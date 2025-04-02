QuotazioniSezioni
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NUKZ ha avuto una variazione del 4.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.14 e ad un massimo di 65.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.14 65.97
Intervallo Annuale
32.70 65.97
Chiusura Precedente
62.97
Apertura
63.14
Bid
65.87
Ask
66.17
Minimo
63.14
Massimo
65.97
Volume
691
Variazione giornaliera
4.61%
Variazione Mensile
15.50%
Variazione Semestrale
72.43%
Variazione Annuale
79.24%
