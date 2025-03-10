Currencies / SNES
SNES: SenesTech Inc
4.72 USD 0.14 (2.88%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNES exchange rate has changed by -2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.71 and at a high of 4.85.
Follow SenesTech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNES News
- SenesTech at Lytham Summit: Disrupting the Rodenticide Market
- SenesTech appoints Lynn Y. Graham as independent director to board
- SenesTech announces $4.4 million from warrant exercise transaction
- SenesTech registers additional shares for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- SenesTech’s Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Proven in Urban Rodent Hotspots from Hong Kong to San Francisco
- SenesTech and Irvine Campus Housing Authority Conclude Successful Field Trial of Evolve™ Rat Birth Control at UC Irvine
- Baltimore Expands Use of Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Following Successful Pilot
- SenesTech Announces Bradley Caldwell, Inc. as New U.S. Distributor for Evolve Rodent Fertility Control Products
- SenesTech at Lytham Partners: Growth in Rodent Control Solutions
- SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
- Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- SenesTech's Financing Move: $1.1 Million From Warrant Exercise, New Deals Loom - SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
Daily Range
4.71 4.85
Year Range
1.30 5.99
- Previous Close
- 4.86
- Open
- 4.84
- Bid
- 4.72
- Ask
- 5.02
- Low
- 4.71
- High
- 4.85
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- -2.88%
- Month Change
- -4.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 171.26%
- Year Change
- 82.24%
