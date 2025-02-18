QuotazioniSezioni
POAI: Predictive Oncology Inc

1.01 USD 0.02 (2.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POAI ha avuto una variazione del 2.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.98 e ad un massimo di 1.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Predictive Oncology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.98 1.02
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 3.06
Chiusura Precedente
0.99
Apertura
1.02
Bid
1.01
Ask
1.31
Minimo
0.98
Massimo
1.02
Volume
82
Variazione giornaliera
2.02%
Variazione Mensile
17.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-31.29%
Variazione Annuale
27.85%
21 settembre, domenica