货币 / SNES
SNES: SenesTech Inc
4.60 USD 0.12 (2.54%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNES汇率已更改-2.54%。当日，交易品种以低点4.60和高点4.76进行交易。
关注SenesTech Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SNES新闻
- SenesTech at Lytham Summit: Disrupting the Rodenticide Market
- SenesTech appoints Lynn Y. Graham as independent director to board
- SenesTech announces $4.4 million from warrant exercise transaction
- SenesTech registers additional shares for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- SenesTech’s Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Proven in Urban Rodent Hotspots from Hong Kong to San Francisco
- SenesTech and Irvine Campus Housing Authority Conclude Successful Field Trial of Evolve™ Rat Birth Control at UC Irvine
- Baltimore Expands Use of Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Following Successful Pilot
- SenesTech Announces Bradley Caldwell, Inc. as New U.S. Distributor for Evolve Rodent Fertility Control Products
- SenesTech at Lytham Partners: Growth in Rodent Control Solutions
- SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
- Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- SenesTech's Financing Move: $1.1 Million From Warrant Exercise, New Deals Loom - SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
日范围
4.60 4.76
年范围
1.30 5.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.72
- 开盘价
- 4.73
- 卖价
- 4.60
- 买价
- 4.90
- 最低价
- 4.60
- 最高价
- 4.76
- 交易量
- 173
- 日变化
- -2.54%
- 月变化
- -6.88%
- 6个月变化
- 164.37%
- 年变化
- 77.61%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值