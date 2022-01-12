La mise en œuvre de l'analyse automatique des vagues d'Elliott dans MQL5

L'une des méthodes les plus populaires d'analyse du marché est le principe des vagues d'Elliott. Toutefois, ce processus est assez compliqué, ce qui nous amène à utiliser des instruments supplémentaires. L’un de ces instruments est le marqueur automatique.



Cet article décrit la création d’un analyseur automatique de vagues d'Elliott dans le langage MQL5. Il est supposé que le lecteur est déjà familiarisé avec la théorie des vagues, sans quoi il convient de se référer aux sources appropriées.

Les vagues d'Elliott - est un modèle théorique du comportement du marché, développé par Ralph Nelson Elliott, selon lequel tous les mouvements de prix sur le marché sont soumis à la psychologie humaine et sont un processus cyclique de changements de vagues d'impulsion, à la correctionnelle et vice versa.



Les vagues d'impulsion sont une séquence de cinq fluctuations de prix, les vagues correctives - une séquence de trois ou cinq fluctuations de prix. Les vagues d'impulsion, dans leur forme, leur structure et les règles qui leur sont applicables, sont des types suivants :

Les modèles et règles de vagues, présentés ci-dessus, ne correspondent qu'à la notion classique de l'analyse des vagues.



Il y a aussi sa conception moderne, formée lors de l'étude du marché Forex. Par exemple, un nouveau modèle de triangle oblique (glissant) est trouvé, les impulsions avec le triangle dans la deuxième vague sont identifiées, etc.

Comme le montrent les figures 1 à 11, chaque vague d'impulsion ou de correction est constituée des mêmes vagues d'impulsion et de correction (indiquées par la ligne pointillée), mais à un degré moindre. C'est ce que l'on appelle la fractale (emboîtement) des vagues d'Elliott : les vagues d'un grand degré se composent de vagues de degrés inférieurs, qui à leur tour, se composent de vagues beaucoup moins importantes, et ainsi de suite.

Sur cette note, nous pouvons terminer la brève introduction au principe des vagues d'Elliott et passer au sujet du balisage automatique des vagues.

Comme vous l'avez probablement déjà compris, l'analyse des vagues d'Elliott est un processus complexe et à multiples facettes. C'est pourquoi, depuis le début, les gens ont commencé à chercher et à appliquer des instruments qui permettent de la faciliter.



L'un de ces outils est devenu le mécanisme de balisage automatique des vagues d'Elliott.

Nous pouvons distinguer deux principes de balisage automatique :

Un schéma fonctionnel de l'analyse automatique des vagues d'Elliott est présenté à la figure 12.



Figure 12. Schéma fonctionnel de l'analyse automatique des vagues d'Elliott

Examinez l'algorithme plus en détail, en vous basant sur l'exemple du balisage automatique de l'impulsion (voir Figure 13).

Lors de la première étape, à l’intervalle de temps requis du graphique des prix, à l’aide du « Zigzag », le nombre de points nécessaires à la réalisation du balisage est mis en évidence. Le nombre de points dépend du type de vagues que nous voulons analyser. Ainsi, pour l'analyse de l'Impulsion, il faut six points - 5 sommets et un point de départ. Si nous analysions le zigzag, le nombre de points requis aurait été de 4 - 3 sommets et un point de départ.

Si le « Zigzag » a identifié six points sur le graphique des prix, alors nous pouvons immédiatement générer un balisage de l’Impulsion : le premier point - le point de départ de la première vague, le deuxième point - le sommet de la première vague, le troisième point - le sommet de la deuxième vague, le quatrième point - le sommet de la troisième vague, le cinquième point - le sommet de la quatrième vague, et le sixième point - le sommet de la cinquième vague.

Cependant, sur la figure 13, le « Zigzag » a identifié 8 points. Dans ce cas, il sera nécessaire d'énumérer par ces points, toutes les options et balisages possibles de la vague. Et il y en aura cinq (marqués de couleurs différentes). Et chaque version du balisage devra être vérifiée selon les règles.



Figure 13. Options de marquage du balisage d’une impulsion



Après vérification par rapport aux règles, si le balisage de la vague est une impulsion par tous les paramètres, toutes ses sous-vagues sont analysées de la même manière.

Il en va de même pour l'analyse de toutes les autres vagues d'impulsion et de correction.



Comme indiqué précédemment, l'analyse sera menée de haut en bas, en donnant au programme des instructions pour trouver une certaine vague sur un intervalle donné. Cependant, sur le plus grand intervalle, il est impossible de déterminer l'état de la vague, son début et sa fin. Nous appellerons une telle vague non commencée et non terminée.



Toutes les vagues peuvent être réparties dans les groupes suivants :

Le signe « < » après le numéro de la vague, indique qu’elle n’a pas commencé. Le signe « > »après le numéro d'une vague, indique qu'elle est incomplète.

Sur la figure 14, nous pouvons voir les vagues suivantes :

non terminéeset vagues non terminée

Figure 14. Non commencée et vagues non terminées

Par exemple, si les ParentWave.Name = « Impulsion », NumWave = 5, Subwaves = « Impulsion, Diagonale et Niveau = 2, alors nous pouvons dire que la fonction NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves analysera la cinquième vague de l’Impulsion, qui a un niveau de vague de deux, et peut prendre la forme d’une Impulsion ou d’une Diagonale.

La fonction NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves analyse toutes les vagues du troisième groupe de vagues - non commencées et non terminées. La fonction analyse la vague NumWave (avec un niveau de vague Level), les vagues avec le nom ParentWave.Name, qui peuvent prendre la forme de vagues secondaires (une forme de Zigzag, plats, Double zigzag, et (ou), etc). La vague analysée NumWave sera stockée dans le nœud de l'arbre des vagues, le nœud enfant Node.

La fonction d'analyse des vagues non commencées et non terminées :

La fonction FindPoints recherche au moins trois points NumPoints sur le graphique des prix, sur la plage requise, de IndexStart à IndexFinish, avec les valeurs requises ​des premier et dernier points ValueStart et ValueFinish, et les enregistre (c’est-à-dire des points) dans la structure des Points, dont le lien est transmis à cette fonction.

La fonction Zigzag calcule le Zigzag, avec le paramètre H dans l’intervalle du début à la fin, puis enregistre les index trouvés des sommets et les valeurs des sommets, respectivement, dans les tableaux IndexVertex et ValueVertex, dont les adresses sont transmises à cette fonction.

La fonction FindWaveInWaveDescription est utilisée dans l’analyse fonctionnelle des vagues suivantes : NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves, NotStartedWaves, NotFinishedWaves et FinishedWaves.

5.9. Déjà

La fonction qui vérifie si la section donnée du graphique a déjà été analysée :

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves)

Étant donné que l'analyse automatique des vagues d'Elliott se fait par la méthode d'énumération, une situation peut se produire lorsque la section donnée du graphique a déjà été analysée pour la présence d'une vague ou d'un groupe de vagues. Pour ce faire, vous devez enregistrer le lien vers le nœud dans l’arborescence des vagues de la vague déjà analysée, et seulement ensuite sortir le lien. Tout cela se passe dans la fonction Déjà.

La fonction Already recherche dans un tableau global NodeInfoArray, qui stocke les objets de la classe TNodeInfo, l'intervalle du graphique, correspondant à la vague NumWave, de la vague nommée Wave. Nom, qui a la forme de vagues et enregistre dans le nœud l’adresse du nœud de la section déjà balisée du graphique. Si cette section n’existe pas, un nouvel objet de la classe TNodeInfo est créé et rempli, puis enregistré dans le tableau NodeInfoArray.

La fonction renvoie true si l’intervalle du graphique a déjà été analysé, sinon elle renvoie false.

Le tableau NodeInfoArray est déclaré de la manière suivante :

CArrayObj NodeInfoArray;

5.10. Les fonctions de vérification des vagues pour les règles



Il comprend les fonctions VertexAAboveB, WaveAMoreWaveB et WaveRules, à partir desquelles les deux premières fonctions sont appelées. Lors des tests, n'oubliez pas que les vagues peuvent être non commencées et (ou) incomplètes, et, par exemple, pour la vague avec la formule « 1<-2-3> », on ne peut pas déterminer si la quatrième vague a dépassé le territoire de la première vague car il n'y a pas encore de quatrième vague.

5.10.1. WaveRules



Fonction de vérification des vagues pour les règles :

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

La fonction WaveRules renvoie true si une vague, portant le nom Wave.Name, est « correcte », sinon, elle renvoie false. Dans son travail, la fonction WaveRules est appelée par la fonction VertexAAboveVertexB et WaveAMoreWaveB.

5.10.2. VertexAAboveVertexB



La fonction de vérification de l'excès d'un sommet sur un autre sommet :

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints)

La fonction VertexAAboveVertexB renvoie le nombre > = 0, si le sommet de la vague A a dépassé le sommet de la vague B, sinon elle renvoie -1. Si l'option InternalPoints = true, alors les points internes des vagues ( maximum et (ou) minimum) valeursdes vagues) sont prises en considération.

5.10.3. WaveAMoreWaveB



Fonction consistant à vérifier l'excès de la longueur d'une vague par rapport à la longueur d'une autre :

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B)

La fonction WaveAMoreWaveB renvoie un nombre >=0 si la vague A est plus grande que la vague B, sinon elle renvoie -1.

11. La fonction de nettoyage de la mémoire

5.11.1. ClearTree

La fonction de nettoyage de l’arbre des vagues avec le nœud supérieur Node :

void ClearTree(TNode *Node)

5.11.2. ClearNodeInfoArray

La fonction nettoie le tableau ClearNodeInfoArray :

void ClearNodeInfoArray()

5.11.3. ClearZigzagArray

La fonction permettant de vider le tableau ZigzagArray :

void ClearZigzagArray()

5.12. La fonction de contournement des vagues de l'arbre et l'émission des résultats de l'analyse vers le graphique

Après l'achèvement de l'analyse automatique des vagues d'Elliott, nous avons un arbre de vagues.

Son exemple peut être présenté comme sur la figure ci-dessous :



Figure 16. Un exemple d’arbre de vagues

Maintenant, pour afficher les résultats de l’analyse sur le graphique, nous devons contourner l’arbre donné. Comme le montre la figure 16, il y a peu d'options (puisqu'il y a plusieurs options de vagues), et chaque option de dérivation conduit à un balisage différent.

On peut distinguer deux types de nœuds d'arbre.



Le premier type - les nœuds avec les noms de vagues (« Impulsion », « Zigzag », etc.). Le deuxième type - les nœuds avec le nombre de vagues (« 1 », « 1< », « etc.). Toutes les informations sur les paramètres de l'onde sont stockées dans le premier type de nœuds. Par conséquent, lorsque nous visitons ces nœuds, nous récupérons et enregistrons des informations sur la vague, afin de les afficher ensuite sur le graphique.

Pour simplifier, nous allons contourner l'arbre, en ne visitant que les premières versions des vagues.



Un exemple de contournement est illustré à la figure 17 et est surligné en rouge.



Figure 17. Exemple de contournement d'une arborescence de vagues

5.12.1. FillLabelArray

La fonction de contournement d'une arborescence de vagues :

void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node)

La fonction FillLabelArray contourne l’arborescence de vagues avec le nœud racine, ne s'occupe que des premières versions des vagues dans l'arbre, et remplit un tableau global LabelArray, dont les indices, stockent un lien vers le tableau de vertex (tableau d'objets de la classe TLabel), avec l'indice donné sur le graphique.

Le tableau LabelArray est défini comme suit :

CArrayObj *LabelArray[];

5.12.2. CreateLabels

La fonction d’affichage des résultats d’analyse sur le graphique :

void CreateLabels()

La fonction CreateLabels crée les objets graphiques « Text », correspondant aux balises de vagues sur le graphique. Les balises des vagues sont créées en fonction du tableau LabelArray.

5.12.3. CorrectLabel

La fonction de mise à jour de (correction) des sommets des vagues sur le graphique :

void CorrectLabel()

La fonction CorrectLabel corrige les balises de vagues sur le graphique lorsqu’il est défilé et (ou) pendant sa restriction.

6. La mise en place du partitionnement automatique des vagues d'Elliott



6.1. La fonction Zigzag :

int Zigzag( int H, int Start, int Finish,CArrayInt *IndexVertex,CArrayDouble *ValueVertex) { bool Up= true ; double dH=H* Point (); int j= 0 ; int TempMaxBar = Start; int TempMinBar = Start; double TempMax = rates[Start].high; double TempMin = rates[Start].low; for ( int i=Start+ 1 ;i<=Finish;i++) { if (Up== true ) { if (rates[i].high>TempMax) { TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } else if (rates[i].low<TempMax-dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMax); IndexVertex.Add(TempMaxBar); j++; Up= false ; TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } } else { if (rates[i].low<TempMin) { TempMin=rates[i].low; TempMinBar=i; } else if (rates[i].high>TempMin+dH) { ValueVertex.Add(TempMin); IndexVertex.Add(TempMinBar); j++; Up= true ; TempMax=rates[i].high; TempMaxBar=i; } } } return (j); }

6.2. La fonction FillZigzagArray :

CArrayObj *ZigzagArray; void FillZigzagArray( int Start, int Finish) { ZigzagArray= new CArrayObj; CArrayInt *IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; TZigzag *Zigzag; int H= 1 ; int j= 0 ; int n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; } H++; while ( true ) { IndexVertex= new CArrayInt; ValueVertex= new CArrayDouble; n=Zigzag(H,Start,Finish,IndexVertex,ValueVertex); if (n> 0 ) { Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(j- 1 ); CArrayInt *PrevIndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; bool b= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=n- 1 ;i++) { if (PrevIndexVertex.At(i)!=IndexVertex.At(i)) { Zigzag= new TZigzag; Zigzag.IndexVertex=IndexVertex; Zigzag.ValueVertex=ValueVertex; ZigzagArray.Add(Zigzag); j++; b= true ; break ; } } if (b== false ) { delete IndexVertex; delete ValueVertex; } } if (n<= 2 ) break ; H++; } }

6.3. La fonction FindPoints :

bool FindPoints( int NumPoints, int IndexStart, int IndexFinish, double ValueStart, double ValueFinish,TPoints &Points) { int n= 0 ; for ( int i=ZigzagArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); CArrayInt *IndexVertex=Zigzag.IndexVertex; CArrayDouble *ValueVertex=Zigzag.ValueVertex; int Index1=- 1 ,Index2=- 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<IndexVertex.Total();j++) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)>=IndexStart) { Index1=j; break ; } } for ( int j=IndexVertex.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { if (IndexVertex.At(j)<=IndexFinish) { Index2=j; break ; } } if ((Index1!=- 1 ) && (Index2!=- 1 )) { n=Index2-Index1+ 1 ; } if (n>=NumPoints) { if (((ValueStart!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1)!=ValueStart)) || ((ValueFinish!= 0 ) && (ValueVertex.At(Index1+n- 1 )!=ValueFinish))) continue ; Points.NumPoints=n; ArrayResize (Points.ValuePoints, n); ArrayResize (Points.IndexPoints, n); int k= 0 ; for ( int j=Index1; j<Index1+n;j++) { Points.ValuePoints[k]=ValueVertex.At(j); Points.IndexPoints[k]=IndexVertex.At(j); k++; } return ( true ); }; }; return ( false ); };

6.4. La fonction NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves :

void NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,pos= 0 ,start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,start,pos-start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; start=pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 1 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v1= 0 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 1 ; } v2= 0 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 || WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 1 ; } v3= 0 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 1 ; } v4= 0 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 1 ; } }

6.5. La fonction NotStartedWaves :

void NotStartedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "4<-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 4 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 1 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "3<-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 3 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } v3=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 2 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 1 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "2<-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 2 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v5=Points.NumPoints- 1 ; v4=v5- 1 ; while (v4>= 3 ) { v3=v4- 1 ; while (v3>= 2 ) { v2=v3- 1 ; while (v2>= 1 ) { v1=v2- 1 ; while (v1>= 0 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1<-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = IndexStart; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotStartedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1- 2 ; } v2=v2- 2 ; } v3=v3- 2 ; } v4=v4- 2 ; } }

6.6. La fonction NotFinishedWaves :

void NotFinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 2 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 3 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if ((WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) || (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 )) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = IndexFinish; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 5 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0= 0 ; v1=v0+ 1 ; while (v1<=Points.NumPoints- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=Points.NumPoints- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=Points.NumPoints- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=Points.NumPoints- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5>" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = IndexFinish; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) NotFinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.7. La fonction FinishedWaves :

void FinishedWaves(TWave *ParentWave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves, int Level) { int v0,v1,v2,v3,v4,v5,I; TPoints Points; TNode *ParentNode,*ChildNode; int IndexWave; string NameWave; TWave *Wave; int i= 0 ,Pos= 0 ,Start= 0 ; string ListNameWave[]; ArrayResize (ListNameWave, ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 )); while (Pos!= StringLen (Subwaves)- 1 ) { Pos= StringFind (Subwaves, "," ,Start); NameWave= StringSubstr (Subwaves,Start,Pos-Start); ListNameWave[i++]=NameWave; Start=Pos+ 1 ; } int IndexStart=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=ParentWave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= ParentWave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; if (FindPoints( 4 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v3 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v3- 2 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v3- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 3 ) { Wave= new TWave;; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3" ; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = 0 ; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (i)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } if (FindPoints( 6 ,IndexStart,IndexFinish,ValueStart,ValueFinish,Points)== false ) return ; v0 = 0 ; v1 = 1 ; v5 = Points.NumPoints - 1 ; while (v1<=v5- 4 ) { v2=v1+ 1 ; while (v2<=v5- 3 ) { v3=v2+ 1 ; while (v3<=v5- 2 ) { v4=v3+ 1 ; while (v4<=v5- 1 ) { int j= 0 ; while (j<=i- 1 ) { NameWave=ListNameWave[j++]; IndexWave=FindWaveInWaveDescription(NameWave); if (WaveDescription[IndexWave].NumWave== 5 ) { Wave= new TWave; Wave.Name=NameWave; Wave.Level=Level; Wave.Formula= "1-2-3-4-5" ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v0]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v1]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v2]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v3]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v4]; Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ] = Points.ValuePoints[v5]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v0]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v1]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v2]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v3]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v4]; Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ] = Points.IndexPoints[v5]; if (WaveRules(Wave)== true ) { ParentNode=Node.Add(NameWave,Wave); I= 1 ; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); I++; ChildNode=ParentNode.Add( IntegerToString (I)); if (Already(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I])== false ) FinishedWaves(Wave,I,ChildNode,WaveDescription[IndexWave].Subwaves[I],Level+ 1 ); } else delete Wave; } } v4=v4+ 2 ; } v3=v3+ 2 ; } v2=v2+ 2 ; } v1=v1+ 2 ; } }

6.8. La fonction FindWaveInWaveDescription :

int FindWaveInWaveDescription( string NameWave) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (WaveDescription, 0 );i++) if (WaveDescription[i].NameWave==NameWave) return (i); return (- 1 ); }

6.9. La fonction Already :

bool Already(TWave *Wave, int NumWave,TNode *Node, string Subwaves) { int IndexStart=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave- 1 ]; int IndexFinish=Wave.IndexVertex[NumWave]; double ValueStart = Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave - 1 ]; double ValueFinish= Wave.ValueVertex[NumWave]; for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if (NodeInfo.Subwaves==Subwaves && (NodeInfo.ValueStart==ValueStart) && (NodeInfo.ValueFinish==ValueFinish) && (NodeInfo.IndexStart==IndexStart) && (NodeInfo.IndexFinish==IndexFinish)) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<NodeInfo.Node.Child.Total();j++) Node.Child.Add(NodeInfo.Node.Child.At(j)); return ( true ); } } TNodeInfo *NodeInfo= new TNodeInfo; NodeInfo.IndexStart=IndexStart; NodeInfo.IndexFinish=IndexFinish; NodeInfo.ValueStart=ValueStart; NodeInfo.ValueFinish=ValueFinish; NodeInfo.Subwaves=Subwaves; NodeInfo.Node=Node; NodeInfoArray.Add(NodeInfo); return ( false ); }

6.10. La fonction WaveRules :

int IndexVertex[ 6 ]; double ValueVertex[ 6 ],Maximum[ 6 ],Minimum[ 6 ]; string Trend; string Formula; int FixedVertex[ 6 ]; bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave) { Formula=Wave.Formula; bool Result= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 5 ;i++) { IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i]; ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i]; FixedVertex[i]=- 1 ; } int Pos1= StringFind (Formula, "<" ); string Str; if (Pos1> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos1- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 1 ; FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ]= 0 ; Pos1= StringToInteger (Str)+ 1 ; } else Pos1= 0 ; int Pos2= StringFind (Formula, ">" ); if (Pos2> 0 ) { Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); FixedVertex[ StringToInteger (Str)]= 0 ; Pos2= StringToInteger (Str)- 1 ; } else { Pos2= StringLen (Formula); Str= ShortToString ( StringGetCharacter (Formula,Pos2- 1 )); Pos2= StringToInteger (Str); } for ( int i=Pos1;i<=Pos2;i++) FixedVertex[i]= 1 ; double High[],Low[]; ArrayResize (High, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); ArrayResize (Low, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); for ( int i= 1 ; i<= 5 ; i++) { Maximum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i]].high; Minimum[i]=rates[IndexVertex[i- 1 ]].low; for ( int j=IndexVertex[i- 1 ];j<=IndexVertex[i];j++) { if (rates[j].high>Maximum[i])Maximum[i]=rates[j].high; if (rates[j].low<Minimum[i])Minimum[i]=rates[j].low; } } if ((FixedVertex[ 0 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 0 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 0 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 1 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 1 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 1 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 2 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 2 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 2 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 3 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 3 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 3 ]].high) || (FixedVertex[ 4 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 4 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 4 ]].low) || (FixedVertex[ 5 ]== 1 && ValueVertex[ 5 ]==rates[IndexVertex[ 5 ]].high)) Trend= "Up" ; else Trend= "Down" ; if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 1 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 4 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 && (WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 1 )>= 0 || WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 5 )>= 0 )) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Flat" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Double Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 2 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 1 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 3 , false ) && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , true )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , true )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 2 , 3 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 4 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 4 , 5 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" ) { if (VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 0 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 1 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 2 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 3 , 4 , false )>= 0 && VertexAAboveVertexB( 5 , 4 , false )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 && WaveAMoreWaveB( 3 , 2 )>= 0 ) Result= true ; } return (Result); }

6.11. La fonction VertexAAboveVertexB :

int VertexAAboveVertexB( int A, int B, bool InternalPoints) { double VA= 0 ,VB= 0 ,VC= 0 ; int IA= 0 ,IB= 0 ; int Result= 0 ; if (A>=B) { IA = A; IB = B; } else if (A<B) { IA = B; IB = A; } if (InternalPoints== true ) { if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && ((IA% 2 == 0 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 0 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA-IA% 2 ; } else if ((Trend== "Up" ) && ((IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 )))) { VA=Maximum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } else if ((Trend== "Down" ) && (IA% 2 == 1 ) || ((IA-IB== 1 ) && (IB% 2 == 1 ))) { VA=Minimum[IA]; IA=IA -( 1 -IA% 2 ); } VB=ValueVertex[IB]; } else { VA = ValueVertex[IA]; VB = ValueVertex[IB]; } if (A>B) { A = IA; B = IB; } else if (A<B) { A = IB; B = IA; VC = VA; VA = VB; VB = VC; } if (((FixedVertex[A]== 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) &&(A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 1 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 )) || ((FixedVertex[A] == 0 ) & (A % 2 == 0 ) && (FixedVertex[B] == 0 ) && (B % 2 == 1 ))) { if (((Trend== "Up" ) && (VA>=VB)) || ((Trend== "Down" ) && (VA<=VB))) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.12. La fonction WaveAMoreWaveB :

int WaveAMoreWaveB( int A, int B) { int Result= 0 ; double LengthWaveA= 0 ,LengthWaveB= 0 ; if (FixedVertex[A]== 1 && FixedVertex[A- 1 ]== 1 && (FixedVertex[B]== 1 || FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 )) { LengthWaveA= MathAbs (ValueVertex[A]-ValueVertex[A- 1 ]); if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-ValueVertex[B- 1 ]); else if (FixedVertex[B]== 1 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 0 ) { if (Trend== "Up" ) LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Minimum[B]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B]-Maximum[B]); } else if (FixedVertex[B]== 0 && FixedVertex[B- 1 ]== 1 ) { if (Trend== "Up" )LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Minimum[B- 1 ]); else LengthWaveB= MathAbs (ValueVertex[B- 1 ]-Maximum[B- 1 ]); } if (LengthWaveA>LengthWaveB) Result= 1 ; else Result=- 1 ; } return (Result); }

6.13. La fonction ClearTree :

void ClearTree(TNode *Node) { if ( CheckPointer (Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<Node.Child.Total();i++) ClearTree(Node.Child.At(i)); delete Node.Child; if ( CheckPointer (Node.Wave)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Node.Wave; delete Node; } }

6.14. La fonction ClearNodeInfoArray :

void ClearNodeInfoArray() { for ( int i=NodeInfoArray.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ;i--) { TNodeInfo *NodeInfo=NodeInfoArray.At(i); if ( CheckPointer (NodeInfo.Node)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete NodeInfo.Node; delete NodeInfo; } NodeInfoArray.Clear(); }

6.15. La fonction ClearZigzagArray :

void ClearZigzagArray() { for ( int i= 0 ;i<ZigzagArray.Total();i++) { TZigzag *Zigzag=ZigzagArray.At(i); delete Zigzag.IndexVertex; delete Zigzag.ValueVertex; delete Zigzag; } ZigzagArray.Clear(); }

6.16. La fonction FillLabelArray :

CArrayObj *LabelArray[]; int LevelMax= 0 ; void FillLabelArray(TNode *Node) { if (Node.Child.Total()> 0 ) { TNode *ChildNode=Node.Child.At( 0 ); TWave *Wave=ChildNode.Wave; string Text; if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "1" ; else if (Wave.Name== " Zigzag " || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "A" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "W" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "2" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "B" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "X" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 2 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 2 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "3" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Flat" || Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "C" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Double Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Double Three" || Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Y" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 3 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 3 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "4" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "D" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "XX" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 4 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 4 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } if (Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]> 0 ) { if (Wave.Name== "Impulse" || Wave.Name== "Leading Diagonal" || Wave.Name== "Diagonal" ) Text= "5" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Expanding Triangle" || Wave.Name== "Contracting Triangle" ) Text= "E" ; else if (Wave.Name== "Triple Zigzag" || Wave.Name== "Triple Three" ) Text= "Z" ; CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { ArrayObj= new CArrayObj; LabelArray[Wave.IndexVertex[ 5 ]]=ArrayObj; } TLabel *Label= new TLabel; Label.Text=Text; Label.Level=Wave.Level; if (Wave.Level>LevelMax)LevelMax=Wave.Level; Label.Value=Wave.ValueVertex[ 5 ]; ArrayObj.Add(Label); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<ChildNode.Child.Total();j++) FillLabelArray(ChildNode.Child.At(j)); } }

6.17. La fonction CreateLabels :

double PriceInPixels; CArrayObj ObjTextArray; void CreateLabels() { double PriceMax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); PriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { if ( CheckPointer (LabelArray[i])!= POINTER_INVALID ) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; for ( int j=ArrayObj.Total()- 1 ;j>= 0 ;j--) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); int Level=LevelMax-Label.Level; string Text=Label.Text; double Value=Label.Value; color Color; int Size= 8 ; if ((Level/ 3 )% 2 == 0 ) { if (Text== "1" ) Text= "i" ; else if (Text == "2" ) Text = "ii" ; else if (Text == "3" ) Text = "iii" ; else if (Text == "4" ) Text = "iv" ; else if (Text == "5" ) Text = "v" ; else if (Text == "A" ) Text = "a" ; else if (Text == "B" ) Text = "b" ; else if (Text == "C" ) Text = "c" ; else if (Text == "D" ) Text = "d" ; else if (Text == "E" ) Text = "e" ; else if (Text == "W" ) Text = "w" ; else if (Text== "X" ) Text= "x" ; else if (Text == "XX" ) Text = "xx" ; else if (Text == "Y" ) Text = "y" ; else if (Text == "Z" ) Text = "z" ; } if (Level% 3 == 2 ) { Color= Green ; Text= "[" +Text+ "]" ; } if (Level% 3 == 1 ) { Color= Blue ; Text= "(" +Text+ ")" ; } if (Level% 3 == 0 ) Color= Red ; int Anchor; if (Value==rates[i].high) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value+ 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_UPPER ; } else if (Value==rates[i].low) { for ( int k=ArrayObj.Total()-j- 1 ;k>= 0 ;k--) Value=Value- 15 *PriceInPixels; Anchor= ANCHOR_LOWER ; } CChartObjectText *ObjText= new CChartObjectText; ObjText.Create( 0 , "wave" + IntegerToString (n), 0 ,rates[i].time,Value); ObjText.Description(Text); ObjText.Color(Color); ObjText.SetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjText.FontSize( 8 ); ObjText.Selectable( true ); ObjTextArray.Add(ObjText); n++; } } } ChartRedraw (); }

6.18. La fonction CorrectLabel :



void CorrectLabel() { double PriceMax= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); double PriceMin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int WindowHeight= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double CurrentPriceInPixels=(PriceMax-PriceMin)/WindowHeight; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ObjTextArray.Total();i++) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); double PriceValue=ObjText.Price( 0 ); datetime PriceTime=ObjText.Time( 0 ); int j; for (j= 0 ;j< ArrayRange (rates, 0 );j++) { if (rates[j].time==PriceTime) break ; } double OffsetInPixels; if (rates[j].low>=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(rates[j].low-PriceValue)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].low-OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } else if (rates[j].high<=PriceValue) { OffsetInPixels=(PriceValue-rates[j].high)/PriceInPixels; ObjText.Price( 0 ,rates[j].high+OffsetInPixels*CurrentPriceInPixels); } } PriceInPixels=CurrentPriceInPixels; }





7. Fonction d’initialisation, de déprovisionnement et de traitement des événements



Dans la fonction OnInit, les boutons de commande de l’analyseur automatique Elliott Wave sont créés.



Les boutons suivants sont créés :



« Commencer l'analyse » - une analyse automatique des vagues se produit

« Afficher les résultats » - l’affichage des marques des vagues sur le graphique se produit,

« Effacer le graphique » - la mémoire est effacée et les marques de vagues sont supprimées du graphique,

« Corriger les marques » - corrige les marques des vagues sur le graphique.

Le traitement de l’appui sur ces boutons a lieu dans la fonction de traitement des événements OnChartEvent.

Dans la fonction OnDeinit, tous les objets graphiques sont supprimés du graphique, y compris les boutons de contrôle.

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Data structures.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Analysis functions.mqh> #include <Elliott wave\Rules functions.mqh> CChartObjectButton *ButtonStart,*ButtonShow,*ButtonClear,*ButtonCorrect; int State; int OnInit () { State= 0 ; ButtonStart= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonStart.Create( 0 , "Begin analysis" , 0 , 0 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonStart.Description( "Begin analysis" ); ButtonShow= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonShow.Create( 0 , "Show results" , 0 , 150 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonShow.Description( "Show results" ); ButtonClear= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonClear.Create( 0 , "Clear chart" , 0 , 300 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonClear.Description( "Clear chart" ); ButtonCorrect= new CChartObjectButton; ButtonCorrect.Create( 0 , "Correct the marks" , 0 , 450 , 0 , 150 , 20 ); ButtonCorrect.Description( "Correct the marks" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); delete ObjText; } ObjTextArray.Clear(); delete ButtonStart; delete ButtonShow; delete ButtonClear; delete ButtonCorrect; ChartRedraw (); } MqlRates rates[]; TNode *FirstNode; void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State!= 0 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Clear char\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State!= 1 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Begin analysis\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the mark" && State!= 2 ) MessageBox ( "First press the button \"Show results\"" ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Begin analysis" && State== 0 ) { CopyRates ( NULL , 0 , 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ),rates); FillZigzagArray( 0 , Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ); TWave *Wave= new TWave; Wave.IndexVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.IndexVertex[ 1 ] = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )- 1 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 0 ] = 0 ; Wave.ValueVertex[ 1 ] = 0 ; FirstNode= new TNode; FirstNode.Child= new CArrayObj; FirstNode.Wave=Wave; FirstNode.Text= "First node" ; string NameWaves= "Impulse,Leading Diagonal,Diagonal,Zigzag,Flat,Double Zigzag,Triple Zigzag, Double Three,Triple Three,Contracting Triangle,Expanding triangle" ; NotStartedAndNotFinishedWaves(Wave, 1 ,FirstNode,NameWaves, 0 ); MessageBox ( "Analysis is complete" ); State= 1 ; ButtonStart.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Show results" && State== 1 ) { ArrayResize (LabelArray, ArrayRange (rates, 0 )); FillLabelArray(FirstNode); CreateLabels(); State= 2 ; ButtonShow.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Clear chart" && State== 2 ) { ClearTree(FirstNode); ClearNodeInfoArray(); ClearZigzagArray(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArrayRange (LabelArray, 0 );i++) { CArrayObj *ArrayObj=LabelArray[i]; if ( CheckPointer (ArrayObj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<ArrayObj.Total();j++) { TLabel *Label=ArrayObj.At(j); delete Label; } ArrayObj.Clear(); delete ArrayObj; } } for ( int i=ObjTextArray.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CChartObjectText *ObjText=ObjTextArray.At(i); ObjText.Delete(); } ObjTextArray.Clear(); State= 0 ; ButtonClear.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam== "Correct the marks" && State== 2 ) { CorrectLabel(); ButtonCorrect.State( false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Nous avons passé en revue toutes les fonctions de l'analyseur automatique des vagues d'Elliott.

8. Les moyens d'améliorer le programme



Le balisage automatique du programme Elliott Waves, écrit en MQL5, présente plusieurs lacunes :

Un système imparfait de vérification des règles de balisage. Par exemple, lors de la vérification selon les règles, les relations de Fibonacci entre les vagues ne sont pas prises en compte, en fonction du temps et du prix. La présence de sections non partitionnés sur le graphique (lacunes dans le balisage). Cela signifie qu’une vague correcte ne peut pas être construite en fonction des points pris dans l’intervalle de temps donné. Pour sortir de cette situation, il faut augmenter le nombre de points afin d'identifier une vague particulière. Par exemple, pour trouver l’impulsion, recherchez 8 points ou plus, plutôt que 6 points. Les résultats du balisage n'affichent pas d'informations supplémentaires, par exemple, les canaux ne sont pas construits automatiquement, les objectifs ne sont pas évalués, etc. La mise en œuvre de l’utilisation de l’arborescence des vagues n’est pas fournie dans cet article (vous ne pouvez pas sélectionner une version spécifique du balisage), c’est pourquoi le graphique n’affiche qu’une seule des nombreuses options pour un balisage (la première version du balisage). Indépendamment du fait que le graphique n'affiche qu'une seule variante des vagues, toutes les autres options sont stockées dans la mémoire et occupent son espace. Le programme se concentre sur le balisage des graphiques mensuels à quotidiens, car l’opération est très lente lorsqu’il y a un grand nombre de barres (cela peut prendre des heures pour baliser un graphique horaire). Un exemple de balisage d’un graphique mensuel de l’EURUSD est illustré à la figure 18.



Figure 18. Vagues d'Elliott, identifiées par l'analyseur automatique de MQL5

Conclusion

