NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

62.97 USD 1.32 (2.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NUKZの今日の為替レートは、2.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.79の安値と63.60の高値で取引されました。

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
61.79 63.60
1年のレンジ
32.70 63.60
以前の終値
61.65
始値
62.35
買値
62.97
買値
63.27
安値
61.79
高値
63.60
出来高
560
1日の変化
2.14%
1ヶ月の変化
10.42%
6ヶ月の変化
64.84%
1年の変化
71.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K