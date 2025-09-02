Currencies / REGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REGN: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
578.69 USD 6.10 (1.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REGN exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 575.50 and at a high of 579.14.
Follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REGN News
- Kymera initiated at Outperform on potential of lead skin drug
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- REGN Loses 21.1% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Sock?
- 2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside
- Strength Seen in Travere (TVTX): Can Its 26.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Regeneron's Libtayo Combo Achieves Nearly Double Survival Rate In Advanced Lung Cancer Compared To Chemotherapy - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)
- Libtayo plus chemotherapy shows double five-year survival rate in lung cancer
- What's Happening With Regeneron Pharma Stock On Monday? - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)
- NKTR Shares Surge 38.2% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know
- Regeneron advances allergy pipeline with positive Phase 3 trial results
- Regeneron antibody treatments show promise against cat and birch allergies
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- RHHBY Posts Positive Data on Vabysmo in nAMD at Euretina Congress
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual
- Sanofi stock falls as amlitelimab Phase III results disappoint
- SNY Down Despite Eczema Candidate Meeting Goal in Phase III Study
- Raymond James maintains Market Outperform rating on Regeneron stock
- Sanofi stock rating reiterated by Leerink after mixed amlitelimab results
- Why Is Sanofi Stock Tumbling Thursday? - Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
- Sanofi Tumbles As New Eczema Drug Lags Dupixent's 'Compelling Bar'
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
- Why Is Axsome (AXSM) Up 19.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MRK Posts Cholesterol Drug Data, Focus Shifts Back to Its Pipeline
- Regeneron: Drug Pricing Woes Notwithstanding, Due For A Major Comeback (NASDAQ:REGN)
Daily Range
575.50 579.14
Year Range
476.48 1061.60
- Previous Close
- 572.59
- Open
- 575.89
- Bid
- 578.69
- Ask
- 578.99
- Low
- 575.50
- High
- 579.14
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- -0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.28%
- Year Change
- -45.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%