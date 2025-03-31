Currencies / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
61.84 USD 1.26 (2.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUKZ exchange rate has changed by -2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.45 and at a high of 63.26.
NUKZ News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- NUKZ: The Energy Source That Will Power Artificial Intelligence (NYSEARCA:NUKZ)
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- There are few assets hated like coal — why this dirty fuel may have a future
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, GE Vernova, Talen, Amazon and Rolls-Royce
- Buy GE Vernova and Soaring AI-Boosted Nuclear Energy Stocks?
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Fusion Could Be The New 'Next Big Thing' In Energy As Hyperscalers Eye Nuclear
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- URNM And URNJ ETF: New Catalysts Will Enrich These ETFs (Upgrade)
- May Market Recap: Gold, Bitcoin, Nuclear – Chaos Is Here, So Is The Playbook
- NUKZ: Breakout Likely As Nuclear Boasts Macro And Secular Tailwinds (NUKZ)
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- White House Exempted Many Metals, Minerals From Fresh Tariffs
- URA: Unique Risks Manifested, Moving To NUKZ (Rating Downgrade)
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
Daily Range
61.45 63.26
Year Range
32.70 63.26
- Previous Close
- 63.10
- Open
- 63.26
- Bid
- 61.84
- Ask
- 62.14
- Low
- 61.45
- High
- 63.26
- Volume
- 459
- Daily Change
- -2.00%
- Month Change
- 8.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.88%
- Year Change
- 68.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev