SNES: SenesTech Inc
4.69 USD 0.09 (1.96%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNES para hoje mudou para 1.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.59 e o mais alto foi 4.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SenesTech Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SNES Notícias
- SenesTech at Lytham Summit: Disrupting the Rodenticide Market
- SenesTech appoints Lynn Y. Graham as independent director to board
- SenesTech announces $4.4 million from warrant exercise transaction
- SenesTech registers additional shares for at-the-market offering on Nasdaq
- SenesTech’s Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Proven in Urban Rodent Hotspots from Hong Kong to San Francisco
- SenesTech and Irvine Campus Housing Authority Conclude Successful Field Trial of Evolve™ Rat Birth Control at UC Irvine
- Baltimore Expands Use of Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control Following Successful Pilot
- SenesTech Announces Bradley Caldwell, Inc. as New U.S. Distributor for Evolve Rodent Fertility Control Products
- SenesTech at Lytham Partners: Growth in Rodent Control Solutions
- SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025
- SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- SenesTech's Financing Move: $1.1 Million From Warrant Exercise, New Deals Loom - SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
Faixa diária
4.59 4.80
Faixa anual
1.30 5.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.60
- Open
- 4.59
- Bid
- 4.69
- Ask
- 4.99
- Low
- 4.59
- High
- 4.80
- Volume
- 166
- Mudança diária
- 1.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 169.54%
- Mudança anual
- 81.08%
