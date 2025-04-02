시세섹션
통화 / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NUKZ 환율이 오늘 4.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.14이고 고가는 65.97이었습니다.

일일 변동 비율
63.14 65.97
년간 변동
32.70 65.97
이전 종가
62.97
시가
63.14
Bid
65.87
Ask
66.17
저가
63.14
고가
65.97
볼륨
691
일일 변동
4.61%
월 변동
15.50%
6개월 변동
72.43%
년간 변동율
79.24%
20 9월, 토요일