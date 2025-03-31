通貨 / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
62.97 USD 1.32 (2.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NUKZの今日の為替レートは、2.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.79の安値と63.60の高値で取引されました。
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NUKZ News
1日のレンジ
61.79 63.60
1年のレンジ
32.70 63.60
- 以前の終値
- 61.65
- 始値
- 62.35
- 買値
- 62.97
- 買値
- 63.27
- 安値
- 61.79
- 高値
- 63.60
- 出来高
- 560
- 1日の変化
- 2.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 64.84%
- 1年の変化
- 71.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K