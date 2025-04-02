통화 / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
65.87 USD 2.90 (4.61%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NUKZ 환율이 오늘 4.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.14이고 고가는 65.97이었습니다.
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
63.14 65.97
년간 변동
32.70 65.97
- 이전 종가
- 62.97
- 시가
- 63.14
- Bid
- 65.87
- Ask
- 66.17
- 저가
- 63.14
- 고가
- 65.97
- 볼륨
- 691
- 일일 변동
- 4.61%
- 월 변동
- 15.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 72.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 79.24%
20 9월, 토요일