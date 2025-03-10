Divisas / SNES
SNES: SenesTech Inc
4.60 USD 0.12 (2.54%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SNES de hoy ha cambiado un -2.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.76.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SenesTech Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SNES News
- SenesTech at Lytham Summit: Disrupting the Rodenticide Market
- SenesTech appoints Lynn Y. Graham as independent director to board
- SenesTech announces $4.4 million from warrant exercise transaction
- SenesTech registers additional shares for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- SenesTech’s Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Proven in Urban Rodent Hotspots from Hong Kong to San Francisco
- SenesTech and Irvine Campus Housing Authority Conclude Successful Field Trial of Evolve™ Rat Birth Control at UC Irvine
- Baltimore Expands Use of Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Following Successful Pilot
- SenesTech Announces Bradley Caldwell, Inc. as New U.S. Distributor for Evolve Rodent Fertility Control Products
- SenesTech at Lytham Partners: Growth in Rodent Control Solutions
- SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
- SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- SenesTech's Financing Move: $1.1 Million From Warrant Exercise, New Deals Loom - SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
Rango diario
4.60 4.76
Rango anual
1.30 5.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.72
- Open
- 4.73
- Bid
- 4.60
- Ask
- 4.90
- Low
- 4.60
- High
- 4.76
- Volumen
- 173
- Cambio diario
- -2.54%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 164.37%
- Cambio anual
- 77.61%
