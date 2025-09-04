Valute / REGN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REGN: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
591.99 USD 6.72 (1.12%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REGN ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 591.01 e ad un massimo di 603.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REGN News
- Can Regeneron Change The Paradigm In Multiple Myeloma — And Undercut J&J?
- NTLA Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Study on HAE Candidate, Stock Up
- Il garetosmab di Regeneron mostra oltre il 90% di riduzione delle lesioni ossee nello studio FOP
- Regeneron’s garetosmab shows over 90% reduction in bone lesions in FOP trial
- Il garetosmab di Regeneron mostra una riduzione del 90% delle lesioni ossee nei pazienti con FOP
- Regeneron’s garetosmab shows 90% reduction in bone lesions in FOP patients
- Kymera inizia con Outperform grazie al potenziale farmaco per la pelle
- Kymera initiated at Outperform on potential of lead skin drug
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- REGN Loses 21.1% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Sock?
- 2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside
- Strength Seen in Travere (TVTX): Can Its 26.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Regeneron's Libtayo Combo Achieves Nearly Double Survival Rate In Advanced Lung Cancer Compared To Chemotherapy - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)
- Libtayo plus chemotherapy shows double five-year survival rate in lung cancer
- What's Happening With Regeneron Pharma Stock On Monday? - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)
- NKTR Shares Surge 38.2% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know
- Regeneron advances allergy pipeline with positive Phase 3 trial results
- Regeneron antibody treatments show promise against cat and birch allergies
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- RHHBY Posts Positive Data on Vabysmo in nAMD at Euretina Congress
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual
- Sanofi stock falls as amlitelimab Phase III results disappoint
- SNY Down Despite Eczema Candidate Meeting Goal in Phase III Study
- Raymond James maintains Market Outperform rating on Regeneron stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
591.01 603.46
Intervallo Annuale
476.48 1061.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 598.71
- Apertura
- 602.54
- Bid
- 591.99
- Ask
- 592.29
- Minimo
- 591.01
- Massimo
- 603.46
- Volume
- 2.353 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.84%
20 settembre, sabato