货币 / NUKZ
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
61.65 USD 0.19 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NUKZ汇率已更改-0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点61.00和高点62.09进行交易。
关注Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NUKZ新闻
日范围
61.00 62.09
年范围
32.70 63.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.84
- 开盘价
- 62.07
- 卖价
- 61.65
- 买价
- 61.95
- 最低价
- 61.00
- 最高价
- 62.09
- 交易量
- 306
- 日变化
- -0.31%
- 月变化
- 8.10%
- 6个月变化
- 61.39%
- 年变化
- 67.76%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B