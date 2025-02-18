Valute / POAI
POAI: Predictive Oncology Inc
1.01 USD 0.02 (2.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POAI ha avuto una variazione del 2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.98 e ad un massimo di 1.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Predictive Oncology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
POAI News
- Predictive Oncology receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price noncompliance
- Predictive Oncology secures $10 million equity purchase agreement
- Predictive Oncology stock falls after announcing $10M equity purchase deal
- Predictive Oncology to defend against Renovaro’s claims in court
- UPDATE - Renovaro Inc. Announces Expedited Trial for 2025 Lawsuit to Enforce Binding Merger Agreement with Predictive Oncology
- Renovaro Inc. Announces Expedited Trail for 2025 Lawsuit to Enforce Binding Merger Agreement with Predictive Oncology
- AI Meets Genomics: Predictive Oncology Breakthrough Coincides with Regeneron’s $256M 23andMe Acquisition
- Predictive Oncology harnesses AI for drug discovery
- Predictive Oncology Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter Titled, "Revolutionizing Medicine: AI-Driven Biomarker and Drug Discovery for Precision Health"
- Predictive Oncology Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- What's Going On With Predictive Oncology Shares Tuesday? - Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.98 1.02
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 3.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.99
- Apertura
- 1.02
- Bid
- 1.01
- Ask
- 1.31
- Minimo
- 0.98
- Massimo
- 1.02
- Volume
- 82
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -31.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.85%
21 settembre, domenica