Moedas / NUKZ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
62.97 USD 1.32 (2.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NUKZ para hoje mudou para 2.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 61.79 e o mais alto foi 63.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUKZ Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- NUKZ: The Energy Source That Will Power Artificial Intelligence (NYSEARCA:NUKZ)
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- There are few assets hated like coal — why this dirty fuel may have a future
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, GE Vernova, Talen, Amazon and Rolls-Royce
- Buy GE Vernova and Soaring AI-Boosted Nuclear Energy Stocks?
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Fusion Could Be The New 'Next Big Thing' In Energy As Hyperscalers Eye Nuclear
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- URNM And URNJ ETF: New Catalysts Will Enrich These ETFs (Upgrade)
- May Market Recap: Gold, Bitcoin, Nuclear – Chaos Is Here, So Is The Playbook
- NUKZ: Breakout Likely As Nuclear Boasts Macro And Secular Tailwinds (NUKZ)
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- White House Exempted Many Metals, Minerals From Fresh Tariffs
- URA: Unique Risks Manifested, Moving To NUKZ (Rating Downgrade)
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
Faixa diária
61.79 63.60
Faixa anual
32.70 63.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.65
- Open
- 62.35
- Bid
- 62.97
- Ask
- 63.27
- Low
- 61.79
- High
- 63.60
- Volume
- 560
- Mudança diária
- 2.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 64.84%
- Mudança anual
- 71.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh