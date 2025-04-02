CotationsSections
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NUKZ a changé de 4.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.14 et à un maximum de 65.97.

Suivez la dynamique Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
63.14 65.97
Range Annuel
32.70 65.97
Clôture Précédente
62.97
Ouverture
63.14
Bid
65.87
Ask
66.17
Plus Bas
63.14
Plus Haut
65.97
Volume
691
Changement quotidien
4.61%
Changement Mensuel
15.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
72.43%
Changement Annuel
79.24%
