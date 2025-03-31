CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / NUKZ
Voltar para Ações

NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

62.97 USD 1.32 (2.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do NUKZ para hoje mudou para 2.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 61.79 e o mais alto foi 63.60.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NUKZ Notícias

Faixa diária
61.79 63.60
Faixa anual
32.70 63.60
Fechamento anterior
61.65
Open
62.35
Bid
62.97
Ask
63.27
Low
61.79
High
63.60
Volume
560
Mudança diária
2.14%
Mudança mensal
10.42%
Mudança de 6 meses
64.84%
Mudança anual
71.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh