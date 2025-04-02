Devises / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NUKZ a changé de 4.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.14 et à un maximum de 65.97.
Suivez la dynamique Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
63.14 65.97
Range Annuel
32.70 65.97
- Clôture Précédente
- 62.97
- Ouverture
- 63.14
- Bid
- 65.87
- Ask
- 66.17
- Plus Bas
- 63.14
- Plus Haut
- 65.97
- Volume
- 691
- Changement quotidien
- 4.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- 15.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 72.43%
- Changement Annuel
- 79.24%
