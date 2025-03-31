CotizacionesSecciones
NUKZ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index

61.65 USD 0.19 (0.31%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NUKZ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 61.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.09.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
61.00 62.09
Rango anual
32.70 63.26
Cierres anteriores
61.84
Open
62.07
Bid
61.65
Ask
61.95
Low
61.00
High
62.09
Volumen
306
Cambio diario
-0.31%
Cambio mensual
8.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
61.39%
Cambio anual
67.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B