NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index
61.65 USD 0.19 (0.31%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NUKZ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 61.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.09.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
61.00 62.09
Rango anual
32.70 63.26
- Cierres anteriores
- 61.84
- Open
- 62.07
- Bid
- 61.65
- Ask
- 61.95
- Low
- 61.00
- High
- 62.09
- Volumen
- 306
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 61.39%
- Cambio anual
- 67.76%
