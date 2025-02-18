통화 / POAI
POAI: Predictive Oncology Inc
1.01 USD 0.02 (2.02%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
POAI 환율이 오늘 2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.98이고 고가는 1.02이었습니다.
Predictive Oncology Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POAI News
- Predictive Oncology receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price noncompliance
- Predictive Oncology secures $10 million equity purchase agreement
- Predictive Oncology stock falls after announcing $10M equity purchase deal
- Predictive Oncology to defend against Renovaro’s claims in court
- UPDATE - Renovaro Inc. Announces Expedited Trial for 2025 Lawsuit to Enforce Binding Merger Agreement with Predictive Oncology
- Renovaro Inc. Announces Expedited Trail for 2025 Lawsuit to Enforce Binding Merger Agreement with Predictive Oncology
- AI Meets Genomics: Predictive Oncology Breakthrough Coincides with Regeneron’s $256M 23andMe Acquisition
- Predictive Oncology harnesses AI for drug discovery
- Predictive Oncology Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter Titled, "Revolutionizing Medicine: AI-Driven Biomarker and Drug Discovery for Precision Health"
- Predictive Oncology Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- What's Going On With Predictive Oncology Shares Tuesday? - Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
일일 변동 비율
0.98 1.02
년간 변동
0.55 3.06
- 이전 종가
- 0.99
- 시가
- 1.02
- Bid
- 1.01
- Ask
- 1.31
- 저가
- 0.98
- 고가
- 1.02
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- 2.02%
- 월 변동
- 17.44%
- 6개월 변동
- -31.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.85%
20 9월, 토요일