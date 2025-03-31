QuotesSections
Currencies / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

61.84 USD 1.26 (2.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUKZ exchange rate has changed by -2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.45 and at a high of 63.26.

Follow Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
61.45 63.26
Year Range
32.70 63.26
Previous Close
63.10
Open
63.26
Bid
61.84
Ask
62.14
Low
61.45
High
63.26
Volume
459
Daily Change
-2.00%
Month Change
8.43%
6 Months Change
61.88%
Year Change
68.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev