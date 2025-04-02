Valute / NUKZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NUKZ ha avuto una variazione del 4.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.14 e ad un massimo di 65.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUKZ News
- ETFs to Play the Potential $10 Trillion Nuclear Surge
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- NUKZ: The Energy Source That Will Power Artificial Intelligence (NYSEARCA:NUKZ)
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- There are few assets hated like coal — why this dirty fuel may have a future
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, GE Vernova, Talen, Amazon and Rolls-Royce
- Buy GE Vernova and Soaring AI-Boosted Nuclear Energy Stocks?
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Fusion Could Be The New 'Next Big Thing' In Energy As Hyperscalers Eye Nuclear
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- URNM And URNJ ETF: New Catalysts Will Enrich These ETFs (Upgrade)
- May Market Recap: Gold, Bitcoin, Nuclear – Chaos Is Here, So Is The Playbook
- NUKZ: Breakout Likely As Nuclear Boasts Macro And Secular Tailwinds (NUKZ)
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- White House Exempted Many Metals, Minerals From Fresh Tariffs
- URA: Unique Risks Manifested, Moving To NUKZ (Rating Downgrade)
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.14 65.97
Intervallo Annuale
32.70 65.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.97
- Apertura
- 63.14
- Bid
- 65.87
- Ask
- 66.17
- Minimo
- 63.14
- Massimo
- 65.97
- Volume
- 691
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 79.24%
21 settembre, domenica