tepe noktası ve bir başlangıç noktası olurdu.

"Zigzag" fiyat grafiğinde altı nokta belirlediyse, o zaman anında Dürtünün bir işaretlemesini oluşturabiliriz: İlk nokta - birinci dalganın başlangıç noktası, ikinci nokta - birinci dalganın tepe noktası, üçüncü nokta - ikinci dalganın tepe noktası, dördüncü nokta - üçüncü dalganın tepe noktası, beşinci nokta - dördüncü dalganın tepe noktası ve altıncı nokta - beşinci dalganın tepe noktası.

Ancak Şekil 13'te "Zigzag" 8 nokta belirlemiştir. Bu durumda, dalganın tüm olası seçeneklerini ve işaretlemelerini bu noktalara göre numaralandırmak gerekecektir. Ve bunlardan beş tane olacak (farklı renklerle işaretlenmiş). Ve işaretlemenin her bir sürümünün kurallara göre kontrol edilmesi gerekecektir.



Şekil 13. Bir dürtünün işaretlenmesini işaretleme seçenekleri



Kurallara göre kontrol edildikten sonra, dalganın işaretlenmesinin tüm parametreler tarafından bir Dürtü olması durumunda, tüm alt dalgaları aynı şekilde analiz edilir.

Aynısı, diğer tüm dürtü ve düzeltme dalgalarının analizi için de geçerlidir.



Daha önce belirtildiği gibi, analiz, belirli bir aralıkta bir dalga bulmak için program talimatlarını vererek yukarıdan aşağıya yapılacaktır. Ancak, en büyük aralıkta, dalganın durumunu, başlangıcını ve sonunu belirlemek imkansızdır. Böyle bir dalgayı başlamamış ve bitmemiş olarak adlandıracağız.



Tüm dalgalar aşağıdaki gruplara ayrılabilir:

Dalga sayısından sonraki "<" işareti, dalganın başlamadığını gösterir. Dalga sayısından sonraki ">" işareti, dalganın bitmediğini gösterir.

Şekil 14'te aşağıdaki dalgaları görebiliriz:



Şekil 14. Başlamamış ve bitmemiş dalgalar

FindWaveInWaveDescription işlevi, aşağıdaki dalgaların işlev analizinde kullanılır: NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves, NotStartedWaves, NotFinishedWaves ve FinishedWaves.

5.9. Already

Grafiğin verilen bölümünün halihazırda analiz edilip edilmediğini kontrol eden işlev:

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves)

Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik analizi, numaralandırma yöntemiyle gerçekleştiği için, grafiğin verilen bölümü zaten bir dalga veya dalga grubunun varlığı için analiz edildiğinde bir durum ortaya çıkabilir. Bunu bilmek için, halihazırda analiz edilmiş dalganın dalgalar ağacındaki düğüme olan bağlantıyı kaydetmeniz ve ancak o zaman bağlantıyı çıkarmanız gerekir. Tüm bunlar Already işlevinde gerçekleşir.

Already işlevi, Wave adlı dalganın NumWave dalgasına karşılık gelen grafiğin aralığı olan TNodeInfo sınıfının nesnelerini depolayan genel bir NodeInfoArray dizisini arar. Alt dalga dalgaları şeklinde olan ve grafiğin önceden işaretlenmiş bölümünün düğümüne ait adresi Düğüme kaydeden ad. Bu bölüm yoksa, yeni bir TNodeInfo sınıfı nesnesi oluşturulur ve doldurulur ve NodeInfoArray dizisine kaydedilir.

Grafiğin aralığı halihazırda analiz edilmişse işlev true değerini döndürür, aksi takdirde false değerini döndürür.

NodeInfoArray dizisi şu şekilde bildirilir:

CArrayObj NodeInfoArray;

5.10. Kurallar için dalgaları kontrol etme işlevleri



İlk iki işlevin çağrıldığı VertexAAboveB, WaveAMoreWaveB ve WaveRules işlevlerini içerir. Test ederken, dalgaların başlamamış ve (veya) bitmemiş olabileceğini ve örneğin "1<-2-3>" formülüne sahip dalga için, dördüncü dalganın birinci dalganın bölgesinin ötesine geçip geçmediğinin belirlenemeyeceğini (henüz dördüncü dalga olmadığı için) unutmayın.

5.10.1. WaveRules



Kurallar için dalgaları kontrol etme işlevi:

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

Wave.Name adlı dalga "doğru" ise WaveRules işlevi true değerini döndürür, aksi takdirde false değerini döndürür. Çalışmasında WaveRules işlevi, VertexAAboveVertexB ve WaveAMoreWaveB işlevi tarafından çağrılır.

5.10.2. VertexAAboveVertexB



Bir tepe noktasının diğer bir tepe noktası üzerindeki fazlalığını kontrol etme işlevi:

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints)

VertexAAboveVertexB işlevi, A dalgasının tepe kısmı B dalgasının tepe kısmını aşarsa > = 0 sayısını döndürür, aksi takdirde -1 sayısını döndürür. InternalPoints = true ise, bu durumda dalgaların iç noktaları (dalgaların maksimum ve (veya)minimum değerleri)​ dikkate alınır.

5.10.3. WaveAMoreWaveB



Bir dalganın uzunluğunun diğerinin uzunluğu üzerindeki fazlalığını kontrol etme işlevi:

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B)

WaveAMoreWaveB işlevi, A dalgası B dalgasından büyükse >=0 sayısını döndürür, aksi takdirde -1 sayısını döndürür.

11. Belleği temizleme işlevi

5.11.1. ClearTree

Üst düğüm Düğümü ile dalga ağacını temizleme işlevi:

void ClearTree(TNode *Node)

5.11.2. ClearNodeInfoArray

İşlev, ClearNodeInfoArray dizisini temizler:

void ClearNodeInfoArray()

5.11.3. ClearZigzagArray

ZigzagArray dizisini temizleme işlevi:

void ClearZigzagArray()

5.12. Dalga ağacını atlama ve analiz sonuçlarını grafiğe gönderme işlevi

Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik analizinin tamamlanmasından sonra, bir dalga ağacımız var.

Bunun örneği aşağıdaki şekildeki gibi sunulabilir:



Şekil 16. Dalga ağacı örneği

Şimdi, analizin sonuçlarını grafikte görüntülemek için verilen ağacın etrafında gezinmemiz gerekiyor. Şekil 16'da gösterildiği gibi, oldukça fazla seçenek vardır (çünkü birkaç dalga seçeneği vardır) ve her bir atlama seçeneği farklı işaretlemelere yol açar.

İki tür ağaç düğümü ayırt edebiliriz.



İlk tür - dalga adlarına sahip düğümler ("Dürtü", "Zigzag" vb.). İkinci tür - dalga numarasına sahip düğümler ("1", "1<", "vb.). Dalganın parametreleri hakkındaki tüm bilgiler, düğümlerin ilk türünde depolanır. Bu nedenle, bu düğümleri ziyaret ederken, daha sonra grafikte görüntülemek için dalga hakkında bilgi alıp kaydedeceğiz.

Basit olması için, dalgaların yalnızca ilk sürümlerini ziyaret ederek ağacı atlayacağız.



Bir atlama örneği Şekil 17'de gösterilmiştir ve kırmızı ile vurgulanmıştır.



Şekil 17. Dalga ağacını atlama örneği

5.12.1. FillLabelArray

Dalga ağacını atlama işlevi:

void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node)

FillLabelArray işlevi, kök Düğüme sahip dalga ağacını atlayarak, ağaçtaki dalgaların yalnızca ilk sürümlerine katılır ve indeksleri grafikte verilen indekse sahip tepe noktalarının dizisine (TLabel sınıfının nesneler dizisi) bir bağlantı depolayan bir genel LabelArray dizisini doldurur.

LabelArray dizisi şu şekilde tanımlanır:

CArrayObj *LabelArray[];

5.12.2. CreateLabels

Analiz sonuçlarını grafikte görüntüleme işlevi:

void CreateLabels()

CreateLabels işlevi, grafikteki dalga etiketlerine karşılık gelen "Metin" grafik nesnelerini oluşturur. Dalgaların etiketleri, LabelArray dizisine dayalı olarak oluşturulur.

5.12.3. CorrectLabel

Grafikteki dalgaların tepe kısımlarını (düzeltme) güncelleme işlevi:

void CorrectLabel()

CorrectLabel işlevi, kaydırıldığında ve (veya) kısıtlanması sırasında grafikteki dalga etiketlerini düzeltir.

6. Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik bölümlemesinin uygulanması



6.1. Zigzag işlevi:

int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) { bool Up= true ; double dH=H* Point (); int j= 0 ; int TempMaxBar = Start; int TempMinBar = Start; double TempMax = rates[Start].high; double TempMin = rates[Start].low; for ( int i=Start+ 1 ;i<=Finish;i++) { if (Up== true ) { if (rates[i].high>TempMax) { TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } else if (rates[i].low<TempMax-dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMax); IndexVertex.Add(TempMaxBar); j++; Up= false ; TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } } else { if (rates[i].low<TempMin) { TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } else if (rates[i].high>TempMin+dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMin); IndexVertex.Add(TempMinBar); j++; Up= true ; TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } } } return (j); }

6.2. FillZigzagArray işlevi:

CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) { ZigzagArray= new CArrayObj; CArrayInt *IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; TZigzag *Zigzag; int H= 1 ; int j= 0 ; int n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; } H++; while ( true ) { IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(j- 1 ); CArrayInt *PrevIndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; bool b= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=n- 1 ;i++) { if (PrevIndexVertex.At(i)!=IndexVertex.At(i)) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; b= true ; break ; } } if (b== false ) { delete IndexVertex; delete ValueVertex; } } if (n<= 2 ) break ; H++; } }

6.3. FindPoints işlevi:

bool FindPoints( int NumPoints, int IndexStart, int IndexFinish, double ValueStart, double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) { int n= 0 ; for ( int i=ZigzagArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); CArrayInt *IndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex=Zigzag.ValueVertex; int Index1=- 1 ,Index2=- 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<IndexVertex.Total();j++) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)>=IndexStart) { Index1=j; break ; } } for ( int j=IndexVertex.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)<=IndexFinish) { Index2=j; break ; } } if ((Index1!=- 1 ) && (Index2!=- 1 )) { n=Index2-Index1+ 1 ; } if (n>=NumPoints) { if (((ValueStart!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1)!=ValueStart)) || ((ValueFinish!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1+n- 1 )!=ValueFinish))) continue ; Points.NumPoints=n; ArrayResize (Points.ValuePoints, n); ArrayResize (Points.IndexPoints, n); int k= 0 ; for ( int j=Index1; j<Index1+n;j++) { Points.ValuePoints[k]=ValueVertex.At(j); Points.IndexPoints[k]=IndexVertex.At(j); k++; } return ( true ); }; }; return ( false ); };

6.4. NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves işlevi:

void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,pos= 0 ,start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,start,pos-start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; start=pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 1 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 1 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 1 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 1 ; } v4= 0 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 1 ; } }

6.5. NotStartedWaves işlevi:

void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 1 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 2 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 1 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 3 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 2 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } }

6.6. NotFinishedWaves işlevi:

void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.7. FinishedWaves işlevi:

void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v3 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v3- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v3- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave;; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3" ; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 6 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v5 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v5- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v5- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=v5- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=v5- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.8. FindWaveInWaveDescription işlevi:

int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 );i++) if (WaveDescription[i].NameWave==NameWave) return (i); return (- 1 ); }

6.9. Already işlevi:

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves) { int IndexStart=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if (NodeInfo.Subwaves==Subwaves && (NodeInfo.ValueStart==ValueStart) && (NodeInfo.ValueFinish==ValueFinish) && (NodeInfo.IndexStart==IndexStart) && (NodeInfo.IndexFinish==IndexFinish)) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<NodeInfo.Node.Child.Total();j++) Node.Child.Add(NodeInfo.Node.Child.At(j)); return ( true ); } } TNodeInfo *NodeInfo= new TNodeInfo; NodeInfo.IndexStart=IndexStart; NodeInfo.IndexFinish=IndexFinish; NodeInfo.ValueStart=ValueStart; NodeInfo.ValueFinish=ValueFinish; NodeInfo.Subwaves=Subwaves; NodeInfo.Node=Node; NodeInfoArray.Add(NodeInfo); return ( false ); }

6.10. WaveRules işlevi:

int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; double ValueVertex[ 6 ],Maximum[ 6 ],Minimum[ 6 ]; string Trend; string Formula; int FixedVertex[ 6 ]; bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave) { Formula=Wave.Formula; bool Result= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 5 ;i++) { IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i]; ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i]; FixedVertex[i]=- 1 ; } int Pos1= StringFind (Formula, "<" ); string Str; if (Pos1> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos1- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 1 ; FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ]= 0 ; Pos1= StringToInteger (Str)+ 1 ; } else Pos1= 0 ; int Pos2= StringFind (Formula, ">" ); if (Pos2> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 0 ; Pos2= StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ; } else { Pos2= StringLen (Formula); Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); Pos2= StringToInteger (Str); } for ( int i=Pos1;i<=Pos2;i++) FixedVertex[i]= 1 ; double High[],Low[]; ArrayResize (High, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); ArrayResize (Low, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); for ( int i= 1 ; i<= 5 ; i++) { Maximum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i]].high; Minimum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i- 1 ]].low; for ( int j=IndexVertex[i- 1 ];j<=IndexVertex[i];j++) { if (rates[j].high>Maximum[i])Maximum[i]=rates[j].high; if (rates[j].low<Minimum[i])Minimum[i]=rates[j].low; } } if ((FixedVertex[ 0 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 0 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 0 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 1 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 1 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 1 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 2 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 2 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 2 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 3 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 3 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 3 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 4 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 4 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 4 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 5 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 5 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 5 ]].high)) Trend= "Up" ; else Trend= "Down" ; if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 1 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Flat" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 3 , false ) && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 2 , 3 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 4 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 4 , 5 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } return (Result); }

6.11. VertexAAboveVertexB işlevi:

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints) { double VA= 0 ,VB= 0 ,VC= 0 ; int IA= 0 ,IB= 0 ; int Result= 0 ; if (A>=B) { IA = A; IB = B; } else if (A<B) { IA = B; IB = A; } if (InternalPoints== true ) { if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && (IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 ))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } VB=ValueVertex[IB]; } else { VA = ValueVertex[IA]; VB = ValueVertex[IB]; } if (A>B) { A = IA; B = IB; } else if (A<B) { A = IB; B = IA; VC = VA; VA = VB; VB = VC; } if (((FixedVertex[A]== 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) &&(A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) & (A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 ))) { if (((Trend== "Up" ) && (VA>=VB)) || ((Trend== "Down" ) && (VA<=VB))) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.12. WaveAMoreWaveB işlevi:

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B) { int Result= 0 ; double LengthWaveA= 0 ,LengthWaveB= 0 ; if (FixedVertex[A]== 1 && FixedVertex[A- 1 ]== 1 && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 || FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 )) { LengthWaveA= MathAbs (ValueVertex[A]-ValueVertex[A- 1 ]); if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-ValueVertex[B- 1 ]); else if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 0 ) { if (Trend== "Up" ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Minimum[B]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Maximum[B]); } else if (FixedVertex[B]== 0 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) { if (Trend== "Up" )LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Minimum[B- 1 ]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Maximum[B- 1 ]); } if (LengthWaveA>LengthWaveB) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.13. ClearTree işlevi:

void ClearTree(TNode *Node) { if ( CheckPointer (Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<Node.Child.Total();i++) ClearTree(Node.Child.At(i)); delete Node.Child; if ( CheckPointer (Node.Wave)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Node.Wave; delete Node; } }

6.14. ClearNodeInfoArray işlevi:

void ClearNodeInfoArray() { for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if ( CheckPointer (NodeInfo.Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete NodeInfo.Node; delete NodeInfo; } NodeInfoArray.Clear(); }

6.15. ClearZigzagArray işlevi:

void ClearZigzagArray() { for ( int i= 0 ;i<ZigzagArray.Total();i++) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); delete Zigzag.IndexVertex; delete Zigzag.ValueVertex; delete Zigzag; } ZigzagArray.Clear(); }

6.16. FillLabelArray işlevi:

CArrayObj *LabelArray[]; int LevelMax= 0 ; void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node) { if (Node.Child.Total()> 0 ) { TNode *ChildNode=Node.Child.At( 0 ); TWave *Wave=ChildNode.Wave; string Text; if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "1" ; else if (Wave.Name== " Zigzag " || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "A" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "W" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "2" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "B" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "X" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "3" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "C" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Y" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "4" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "D" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "XX" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "5" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "E" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Z" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<ChildNode.Child.Total();j++) FillLabelArray(ChildNode.Child.At(j)); } }

6.17. CreateLabels işlevi:

double PriceInPixels; CArrayObj ObjTextArray; void CreateLabels() { double PriceMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); PriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { if ( CheckPointer (LabelArray[i])!= POINTER_INVALID ) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; for ( int j=ArrayObj.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); int Level=LevelMax-Label.Level; string Text=Label.Text; double Value=Label.Value; color Color; int Size= 8 ; if ((Level/ 3 )% 2 == 0 ) { if (Text== "1" ) Text= "i" ; else if (Text == "2" ) Text = "ii" ; else if (Text == "3" ) Text = "iii" ; else if (Text == "4" ) Text = "iv" ; else if (Text == "5" ) Text = "v" ; else if (Text == "A" ) Text = "a" ; else if (Text == "B" ) Text = "b" ; else if (Text == "C" ) Text = "c" ; else if (Text == "D" ) Text = "d" ; else if (Text == "E" ) Text = "e" ; else if (Text == "W" ) Text = "w" ; else if (Text== "X" ) Text= "x" ; else if (Text == "XX" ) Text = "xx" ; else if (Text == "Y" ) Text = "y" ; else if (Text == "Z" ) Text = "z" ; } if (Level% 3 == 2 ) { Color= Green ; Text= "[" +Text+ "]" ; } if (Level% 3 == 1 ) { Color= Blue ; Text= "(" +Text+ ")" ; } if (Level% 3 == 0 ) Color= Red ; int Anchor; if (Value==rates[i].high) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value+ 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_UPPER ; } else if (Value==rates[i].low) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value- 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_LOWER ; } CChartObjectText *ObjText= new CChartObjectText; ObjText.Create( 0 , "wave" + IntegerToString (n), 0 ,rates[i].time,Value); ObjText.Description(Text); ObjText.Color(Color); ObjText.SetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjText.FontSize( 8 ); ObjText.Selectable( true ); ObjTextArray.Add(ObjText); n++; } } } ChartRedraw (); }

6.18. CorrectLabel işlevi:



void CorrectLabel() { double PriceMax= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double CurrentPriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ObjTextArray.Total();i++) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); double PriceValue=ObjText.Price( 0 ); datetime PriceTime=ObjText.Time( 0 ); int j; for (j= 0 ;j< ArrayRange (rates, 0 );j++) { if (rates[j].time==PriceTime) break ; } double OffsetInPixels; if (rates[j].low>=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(rates[j].low-PriceValue)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].low-OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } else if (rates[j].high<=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(PriceValue-rates[j].high)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].high+OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } } PriceInPixels=CurrentPriceInPixels; }





7. Başlatma, sağlamayı kaldırma ve olay işleme işlevi



OnInit işlevinde, otomatik Elliott Dalga analizörünün kontrol düğmeleri oluşturulur.



Aşağıdaki düğmeler oluşturulur:



"Analiz Başlat" - Dalgaların otomatik analizi gerçekleşir.

"Sonuçları göster" - Grafikte dalga işaretlerinin görüntülenmesi gerçekleşir.

"Grafiği temizle" - Belleğin temizlenmesi ve grafikten dalga işaretlerinin silinmesi gerçekleşir.

"İşaretleri düzelt" - Grafikteki dalgaların işaretlerini düzeltir.

Bu düğmelere basma işlemi, OnChartEvent olay işleme işlevinde gerçekleşir.

OnDeinit işlevinde, kontrol düğmeleri de dahil olmak üzere tüm grafik nesneleri grafikten kaldırılır.

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Data structures.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Analysis functions.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Rules functions.mqh> CChartObjectButton *ButtonStart,*ButtonShow,*ButtonClear,*ButtonCorrect; int State; int OnInit () { State= 0 ; ButtonStart= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonStart.Create( 0 , "Begin analysis" , 0 , 0 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonStart.Description( "Begin analysis" ); ButtonShow= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonShow.Create( 0 , "Show results" , 0 , 150 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonShow.Description( "Show results" ); ButtonClear= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonClear.Create( 0 , "Clear chart" , 0 , 300 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonClear.Description( "Clear chart" ); ButtonCorrect= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonCorrect.Create( 0 , "Correct the marks" , 0 , 450 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonCorrect.Description( "Correct the marks" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); delete ObjText; } ObjTextArray.Clear(); delete ButtonStart; delete ButtonShow; delete ButtonClear; delete ButtonCorrect; ChartRedraw (); } MqlRates rates[]; TNode *FirstNode; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State!= 0 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Clear char\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State!= 1 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Begin analysis\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the mark" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State== 0 ) { CopyRates ( NULL , 0 , 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ),rates); FillZigzagArray( 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ); TWave *Wave= new TWave; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; FirstNode= new TNode; FirstNode.Child= new CArrayObj; FirstNode.Wave=Wave; FirstNode.Text= "First node" ; string NameWaves= "Impulse,Leading Diagonal,Diagonal,Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag, Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding triangle" ; NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(Wave, 1 ,FirstNode,NameWaves, 0 ); MessageBox ( "Analysis is complete" ); State= 1 ; ButtonStart.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State== 1 ) { ArrayResize (LabelArray, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); FillLabelArray(FirstNode); CreateLabels(); State= 2 ; ButtonShow.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State== 2 ) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); ObjText.Delete(); } ObjTextArray.Clear(); State= 0 ; ButtonClear.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the marks" && State== 2 ) { CorrectLabel(); ButtonCorrect.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Elliott Dalgalarının otomatik analizörünün tüm işlevlerini inceledik.

8. Programı iyileştirmenin yolları



MQL5'te yazılmış Elliott Dalga programının otomatik işaretlemesinin birkaç kusuru vardır:

İşaretleme kurallarını kontrol etmek için kusurlu bir sistem. Örneğin, kurallara göre kontrol ederken, dalgalar arasındaki Fibonacci ilişkileri hem zamana hem de fiyata göre dikkate alınmaz. Grafikte bölümlendirilmemiş bölümlerin varlığı (işaretlemedeki boşluklar). Bu, verilen zaman aralığından alınan noktalara göre doğru bir dalga oluşturulamayacağı anlamına gelir. Bu durumdan çıkış yolu, belirli bir dalgayı tanımlamak için nokta sayısını arttırmaktır. Örneğin, dürtüyü bulmak için 6 nokta yerine 8 veya daha fazla nokta arayın. İşaretlemenin sonuçları herhangi bir ek bilgi göstermez; örneğin kanallar otomatik olarak oluşturulmaz, hedefler değerlendirilmez vb. Bu makalede, dalgalar ağacıyla çalışma uygulaması sağlanmamıştır (işaretlemenin belirli bir sürümünü seçemezsiniz); bu nedenle grafik, işaretleme için birçok seçenekten yalnızca birini gösterir (işaretlemenin ilk sürümü). Grafik dalgaların yalnızca bir varyantını göstermesine rağmen, diğer tüm seçenekler bellekte saklanır ve yer işgal eder. Program, çok sayıda çubuk olduğunda işlem çok yavaş olduğu için (bir saatlik grafiği işaretlemek saatler sürebilir) grafiklerin Aydan Güne işaretlenmesine odaklanır. Aylık EURUSD grafiğinin bir işaretleme örneği Şekil 18'de gösterilmiştir.



Şekil 18. MQL5'te otomatik analizör tarafından tanımlanan Elliott Dalgaları

Sonuç

