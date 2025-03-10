QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SNES
Tornare a Azioni

SNES: SenesTech Inc

4.86 USD 0.17 (3.62%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNES ha avuto una variazione del 3.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.69 e ad un massimo di 4.88.

Segui le dinamiche di SenesTech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNES News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.69 4.88
Intervallo Annuale
1.30 5.99
Chiusura Precedente
4.69
Apertura
4.78
Bid
4.86
Ask
5.16
Minimo
4.69
Massimo
4.88
Volume
185
Variazione giornaliera
3.62%
Variazione Mensile
-1.62%
Variazione Semestrale
179.31%
Variazione Annuale
87.64%
21 settembre, domenica